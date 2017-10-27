₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 12:05pm
By Wisdom Nwedene
There was pandemonium in Ebonyi state yesterday around 8:3pm when this woman was electrocuted by electric wire which 9News Nigeria learnt that it was carelessly left Unclad by those maintaining Street light along udoka hall Cas campus on a path leading to her house.
9News Nigeria gathered that the woman went to fetch water with her little kid when she met her untimely death.
According to an eyewitness who narrated what happened to our correspondent said that..
”The most painful part of it is that her husband died 2yrs after their marriage leaving her the the 3 kids. The elderest among them is 8yrs”
We appeal to government of Ebonyi state to assist those children and recuse them from suffering and also caution those in charge of the street light to remove all the Unclad wire which could be found in the along udoka hall, in Ebonyi state.
Source : http://www.9newsng.com/woman-electrocuted-to-death-in-ebonyi-state-disturbing-photos/
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by mikky4764(f): 12:07pm
Rip ma
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by bkool7(m): 12:11pm
Please edit the title . "Electricuted" is enough. You dont have to add "to death"
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 12:14pm
Sad! Who best to come to the childrens aid if not the government of the state.
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by christejames(m): 12:16pm
May her soul rest in peace...
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:18pm
This is serious
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 12:34pm
Chai!.
Only God knows how the kids are feeling now.
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by binsanni(m): 12:39pm
R.I.P
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by Aicebaba: 3:40pm
Jesus
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:40pm
Sad
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by shegie(m): 3:40pm
rip...........
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by M2dX(m): 3:40pm
who snap those pix?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by funnynation(m): 3:40pm
RIP ma
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by Titto93(m): 3:40pm
Horrible
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 3:42pm
So pathetic
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 3:42pm
Why the hell would you post her picture?! How do you want her family members to feel?!
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:42pm
This silly mistakes are the cause of 40 of death related cases in this country, chai
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 3:43pm
Chaiiii. May her soul rest in peace..
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:43pm
E remain small her breast for comot for people to see in the first photograph
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by shaola: 3:43pm
I think nairaland can start a campaign for those children, through several media channel. Contact immediate family members?
Iam weeping for those children, even as a father and a parent. I pray they grow to be great and live to tell the story.
May her soul RIP
1 Like
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by northvietnam(m): 3:43pm
Her husband died 2 years after there marriage, how did she get those kids...
Well RIp
Please before you quote me, use your kidney
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by timilehin007(m): 3:43pm
What a tragedy....husband and wife...? This is so sad
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by columbus007(m): 3:43pm
they should have cover her body nau,dont they have women leaving around the neighbourhood?all they do is to take pictures all because of news rubbish.
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 3:44pm
This is very sad
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by donblade85555(m): 3:45pm
rip
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by itiswellandwell: 3:45pm
Chai
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by hugoboss70(m): 3:47pm
@mods in my opinion i dont think its nice to splash d images of people who loose their life like dis. Lets respect d family of the dead and just write the story without the graphic picture of the deceased .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Electrocuted In Ebonyi State (disturbing Photos) by 9japrof(m): 3:47pm

