|I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by McGist: 3:11pm
Nigerian super star, Wizkid Ayo Balogun has introduced himself a little on Twitter and we are not surprised!
https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/923828828497117184
https://www.lailasblog.com/always-Bleep-two-girls-wizkid-brags-twitter/
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by McGist: 3:11pm
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by fuckerstard: 3:13pm
Dundee interpreter.
5 Likes
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by lilbazy(m): 3:15pm
No single gram of fvck shall be given by me
30 Likes
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:15pm
No be him preek he take dey fvck, wetin konsan me
1 Like
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Rokia2(f): 3:15pm
Let's hope you don't carry two stds as well.
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:16pm
Tell him that he doesn't need to live a foreign life juz to fvck 2 women..
Coz some village boiz out there , they fvck in the bushes, fvck in the toilet,
fvck in the kitchen, fvck while doing laundry ,fvck while sleeping without bragging on twitter. THEY ARE THE SMOOTH CRIMINALS.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by veekid(m): 3:17pm
You see one of the problems with nigerians? We pretend alot! We pretend not to have sèx, some guys der will be menstruating on that tweet sooner than later
1 Like
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Drniyi4u(m): 3:17pm
Baba nla.
Wetin concern me, sha remember to do HIV test regularly.
38 Likes
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Mariinee(f): 3:18pm
Es eh mech.
2 Likes
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by modi78: 3:18pm
Na the lyrics to one of him songs na
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by countsparrow: 3:18pm
Wizzy baba
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Daeylar(f): 3:18pm
He's an adult so he know what is right for him
He's an adult so he know what is right for him
Do you need durable and affordable window blind? Check my signature for pictures
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by BrutalJab: 3:18pm
Keep asslicking those small small boys, na ur international entitlement.
That's why he is still a KID tho.
4 Likes
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by NEHLIVE: 3:19pm
Lol
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by maxiuc(m): 3:19pm
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by eleojo23: 3:19pm
Smh...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by favelli(m): 3:19pm
Pure insanity
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by UgoFly: 3:19pm
person pikin
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Aldebaran(m): 3:19pm
You are trully a kid
5 Likes
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Michael004: 3:19pm
Congratulations on that achievement wizzy
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by jejet8: 3:19pm
chop ur life death Is real,don't for get hell is real
1 Like
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Bashnigga(m): 3:20pm
Clap for urself
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by jerryunit48: 3:20pm
Okay wizie just stop now before you loose all your respect
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Diso60090(m): 3:20pm
BeeBeeOoh:dude you see ya life you already did
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by mazinoweb(m): 3:20pm
Immoral world...people now brag about fornicating.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Gkemz(m): 3:20pm
How dis take concern our dying naira
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by DIKEnaWAR: 3:20pm
Ok
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by Andyblaze: 3:20pm
Haha
|Re: I Always Have Sex With Two Girls – Wizkid Brags On Twitter by sukkot: 3:20pm
ok wehdone sir
