|12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by deturla(m): 5:11pm On Oct 27
12 Beautiful Resorts in Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon - Wondering where to spend your honeymoon or a simple couples’ getaway? Sometimes, it's easy to think only about places like Paris, Dubai and Miami. There are a few countries that Nigerians can travel to visa free, but in case you don’t have a huge budget, don’t fret you can still have a great and romantic time at the many beautiful cheap hotels in Nigeria. We’ve got beach resorts, nature parks with beautiful accommodations. We have everything you can find abroad and more.There are actually too many to choose from, so we’ve created of the best of the best resorts in Nigeria.
See the 12 Beautiful Resorts in Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon
1. La Campagne Tropicana
This nirvana is such a beautiful blend of nature’s finest. You’ll love the sandy beach dotted by beautiful coconut trees overlooking the blue Atlantic. This resort also offers world-class accommodation with its own spa and 27-hole golf course.
At La Campagne Tropicana, you and your other half will fall in love again and again while you enjoy a relaxing time in the Caribbean themed establishment.
2. Inagbe Resort
When you get to Inagbe Resorts, you won’t believe you are still in Lagos. The place is simply charming and tranquil. It takes the ocean view and sandy beach experience to a whole new level.
From the tastefully furnished rooms, to the view of the lagoon from the ‘floating bar’, this stunning resort captures the true essence of nature, culture and tradition. What better way to start the beginning of the rest of your life.
3. Eko Tourist Beach Resort
Eko Tourist Resort is an ideal place for some post nuptial relaxation. You’ll love the long romantic walks on its white sand beach while enjoying the view of the sea and the exquisitely prepared meals.
4. Atican Beach
Atican Beach Resort is a pristine ocean-side destination for fun and relaxation. Its clean white sand and beautiful Caribbean style layout make it a great place to celebrate your love.
Whether you are looking for a great barbeque or cook-out location or a swimming pool with a great view, Atican Beach where you want to be.
5. Kamp Ikare
Kamp Ikare Beach Resort is one of the best kept secrets in Lagos. If you are looking for a romantic getaway, you will love the resort with its rustic beauty and modern touches.
The resort is situated in a coastal village called Ikaare, which is accessible only by boat. The resort has a main communal beach house with 6 duplex cabins positioned around a swimming pool and just metres from the sea.
6. Ikogosi Warm Spring
At Ikogosi Warm Springs, you and bae will love exploring the unique scenery of warm and cold spring flowing side by side. The Ikogosi Warm Springs which is situated in a charming forest reserve with a scenic hilly landscape.
7. Obudu Mountain Resort
Obudu Mountain Resort, more commonly known as Obudu Cattle Ranch is located in Cross River State and is one of the best resorts that you can find in Nigeria. Whether it’s the beautiful hilly green landscape or the breathtaking ride on the only cable cars in the country, your honeymoon would definitely be memorable.
8. Le Meridien Ibom
Le Merdien Ibom is Akwa Ibom’s pride and joy. Known for offering one of the best local foods in the country, this resort combines privacy with majesty and is sure to give honeymooners an unforgettable treat which would remain on their lips in years to come.
9. La Manga Luxury Beach Villa
Located along on the Ilashe Island, treats visitors to a heaven on earth experience. You and new spouse can have a fascinating picnic under one of the abundant coconut palm trees, go for a relaxing walk on the beach, while enjoying the beautiful landscape and unruffled terrain.
As the name implies, this villa also offers its visitors exquisitely furnished luxury villas, which have rooftop Jacuzzi, private lounge, furnished kitchen, swimming pool, poolside barbecue, and a massage room.
10. MicCom Golf Resort
MicCom Resort offers charming retreat with breathtaking sights and serenity, in an environment, wrapped up in the hollow of nature, then head down to this resort centre. It has stunning facilities that are capable of offering couples a very memorable stay.
11. Suntan Beach Resort
The Suntan Beach Resorts sits like a hidden jewel in the heart of Badagry. You can sit under the wings of the Palm Tree while watching the ocean dance to the music of the wind. This place is significant for its quietude and serene environment.
There are beautiful bamboo huts for your relaxation. You may also go horse riding or on a fishing expedition. Santa Beach and Resorts has a marriage registry very close to it. So, you can have a quick short ceremony and proceed to get your honey to the moon.
12. Whispering Palms
Whispering Palms Badagry is a popular hangout spot in the historic area of Lagos. It is the ideal place for lovers to finally get that alone time they’ve always wanted. With the beautiful seaside to look out from their chalets and the beach to play on after the day’s activities.
http://deedeesblog.com/12-beautiful-resorts-nigeria-can-enjoy-honeymoon/
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Rokia2(f): 5:12pm On Oct 27
Or just take a trip to bora bora four seasons if money is not the problem.
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Lordygram(m): 5:15pm On Oct 27
hmmm nice one op, but what gets me worried is that, can the owners of these resorts guarantee 100% maximum security, like their white counteparts? No offence, but i rather spend much money and take my girl to a resort outside Africa, then spend much less in Nigeria....I take the security of my girlfriend and family as my number1 priority.
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by deturla(m): 5:19pm On Oct 27
Lordygram:
A couple of the resorts can guarantee security though, but I dunno about the rest.
Say for instance, Inagbe, Obudu, Miccom, LaCampagne. I dunno about the rest though.
Ednut1, d'you know about the rest?
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by deturla(m): 5:20pm On Oct 27
Rokia2:
This Babe!
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by jashar(f): 5:21pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Lordygram(m): 5:23pm On Oct 27
deturla:hmmm thats nice to say, but i dont trust any Nigeria, when it comes to security.. recently a musician was attacked and rob at 5 star popular Eko hotel in lagos...Ever since i raed that news, i gave all hope of security in Nigeria..
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by sinaj(f): 5:27pm On Oct 27
Will come back to read this when i get married
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by ArchangeLucifer: 5:39pm On Oct 27
sinaj:
Let's get married now & go tomorrow
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Teewhy2: 10:04pm On Oct 27
Lovely places, but most Nigerians prefer going to resorts out of the country to boost their passport, show that they have arrived and to take their minds away from the country because of the economic challenges there .
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by holysainbj(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
OP if you add the locations of this places and their states e no go reach FP again?
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Factfinder1(f): 10:04pm On Oct 27
Oo you didn't state the address and locations of all this places receive sense in Jesus name
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by kn23h(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
You're missing a few.
Zenababs Half Moon Resort
Location: Ilesa, Osun State
Zenababs half moon resort is located in the heart of ijesa land, the resort is situated in a peaceful and beautiful part of Osun State, surrounded by natural beauty, nearby hills, with over 25 acres of lush grounds, providing a luxurious and tranquil environment in which to celebrate specials occasions.
http://zenababs.com/the-zenababs-half-moon-resort/
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Khonvicted(m): 10:04pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by holysainbj(m): 10:05pm On Oct 27
Factfinder1:Me I tire
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by soberdrunk(m): 10:05pm On Oct 27
Why is "Portharcourt Tourist Beach" not on the list?
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Beesluv: 10:05pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Beesluv: 10:06pm On Oct 27
Factfinder1:
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by BCISLTD: 10:06pm On Oct 27
who wrote this rubbish...remove atican..La campaign....the food at Inagbe is great..
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by iamleumas: 10:08pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by bmos: 10:08pm On Oct 27
sinaj:
And when will this be?
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by pepemendy(m): 10:09pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by drasob: 10:10pm On Oct 27
For your best honeymoon and Nigeria tour packages.
Visit
www.toursnigeria.com
www.tourguidenigeria.com
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Oildichotomy(m): 10:12pm On Oct 27
All these bloggers sef.. You churn out a list with no exact specifics and you post some random pictures all to curry SEO.
Ayam not understanding you guys sef
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by kn23h(m): 10:13pm On Oct 27
Green Legacy Resort
Location: AbeOkuta, Ogun state
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by tayo4ng(m): 10:14pm On Oct 27
my honeymoon knocking
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Titto93(m): 10:14pm On Oct 27
I've been to Obudu, calabar, it's a very beautiful. The climatic temperature is very cold like London. There are also season when snow falls there.
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Kenvans82: 10:16pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by Lincoln275(m): 10:17pm On Oct 27
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by magaliyu(f): 10:18pm On Oct 27
Yankari resort
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by indomielomo: 10:19pm On Oct 27
drasob:where are you from na? Y ko Z ni America dusting powder
|Re: 12 Beautiful Resorts In Nigeria Where You Can Enjoy Your Honeymoon by kn23h(m): 10:20pm On Oct 27
Jojein Hotels & Resort
Location: Akure, Onda State
http://www.jojeinhotelsandresort.com/
