|5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by TechZiga: 6:20pm On Oct 27
As we all know, carrying of charger all the time is not ideal and sometimes could be frustrating especially when you can't find source of power to plug your device due to NEPA (PHCN) Wahala.
In this post, we will be looking at five (5) smartphones that comes with massive battery capacity. Some of this device comes with a huge battery capacity that you can use them for a whole week with plugging them into power supply. Below are the device.
1) Oukitel K10000 Pro
First on the list is Oukitel K10000 Pro, This device feature a massive 10000mAh battery which can last up to a whole week with normal use. It feature a 5.5″ FHD displays, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. it is powered by a MT6750T octa-core SoC
2) Oukitel K10000 Max
This device also features a massive 10000mAh battery capacity. Just like the K10000 Pro, K10000 Max also comes with a 5.5″ FHD displays, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The device runs on MT6753 and also it is waterproof, dust-proof and anti-drop.
3) Oukitel K8000
Oukitel K8000 is another smartphone from Oukitel which features a massive battery size. This device rocks a 8000mAh battery capacity and its regarded as the world’s second largest battery smartphone. The device though not officially released but according to the company, Oukitel K8000 can support about 5 days of use.
4) Gionee M2017
Gionee M2017 is a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage device from Gionee. The 5.7″ 2K screen device packs a 7000mAh battery capacity with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 support. This feature means the device do not take much time to charge. It is powered by a Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
5) Oukitel K6000 Plus
As you may have noticed on the post, Oukitel device such comes with huge battery capacity and one of these, is the Oukitel K6000 Plus which features a 6080mAh battery capacity. The device come with a 5.5″ FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It is powered by a MT6750T SoC and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.
See complete list here: http://www.techchairman.com/2017/10/5-smartphones-with-massive-battery.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by gabinogem(m): 6:25pm On Oct 27
Hmmm...the type of phone I need
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Eggcelent(m): 6:58pm On Oct 27
Please, Include The Price For Each. Thanks
6 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by TechPanda(m): 7:32pm On Oct 27
brotherly, abeg post effritin here. let us join push this thread to the promise land.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Queentito(f): 7:23am
10000mAH? That's massive Mehn. Even my L9 that is 5000mAH charges other phones, I'm sure this one will charge inverter. Lol
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by inedujac: 9:07am
How i wish dis oukitel products is aivalable in naija
1 Like
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Urchman27(m): 10:00am
Op add tecno and Itel
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by shedy03(m): 10:26am
blackview p2-6000mah
blackview p2 lite- 6000mah
ulefone power 2- 6000mah
all under 60k.
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by TechZiga: 5:03pm
The device above are the world's top 5 smartphone with the longest battery capacity
Urchman27:
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by kennygee(f): 9:55pm
Una for include the prices and where to buy them na.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Flashh: 9:55pm
Give me a Samsung 3400mah snapdragon smartphone over these MTK.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Abfinest007(m): 9:55pm
qukitel is leading but they have not made a name for them selves
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by kay29000(m): 9:55pm
I need me one of these.
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by hezy4real01(m): 9:56pm
Which is Oukitel again Nothing China no go ship enter this country chain�
11 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by ALAYORMII: 9:56pm
Smart power banks
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by eluquenson(m): 9:56pm
Okay good
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by EmekaBlue(m): 9:56pm
FERO
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Oloripelebe: 9:57pm
Gionee marathon m5 sef try.. .6020mah
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Buffalo2(m): 9:57pm
Mini dynamites
1 Like
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by asawanathegreat(m): 9:57pm
Nokia 33-10 battery is not there y?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Dreams43: 9:58pm
Please where can i get this Oukitel K10000 Pro
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:58pm
Never heard of that brand before.
OP are you an Oukitel marketer
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Plangkat(m): 9:58pm
Never heard some dis product listed as smartphones...ll b nice having one cos dis apc change affect even phcn ooo
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by victorazyvictor(m): 9:59pm
Buffalo2:
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Abfinest007(m): 10:02pm
inedujac:is available just order it for Jumia
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Certified007: 10:03pm
elepkone power2 unko 6050 mah
here are list of cheap smart phone with huge massive battery life.. you can get it on Jumia or konga on all leading Online stores...http://www.nairaland.com/4103731/best-cheap-budget-phone-mad
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by myjobsfinder(m): 10:05pm
TechPanda:No be small promise land...
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by DLuciano: 10:07pm
inedujac:even though its available, our greedy Igbo businessmen will fake it and water it down.
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by Titto93(m): 10:11pm
I still enjoy my Tecno L9 Plus with 5,000 mAh
|Re: 5 Smartphones With Massive Battery Capacity by omoikea(m): 10:11pm
BL DOGEE 7000
This is the phone i wanted to order but anytime i try to get it i always get a response that's coming to Nigeria soon...
i love the spec of this phone,Nigeria pls upgrade so i can always get anything i order...
