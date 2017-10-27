₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by itsdumebi(m): 7:36pm
Below are photographs of the dreaded Kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans as he arrived in Court today in Handcuffs.
Photos below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/27/photos-dreaded-kidnapper-evans-smiling-handcuffs-arrives-court-premises-photos/
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by iamJ(m): 7:39pm
he looks fresh
see skin quality soap and cream
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by Yeligray(m): 7:40pm
Smile you will soon be free afterall na naija we dey cuz i personally see no reason why they are adjourning/stalling your case for so long...
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by kagari: 7:43pm
What on earth would make that guy on pink sleep this early
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:52pm
kagari:So someone cannot be in the spiritual realm in peace again
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by python1: 7:56pm
One of their heros Abeg make fed govt release dis man before the grunting elements kill us with another marginalisation grunts.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by adadike281(f): 8:03pm
Buhari will soon use him for his 2019 campaign
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:05pm
Small kidnappers will be praying,
May I be this successful and famous.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by princeade86(m): 8:09pm
why is he laughing
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by Evablizin(f): 8:20pm
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by adeniyisamuel59(m): 8:32pm
These people are really well fed
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by GavelSlam: 8:39pm
Who be that slowpoke wearing the arsenal top?
If I slap him.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by cummando(m): 8:39pm
Evans should he brand ambassador for freshyo!!!!
Blood of Shadrach Meshach and Abednego
See freshness!!!!!!
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by Khonvicted(m): 9:12pm
See as e dope .. Someone that has been under AC, enjoying more that 3 square meals.. Y won't he smile ??
D Ogas @ d top jus put handcuffs so it won't b like e did not suffer
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by EWAagoyin(m): 9:13pm
Why he no smile when he chop better...freshman ..billionaire prisoner
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by cashlurd(m): 9:13pm
Smiling because....
Some top politicians have got him covered..
I know that feeling
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 9:13pm
Make he dey cry before?
See how fresh and well fed they look. I know he has built a nice apartment in the prison with an LG curve TV and a sauna bath in tow. Those prison warders never reach to run errand for am sef. Na just cigarettes them go dey uy and help to sweep and mop the floor for him.
If you rough handle him in public, he won't pay you for the month.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by alexistaiwo: 9:14pm
Nigga be like "you have no idea"
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by edorhe14(m): 9:15pm
THIS GUY WILL BE FREE AT LAST WITH THE WAY THIS CASE IS GOING
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by Omagzee(m): 9:15pm
Ole, uwii. Bloody kidnappers, e no go better for you.
.
.
Demonic photography secret revealed. This will shock you
http://www.fototech.com.ng/dirt-cheap-cameras-lenses-accessories/
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by hezy4real01(m): 9:15pm
U will never come out of that case.... FG don de delay for him matter sef
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by Daz82: 9:20pm
We see am
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by sukkot: 9:20pm
the nigga done dark. no bleach cream in the joint
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by bobkezel(m): 9:20pm
Man looks fresh and clean...
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by kingdenny(m): 9:21pm
The dude must be in the vip section of the prison
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by naijamafioso: 9:21pm
celebrated kidnapper
check my signature for free bitcoins. nothing to lose.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:21pm
Why was he laughing. Ode oshi
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by talk2percy(m): 9:22pm
He knows he's getting freedom very soon
..the powerful politicians are behind him
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by flimzy24: 9:23pm
.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by oviejnr(m): 9:23pm
He looks fresh
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by 8stargeneral: 9:24pm
Believe it government no go do dis man anytin
|Re: Photos Of Kidnapper Evans Smiling In Handcuffs As He Arrives Court Today(pics) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:25pm
Celebrity kidnapper
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
