Photos below;



Below are photographs of the dreaded Kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans as he arrived in Court today in Handcuffs.





see skin quality soap and cream he looks freshsee skinquality soap and cream





Smile you will soon be free afterall na naija we dey cuz i personally see no reason why they are adjourning/stalling your case for so long... 11 Likes

What on earth would make that guy on pink sleep this early 31 Likes 1 Share

kagari:

What on earth would make that guy on pink sleep this early So someone cannot be in the spiritual realm in peace again So someone cannot be in the spiritual realm in peace again 26 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg make fed govt release dis man before the grunting elements kill us with another marginalisation grunts. One of their herosAbeg make fed govt release dis man before the grunting elements kill us with another marginalisation grunts. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari will soon use him for his 2019 campaign

Small kidnappers will be praying,

May I be this successful and famous. 2 Likes

why is he laughing

These people are really well fed 2 Likes 1 Share

Who be that slowpoke wearing the arsenal top?



If I slap him.

Evans should he brand ambassador for freshyo!!!!











Blood of Shadrach Meshach and Abednego











See freshness!!!!!!

See as e dope .. Someone that has been under AC, enjoying more that 3 square meals.. Y won't he smile ??





D Ogas @ d top jus put handcuffs so it won't b like e did not suffer

Why he no smile when he chop better...freshman ..billionaire prisoner

Smiling because....

Some top politicians have got him covered..



I know that feeling

Make he dey cry before?





See how fresh and well fed they look. I know he has built a nice apartment in the prison with an LG curve TV and a sauna bath in tow. Those prison warders never reach to run errand for am sef. Na just cigarettes them go dey uy and help to sweep and mop the floor for him.



If you rough handle him in public, he won't pay you for the month. 2 Likes

Nigga be like "you have no idea"

THIS GUY WILL BE FREE AT LAST WITH THE WAY THIS CASE IS GOING



U will never come out of that case.... FG don de delay for him matter sef

We see am

the nigga done dark. no bleach cream in the joint

Man looks fresh and clean...

The dude must be in the vip section of the prison

celebrated kidnapper





Why was he laughing. Ode oshi 1 Like

He knows he's getting freedom very soon

..the powerful politicians are behind him

He looks fresh

Believe it government no go do dis man anytin