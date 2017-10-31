Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) (17947 Views)

hilarious Advertisement found in Delta state



It's been over a month since something came out of the joke section to Front page.





What kind of Advertisement is this?? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Milipede is a rotating me. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Aunty we should write?

Lalasticlala come and see advert oooo! 1 Like 1 Share



Same job sarrki, omenka, and other BMC applied Same job sarrki, omenka, and other BMC applied 76 Likes 5 Shares

BMC crew fit apply 10 Likes

Those who needs this job knows themselves. 1 Like

When you see things like this, you will beging to wonder the level of humilation, disgrace and mortification our socio-political class is going through. You think the problem is APC or Buhari? Wait and see. 6 Likes 1 Share

This is WMC



All you need is in my signature only if you can reason. check it bellow.

uhm, it is finished

Chai....jus negodu

Funny

what have we done to buhari to deserve this?

meanwhile 2 Likes

This is the kind of job that many Buhari supporters on Nairaland signed up for.



Do I need to mention names? Naaaa...



You already know them.. 4 Likes





But it looks photoshoped sha! I wonder the type of mod that will move shìt like this to FP without investigating. Na for sarrik dem!But it looks photoshoped sha! I wonder the type of mod that will move shìt like this to FP without investigating. 5 Likes

I sorry for Nigerians

where bcus am interested I want to praise God 2 Likes







Nigeria. Oh my beloved Country. We did this to ourselves .. Nigeria. Oh my beloved Country. We did this to ourselves ..

8 Likes

What are they praise him 4? Yet, many wil apply 4 this. No wonda this politiefcians takes d masses 4 granted. SeriouslyWhat are they praise him 4? Yet, many wil apply 4 this. No wonda this politiefcians takes d masses 4 granted.

SweetWJ:

Milipede is a rotating me. nd who is laffin with dis ode? nd who is laffin with dis ode? 1 Like

Joke of the day

please help me stand up.





I'm rolling on the floor

Delta state is in bondage. Eighteen years of PDP government have crippled the state. Hope they will vote wisely in 2019. Delta needs transformational change. A leader that knows the tangible symbolic value of the electorates. 5 Likes 1 Share

It's better than all the Nairaland rats here, praise - singing corrupt politicians morning till night with nothing to show for it.

At least with this.... you get paid!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Fake

Okay seen

It is well ooh