|Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by logadims: 8:20pm On Oct 27
hilarious Advertisement found in Delta state
What kind of Advertisement is this??
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by SweetWJ(m): 9:08pm On Oct 27
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by logadims: 12:31am On Oct 28
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by logadims: 9:02pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Titto93(m): 9:57pm On Oct 30
Same job sarrki, omenka, and other BMC applied
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by yeyerolling: 9:57pm On Oct 30
BMC crew fit apply
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Flashh: 9:57pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:57pm On Oct 30
When you see things like this, you will beging to wonder the level of humilation, disgrace and mortification our socio-political class is going through. You think the problem is APC or Buhari? Wait and see.
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by ggrin(f): 9:57pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by martin1772(m): 9:57pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by chuks000(m): 9:57pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by jayloms: 9:57pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:58pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by lukotony(m): 9:58pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by eleojo23: 9:58pm On Oct 30
This is the kind of job that many Buhari supporters on Nairaland signed up for.
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Lomprico2: 9:58pm On Oct 30
But it looks photoshoped sha! I wonder the type of mod that will move shìt like this to FP without investigating.
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by loomer: 9:58pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 9:58pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by jashar(f): 9:58pm On Oct 30
Nigeria. Oh my beloved Country. We did this to ourselves ..
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by netflicks: 9:59pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 9:59pm On Oct 30
Seriously What are they praise him 4? Yet, many wil apply 4 this. No wonda this politiefcians takes d masses 4 granted.
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:59pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Perspectives(m): 9:59pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by sylviaeo(f): 9:59pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by sunkieisland: 9:59pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Buhari2019: 9:59pm On Oct 30
Delta state is in bondage. Eighteen years of PDP government have crippled the state. Hope they will vote wisely in 2019. Delta needs transformational change. A leader that knows the tangible symbolic value of the electorates.
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 9:59pm On Oct 30
It's better than all the Nairaland rats here, praise - singing corrupt politicians morning till night with nothing to show for it.
At least with this.... you get paid!!!
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by davodyguy: 10:00pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by Johah: 10:00pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by muhdzed(m): 10:00pm On Oct 30
|Re: Social Media Praise-Singers Needed In Delta For Governor Okowa (Photo) by sylviaeo(f): 10:00pm On Oct 30
BMC crews don get another name
