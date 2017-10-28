Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) (7032 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



One of the suspected sea pirates that have been attacking Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways was captured yesterday by members of the Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State...





Source: https://wobegist.com/photo-suspected-sea-pirate-captured-bonny-port-harcourt-waterways/ One of the suspected sea pirates that have been attacking Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways was captured yesterday by members of the Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State...

pirates usually cover an eye and tie headscarf



Augustap 18 Likes 1 Share

Pirate that is not tieing Bandana with one she covered.... Hisses..

Water thief...



If them allow you reach house, which i so much doubt... 4 Likes

Suspected ,oh I see sarki dancing around

He could be an innocent guy in a deadly situation....





See as them gather the guy like say dem done catch crocodile....and everybody dey wait to cut him share ...nah wah ... 1 Like

Why them dey rush to open him peepee? 2 Likes

k

They are ipob members fighting for biafra

Why are they checking His boxers

Pirate ke

candlewax:

pirates usually cover an eye and tie headscarf



Augustap >



livinus009:

Pirate that is not tieing Bandana with one she covered.... Hisses.. .

Bandana and tie go comot after thorough beating..



The guy come look like wounded fish Bandana and tie go comot after thorough beating..The guy come look like wounded fish 1 Like

this one dey form Johnny Depp. see face like spoilt amala

Wonder why some people don't value their lives these days. 1 Like

pirates really.. pirated pirates

Did I hear pirate?

Captain Jack Sparrow..Weldone sir

Yeast

When we send Buhari out of Aso rock I will come back and address this

Only in Nigeria do suspects look so guilty even before the courts pronouncement *sigh*

pirate or what me shew

The way Nigeria Pirates look ehn.. You go fear..... Face looking like 3 days spoilt amala

I was expecting someone like Jack sparrow

I GUESS HE HAD IT COMING

All days is always for the thieves and one day for the owner. This is the reason why shipping and import via this route is not productive.

LBlessing:

I was expecting someone like Jack sparrow

You watch too much Disney flicks You watch too much Disney flicks

FarahAideed:



You watch too much Disney flicks I know I know

What are they checking for in his shorts?

Hin own don be.....