|Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 12:21pm
One of the suspected sea pirates that have been attacking Bonny/Port Harcourt waterways was captured yesterday by members of the Bonny Kingdom, Rivers State...
Source: https://wobegist.com/photo-suspected-sea-pirate-captured-bonny-port-harcourt-waterways/
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by candlewax: 12:44pm
pirates usually cover an eye and tie headscarf
Augustap
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by livinus009(m): 12:51pm
Pirate that is not tieing Bandana with one she covered.... Hisses..
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by countsparrow: 2:57pm
Water thief...
If them allow you reach house, which i so much doubt...
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Naziridamos: 2:58pm
Suspected ,oh I see sarki dancing around
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Franzinni: 2:58pm
He could be an innocent guy in a deadly situation....
See as them gather the guy like say dem done catch crocodile....and everybody dey wait to cut him share ...nah wah ...
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 2:58pm
Why them dey rush to open him peepee?
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by DonPablo007: 2:58pm
k
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by GrandFinale2017(m): 2:58pm
They are ipob members fighting for biafra
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Hardeywerlay(m): 2:59pm
Why are they checking His boxers
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by ezex(m): 2:59pm
Pirate ke
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Burger01(m): 2:59pm
candlewax:>
livinus009:.
Bandana and tie go comot after thorough beating..
The guy come look like wounded fish
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by PierreDeFermath: 2:59pm
this one dey form Johnny Depp. see face like spoilt amala
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 2:59pm
Wonder why some people don't value their lives these days.
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Bayhaqqi: 2:59pm
pirates really.. pirated pirates
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 3:00pm
Did I hear pirate?
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Hemjayy: 3:00pm
Captain Jack Sparrow..Weldone sir
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 3:00pm
Yeast
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by FarahAideed: 3:00pm
When we send Buhari out of Aso rock I will come back and address this
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 3:00pm
Only in Nigeria do suspects look so guilty even before the courts pronouncement *sigh*
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by AWERESON: 3:00pm
pirate or what me shew
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Haryorbammmy(m): 3:00pm
The way Nigeria Pirates look ehn.. You go fear..... Face looking like 3 days spoilt amala
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by LBlessing(f): 3:00pm
I was expecting someone like Jack sparrow
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 3:00pm
I GUESS HE HAD IT COMING
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by sammyj: 3:01pm
All days is always for the thieves and one day for the owner. This is the reason why shipping and import via this route is not productive.
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by FarahAideed: 3:01pm
LBlessing:
You watch too much Disney flicks
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Tittusstar22(m): 3:01pm
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by LBlessing(f): 3:03pm
FarahAideed:I know
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:04pm
What are they checking for in his shorts?
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 3:04pm
Hin own don be.....
|Re: Suspected Sea Pirate Captured On Bonny-Port Harcourt Waterways (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 3:05pm
See brushing.
These guys can be merciless sha.
Serves him right.
