How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by ijustdey: 12:45pm
The family of Mr. and Mrs. Efe Eligiator was shocked after they discovered that a criminal suspect, Emmanuel Ogwuche slept with them in the same apartment before he stole some of their household items and escaped.

The incident happened at Ako-anu street, Tejumola Estate in Idimu area where the family resided, while the suspect Ogwuche lived at Okonuola area of Egbeda in Alimosho Local government Area, Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Ogwuche allegedly carted away some of their household items including plasma television, mobile phones and other appliances and escaped.

The father of two kids sneaked into the victim’s apartment in the night and waited till morning when Mrs. Eligiator opened the gate for her husband to go to work.

When she was done opening the gate, she returned to their apartment but could not find her mobile phone and also discovered that the Samsung plasma television in their living room was also missing. She raised an alarm which attracted other neighbours.

It was then they embarked on a search for the items in the area and met Ogwuche. He was interrogated and searched, and the missing phone was found in his pocket. He was almost mobbed before he took them to an uncompleted building where he hid the television set and other items.

The suspect, a 27-year old stylist was handed over to the police at Idimu Division where he made confessional statements.

At the police station, Ogwuche confessed that despite the fact that he was a stylist, he also specialised in burgling and robbing houses.

In the recent past he had been arrested and jailed in Ogun State, but relocated to Egbeda after his release from prison and continued his criminal activities.

He revealed that on the fateful day, he went to the house earlier in the day, monitored the area and came in the night.

He sneaked into the house, slept with them before he carted away the items in the morning when Mrs. Eligiator went to open the gate for her husband’s exit.

The Benue State-born Ogwuche was charged before Isolo Magistrates court for stealing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adedayo granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one sureties in the like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 31 October, 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/burglar-slept-family-robbing/

lalasticlala
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Florblu(f): 12:47pm
Nawa o
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by jdluv(f): 12:54pm
this is funny. So you even havethe gods to stay over.... It is finished
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by haywire07(m): 12:57pm
Misleading topic !

Came here to read how he smashed the females first before robbing them

7 Likes

Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Franzinni: 3:29pm
haywire07:
Misleading topic !

Came here to read how he smashed the females first before robbing them
guy nah Wetin I been think too o...
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Damfostopper(m): 3:49pm
looks like movie script

1 Like

Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by supervillain52(m): 3:50pm
.
jdluv:
this is funny. So you even havethe gods to stay over.... It is finished
.gods ko idols ni

1 Like

Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by yeyerolling: 3:50pm
misleading title
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by dessz(m): 3:51pm
were dey sleeping when he was kpanshing them undecided
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by e10nzy(m): 3:52pm
Lol
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by blackbeau1(f): 3:52pm
Miscreants are getting bolder as the days go by tho. At least their stuff was recovered . That's gr8
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by walemoney007(m): 3:53pm
This Benue idiot get mind o,coming to Yoruba land to rob,he should be sentence to death
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Pussymeat(m): 3:53pm
Misleading headline I thought you meant he fuckëd them before he robbed them
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by kay29000(m): 3:53pm
It says he snoke into the house...it also says he slept with them...it also says he was found later with a phone in his pocket and he took them to an uncompleted building where he hid the plasma TV. This story is kinda clumsy.
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by charleff512(m): 3:53pm
jdluv:
this is funny. So you even havethe gods to stay over.... It is finished
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by SWORD419(m): 3:54pm
ke
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by davillian(m): 3:54pm
Lmao
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Danelo(m): 3:55pm
Lols, that guy just rebranded robbery.
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by jonadaft: 3:55pm
Slept with or raped?

Mumu op
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Bossontop(m): 3:55pm
undecided

Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by credid(m): 3:56pm
jdluv:
this is funny. So you even havethe gods to stay over.... It is finished

Even d oracle sef

1 Like

Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by OmoAtlanta: 3:57pm
PM news and cook stories.
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by daskid130(m): 3:59pm
End time criminal
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by DesireBenjamin: 3:59pm
dessz:
were dey sleeping when he was kpanshing them undecided

You clearly ddnt read the story
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by PenisCaP: 4:00pm
I knew he is from benue hearing his name.
Thank God it was laster statedwhere he is from.

Otherwise our unexposed neighbours from the west would be should. IPOD.after seeing
ogw[b]uche[/b]
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by dudley1459: 4:00pm
Franzinni:
guy nah Wetin I been think too o...
idiots if na una sister na so una go think too abi cows....
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Franzinni: 4:02pm
dudley1459:
idiots if na una sister na so una go think too abi cows....
idiot thief don pipe your sister before nah why you dey do aproko! Mkpi!
Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by udemata: 4:03pm
smiley

(0) (Reply)

