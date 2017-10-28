The family of Mr. and Mrs. Efe Eligiator was shocked after they discovered that a criminal suspect, Emmanuel Ogwuche slept with them in the same apartment before he stole some of their household items and escaped.



The incident happened at Ako-anu street, Tejumola Estate in Idimu area where the family resided, while the suspect Ogwuche lived at Okonuola area of Egbeda in Alimosho Local government Area, Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Ogwuche allegedly carted away some of their household items including plasma television, mobile phones and other appliances and escaped.



The father of two kids sneaked into the victim’s apartment in the night and waited till morning when Mrs. Eligiator opened the gate for her husband to go to work.



When she was done opening the gate, she returned to their apartment but could not find her mobile phone and also discovered that the Samsung plasma television in their living room was also missing. She raised an alarm which attracted other neighbours.



It was then they embarked on a search for the items in the area and met Ogwuche. He was interrogated and searched, and the missing phone was found in his pocket. He was almost mobbed before he took them to an uncompleted building where he hid the television set and other items.



The suspect, a 27-year old stylist was handed over to the police at Idimu Division where he made confessional statements.



At the police station, Ogwuche confessed that despite the fact that he was a stylist, he also specialised in burgling and robbing houses.



In the recent past he had been arrested and jailed in Ogun State, but relocated to Egbeda after his release from prison and continued his criminal activities.



He revealed that on the fateful day, he went to the house earlier in the day, monitored the area and came in the night.



He sneaked into the house, slept with them before he carted away the items in the morning when Mrs. Eligiator went to open the gate for her husband’s exit.



The Benue State-born Ogwuche was charged before Isolo Magistrates court for stealing.



He pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adedayo granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one sureties in the like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 31 October, 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/burglar-slept-family-robbing/



