How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by ijustdey: 12:45pm
The family of Mr. and Mrs. Efe Eligiator was shocked after they discovered that a criminal suspect, Emmanuel Ogwuche slept with them in the same apartment before he stole some of their household items and escaped.
http://pmexpressng.com/burglar-slept-family-robbing/
lalasticlala
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Florblu(f): 12:47pm
Nawa o
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by jdluv(f): 12:54pm
this is funny. So you even havethe gods to stay over.... It is finished
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by haywire07(m): 12:57pm
Misleading topic !
Came here to read how he smashed the females first before robbing them
7 Likes
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Franzinni: 3:29pm
haywire07:guy nah Wetin I been think too o...
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Damfostopper(m): 3:49pm
looks like movie script
1 Like
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by supervillain52(m): 3:50pm
.
jdluv:.gods ko idols ni
1 Like
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by yeyerolling: 3:50pm
misleading title
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by dessz(m): 3:51pm
were dey sleeping when he was kpanshing them
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by e10nzy(m): 3:52pm
Lol
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by blackbeau1(f): 3:52pm
Miscreants are getting bolder as the days go by tho. At least their stuff was recovered . That's gr8
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by walemoney007(m): 3:53pm
This Benue idiot get mind o,coming to Yoruba land to rob,he should be sentence to death
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Pussymeat(m): 3:53pm
Misleading headline I thought you meant he fuckëd them before he robbed them
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by kay29000(m): 3:53pm
It says he snoke into the house...it also says he slept with them...it also says he was found later with a phone in his pocket and he took them to an uncompleted building where he hid the plasma TV. This story is kinda clumsy.
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by charleff512(m): 3:53pm
jdluv:
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by SWORD419(m): 3:54pm
ke
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by davillian(m): 3:54pm
Lmao
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Danelo(m): 3:55pm
Lols, that guy just rebranded robbery.
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by jonadaft: 3:55pm
Slept with or raped?
Mumu op
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Bossontop(m): 3:55pm
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by credid(m): 3:56pm
jdluv:
Even d oracle sef
1 Like
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by OmoAtlanta: 3:57pm
PM news and cook stories.
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by daskid130(m): 3:59pm
End time criminal
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by DesireBenjamin: 3:59pm
dessz:
You clearly ddnt read the story
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by PenisCaP: 4:00pm
I knew he is from benue hearing his name.
Thank God it was laster statedwhere he is from.
Otherwise our unexposed neighbours from the west would be should. IPOD.after seeing
ogw[b]uche[/b]
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by dudley1459: 4:00pm
Franzinni:idiots if na una sister na so una go think too abi cows....
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by Franzinni: 4:02pm
dudley1459:idiot thief don pipe your sister before nah why you dey do aproko! Mkpi!
|Re: How A Burglar Slept With Family Before Robbing Them by udemata: 4:03pm
