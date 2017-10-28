₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by aminulive: 2:24pm
A rogue police officer has landed in hot soup after being accused of Kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in Anambra state.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/28/policeman-allegedly-kidnaps-rapes-14-year-old-6-days-anambra-photos/
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:35pm
Nothing will happen to him because of the following reasons :
1)the police would sweep the case under the carpet.
2)the family of the rapist would find a way to intimidate the family of the victim
3)the average dumb Nigerian would look for a way to blame and mock the victim while hailing the rapist...
4)its a bad country with bad citizens...
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 2:40pm
This administration has really exposed the wickedness and criminality of awa brothers from "NOT". They're the ones looting Nigeria dry and committing various crimes in this administration. Hope they won't be shouting witch-hunt when power change hands and they face prosecution?. May God help us.
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Franzinni: 3:14pm
The police will protect its own...to them the masses are like those enemy soldiers you shoot without thinking twice in that PS3 game ..call of duty !!! Forgetting that all those soldiers you shoot could me someone's father ... That is the reality of NPF ...
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Raph01: 3:24pm
Congratulations Mr. Policeman. Now u're okay!. NP: Nasty C- UOK
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 3:25pm
Wetin person no go hear
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Titto93(m): 3:25pm
Chai! 9ja police
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:26pm
After thorough investigations he should be castrated once and for all.
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by 1Rebel: 3:26pm
Just kill the bastard. Slowly
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by MorataFC: 3:26pm
eezeribe:smh
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by midolian(m): 3:26pm
See the weyrey!
kidnap underage dey fvck am at will..if this news is true, May your pen!s neva find peace.
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 3:27pm
Most of these police u see are mad men..... see the face like thief
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 3:27pm
Imagine what would have been the case if this officer had been deployed to the North East region where his services are needed? He would have been very busy battling BH. He was clearly idling away in the east.
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:28pm
Sad.
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 3:28pm
the case is dead on arrival
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by motun2017(f): 3:28pm
Waiting for the SHE DIDNT DRESS WELL team to arrive. awon eleribu
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Leez(m): 3:29pm
aminulive:d gambari goat
ds is not afonja land ewu
we dont play
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 3:30pm
Na their way
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by angelanto8(f): 3:30pm
The law of karma will visit this beast
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 3:32pm
Northerners & paedophilism. smh
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by dayleke(m): 3:32pm
Na wa o
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by maamisco(f): 3:33pm
Kai! this world
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by davillian(m): 3:33pm
Na them get the country they are above the law so nothing will happen.
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by LecciGucci: 3:34pm
Aboki raping fellow aboki girl.
Useless man
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 3:34pm
The Nigerian security agencies have thus far shown that they lack the drive, accountability, transparency and oversight function to police the Nigerian people! Their modus operandi is a throw back to the slave era! Shame
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 3:35pm
Both the raper and repee are all cows from desert
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Proffdada: 3:36pm
|Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by imoforpcc: 3:37pm
