Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by aminulive: 2:24pm
A  rogue police officer has landed in hot soup after being accused of Kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in Anambra state.

PoliticsNGR gathered that the mobile police officer(MOPOL) identified as Barau Garba allegedly raped the little girl till her privates ruptured. Below is a full report on the case written by Journalist, Hassan Haruna Dambatta;

"Maryam Yusuf was just 14years old, an indigene of Kano state living with her parents in Asaba, Delta state. She does attend Islamic school in cable area known as Hausa quarters in Asaba, Delta state.

Maryam was sent by her father to Onitsha form Asaba on 14th of October 2017 to buy round cotton but unlucky for her she lost the money while on transit. During her efforts to identify the vehicle she boarded, while standing by the roadside, she was approached by one corporal Barau Garba (mopol) with service number 275601 from MOPOL 7 Sokoto state who was on a special duty in Anambra, his team were attached with OKPOKO police divisional headquarters, Onitsha.

The rouge police corporal approached the teenage girl asking her of what happened, as the small girl explained to him how she lost her money on transit and her need to go back home, the policeman Barau Garba deceived her by asking her to join him on his motorcycle so that he can take her back home.

Instead of taking the teenage girl back home to her parents safely, this Nigerian police corporal decided to abduct her and took her to a temporary police base and locked her up in his room and maliciously raped her for six (6) good days. This policeman raped this teenage girl until her v*gina raptured.

For these six agonizing days, innocent Maryam was begging him to take her home but he refused. His Waterloo reached its peak when on the 5th day, in the middle of the night the innocent Maryam took his mobile phone and called her father to come to her rescue.

Maryam was taken to hospital on 25th October 2017 (yesterday) by a good samaritan because the police in accord with the DPO of OKPOKO division are not forthcoming with her case. They want to cover up the case, especially as they told the father that the issue have to be forgiven since 'they' both the rouge police corporal Barau Garba and them are all of northern origin.

Attached here is the hospital patient card where innocent Maryam was taken and various tests were conducted, and it was ascertained she was raped beyond human imagination and left with a ruptured v*gina."

https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/28/policeman-allegedly-kidnaps-rapes-14-year-old-6-days-anambra-photos/

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:35pm
Nothing will happen to him because of the following reasons :

1)the police would sweep the case under the carpet.

2)the family of the rapist would find a way to intimidate the family of the victim

3)the average dumb Nigerian would look for a way to blame and mock the victim while hailing the rapist...

4)its a bad country with bad citizens...

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 2:40pm
This administration has really exposed the wickedness and criminality of awa brothers from "NOT". They're the ones looting Nigeria dry and committing various crimes in this administration. Hope they won't be shouting witch-hunt when power change hands and they face prosecution?. May God help us.

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 2:42pm
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Franzinni: 3:14pm
The police will protect its own...to them the masses are like those enemy soldiers you shoot without thinking twice in that PS3 game ..call of duty !!! Forgetting that all those soldiers you shoot could me someone's father ... That is the reality of NPF ...

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Raph01: 3:24pm
Congratulations Mr. Policeman. Now u're okay!. NP: Nasty C- UOK

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 3:25pm
Wetin person no go hear
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Titto93(m): 3:25pm
Chai! 9ja police grin
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:26pm
After thorough investigations he should be castrated once and for all.

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by 1Rebel: 3:26pm
Just kill the bastard. Slowly

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by MorataFC: 3:26pm
eezeribe:
Nothing will happen to him because of the following reasons :

1)the police would sweep the case under the carpet.

2)the family of the rapist would find a way to intimidate the family of the victim

3)the average dumb Nigerian would look for a way to blame and mock the victim while hailing the rapist...

4)its a bad country with bad citizens...
smh
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by midolian(m): 3:26pm
See the weyrey!

kidnap underage dey fvck am at will..if this news is true, May your pen!s neva find peace. angry

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 3:27pm
Most of these police u see are mad men..... see the face like thief

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 3:27pm
Imagine what would have been the case if this officer had been deployed to the North East region where his services are needed? He would have been very busy battling BH. He was clearly idling away in the east.

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:28pm
Sad.
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 3:28pm
the case is dead on arrival
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by motun2017(f): 3:28pm
Waiting for the SHE DIDNT DRESS WELL team to arrive. awon eleribu

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Leez(m): 3:29pm
aminulive:


https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/28/policeman-allegedly-kidnaps-rapes-14-year-old-6-days-anambra-photos/
d gambari goat angry angry angry
ds is not afonja land ewu
we dont play
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 3:30pm
Na their way undecided
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by angelanto8(f): 3:30pm
The law of karma will visit this beast
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 3:32pm
Northerners & paedophilism. smh

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by dayleke(m): 3:32pm
Na wa o
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by maamisco(f): 3:33pm
Kai! this world lipsrsealed
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by davillian(m): 3:33pm
Na them get the country they are above the law so nothing will happen.

Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by LecciGucci: 3:34pm
Aboki raping fellow aboki girl.

Useless man
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 3:34pm
The Nigerian security agencies have thus far shown that they lack the drive, accountability, transparency and oversight function to police the Nigerian people! Their modus operandi is a throw back to the slave era! Shame
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 3:35pm
Both the raper and repee are all cows from desert
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by Proffdada: 3:36pm
grin
Re: Policeman Kidnaps & Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl For 6 Days In Anambra (Photos) by imoforpcc: 3:37pm
imo for pc

