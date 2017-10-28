A rogue police officer has landed in hot soup after being accused of Kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in Anambra state.



PoliticsNGR gathered that the mobile police officer(MOPOL) identified as Barau Garba allegedly raped the little girl till her privates ruptured. Below is a full report on the case written by Journalist, Hassan Haruna Dambatta;



"Maryam Yusuf was just 14years old, an indigene of Kano state living with her parents in Asaba, Delta state. She does attend Islamic school in cable area known as Hausa quarters in Asaba, Delta state.



Maryam was sent by her father to Onitsha form Asaba on 14th of October 2017 to buy round cotton but unlucky for her she lost the money while on transit. During her efforts to identify the vehicle she boarded, while standing by the roadside, she was approached by one corporal Barau Garba (mopol) with service number 275601 from MOPOL 7 Sokoto state who was on a special duty in Anambra, his team were attached with OKPOKO police divisional headquarters, Onitsha.



The rouge police corporal approached the teenage girl asking her of what happened, as the small girl explained to him how she lost her money on transit and her need to go back home, the policeman Barau Garba deceived her by asking her to join him on his motorcycle so that he can take her back home.



Instead of taking the teenage girl back home to her parents safely, this Nigerian police corporal decided to abduct her and took her to a temporary police base and locked her up in his room and maliciously raped her for six (6) good days. This policeman raped this teenage girl until her v*gina raptured.



For these six agonizing days, innocent Maryam was begging him to take her home but he refused. His Waterloo reached its peak when on the 5th day, in the middle of the night the innocent Maryam took his mobile phone and called her father to come to her rescue.



Maryam was taken to hospital on 25th October 2017 (yesterday) by a good samaritan because the police in accord with the DPO of OKPOKO division are not forthcoming with her case. They want to cover up the case, especially as they told the father that the issue have to be forgiven since 'they' both the rouge police corporal Barau Garba and them are all of northern origin.



Attached here is the hospital patient card where innocent Maryam was taken and various tests were conducted, and it was ascertained she was raped beyond human imagination and left with a ruptured v*gina."

https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/28/policeman-allegedly-kidnaps-rapes-14-year-old-6-days-anambra-photos/ 1 Share