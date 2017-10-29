Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Only Africans That Believe In The Existence Of Ghosts And Witches? (4949 Views)

I compiled this in response to varying disbelief held by many Nairalanders whenever stories of witches and the likes are "published" here. Nigerians can be very hypocritical. Many of those who are quick to dismiss the possibility of witches, ghosts, demons, etc, never fail to pray against the activities of witches and wizards, in their closet. They only want to appear modern and Behind online, whereas they believe spiritual powers exist.



Are Americans becoming less religious? While church affiliation is probably declining, don’t expect the atheist revolution anytime soon:

Over one half (63 percent, to be exact) of young Americans 18-29 years old now believe in the notion that invisible, non-corporeal entities called “demons” can take partial or total control of human beings, revealed an October 2012

Public Policy Polling survey that also showed this belief isn’t declining among the American population generally; it’s growing.

Now, PPP was among the top five polling firms in terms of accuracy in forecasting the 2012 election results, so there is good reason to take the survey finding seriously.



TRUE LIFE STORIES OF HAUNTED HOUSES IN THE US

A haunted house or ghosthouse is a house or other building often perceived as being inhabited by disembodied spirits of the deceased who may have been former residents or were familiar with the property.

Parapsychologists attribute haunting to the spirits of the dead and the effect of violent or tragic events in the building's past such as murder, accidental death, or suicide. - Wikipedia



1. Pittock Mansion

Address: 3229 NW Pittock Dr.

City: Portland, Ore.

Website: pittockmansion.org

About three in four Americans profess at least one paranormal belief, according to a recent Gallup survey. The most popular is extrasensory perception (ESP), mentioned by 41%, followed closely by belief in haunted houses (37%). - http://news.gallup.com/poll/16915/three-four-americans-believe-paranormal.aspx

2. The White House

Address: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

City: Washington D.C.

Website: whitehouse.gov

After his 11-year-old son Willie died of typhoid fever in 1862, Abraham Lincoln is said to have suffered aural and/or visual hallucinations wandering the WH halls, and his wife Mary Todd held seances in an effort to speak to her dead son (only to be visited by Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson instead). After Lincoln's assassination, Ulysses S. Grant continued that tradition and believed that he had contacted the ghost of Willie. Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Jacqueline Kennedy (among others) claimed to have seen Abraham Lincoln's ghost, and most recently Michelle Obama reported being awoken in the middle of the night by strange sounds. 1 Like



1. Writing's on the wall

"After living in my new house for five months or so, I decide to take a shower. One of my friends had just slept over. I had taken a crap ton of showers in that bathroom already, so it's not like it was anything new. So I take my shower, get out to dry off, and look at the steamed up mirror.

On the mirror, in PERFECT writing (no human could do with their finger) read something along the lines of "Dear father, please forgive me" I completely forget the rest because I was just so freaked out. But it was terrifying. The bat door was locked the entire time, and no one could have got in. It had also never been there any other time I took a shower."

2. Mirror, mirror

"A friend of mine moved into a new home. One day while cleaning, he accidentally knocked down a hanging mirror, shattering it into hundreds of pieces. He laid the mirror frame on the kitchen table and went down to the basement to get a broom to sweep up the glass. When he got upstairs, all of the pieces had been lain, exactly to the last piece, back into the frame. My friend had only left the mirror for a minute and there was no one else in the house.



To all the post-modern and nothing-like-spiritual-powers sayers, come and see the truth. Belief in the the existence of spiritual powers is not held by "poor Africans" only!



That is not true either. Americans spend billions of dollars per annum on consulting spiritualists like tarot readers, palm readers and psychics who help them communicate with their dead relatives. They even have TV programmes televising it! In fact Africans are the ones dropping all those things due to Christianity and Islam. That is not true either. Americans spend billions of dollars per annum on consulting spiritualists like tarot readers, palm readers and psychics who help them communicate with their dead relatives. They even have TV programmes televising it! In fact Africans are the ones dropping all those things due to Christianity and Islam. 17 Likes 1 Share

Paranormal belief is different from paranormal paranoia.

How many of those Americans do you reckon kill innocent birds because their dumb arse pastor said so?

How many of them do u think see an animal they can't name and begin to shout like they just saw a ghost?

How many of them do u reckon believe their grandmother is behind their failures and drug habits?



It is one thing to believe in the supernatural, as a matter of fact, you can hardly be religious without believing in the supernatural and since most Americans are religious it is only expected they believe in the paranormal too, but it is another thing to constantly believe the supernatural are around u everywhere and are out to hurt you. Americans don't explain everything away with the supernatural as a matter of fact, they welcome scientific investigation of such things. But these backwards asshats in Africa will just say "it's not everything science can explain" without first trying to explain it with science and blocking every attempt to investigate it because they are comfortable in their delusions.



This thread is another failed attempt at justifying the pervasive proclivity for supernatural paranoia that is currently gripping Africa and fueled by fake pastors.



Paranormal belief is different from paranormal paranoia.

How many of those Americans do you reckon kill innocent birds because their dumb are pastor said so?

How many of them do u think see an animal they can't name and begin to shout like they just saw a ghost?

How many of them do u reckon belief their grandmother is behind their failures and drug habits?

You may not know, but all these things happen too, over there. I've read at least 3 books written by an American containing true life stories of people, which included these scenarios. You may not know, but all these things happen too, over there. I've read at least 3 books written by an American containing true life stories of people, which included these scenarios. 3 Likes

I'm sure you've seen grim, supernatural and the likes.... Europeans wouldn't burn millions at the stake during the enlightenment period if they never believed in witchcraft.

So the whites carry all these things for head for and now... Go on YouTube and search about ghost bustings abeg That's it. If these things are just African stuffs, where did Hollywood get the inspiration to write horror movies involving supernatural power depictions?! Nigerians who deny these things on Nairaland are being hypocritical. That's it. If these things are just African stuffs, where did Hollywood get the inspiration to write horror movies involving supernatural power depictions?! Nigerians who deny these things on Nairaland are being hypocritical.

You may not know, but all these things happen too, over there. I've read at least 3 books written by an American containing true life stories of people, which included these scenarios.

What are the titles of the 3 books? No be only 3 na 17. And it still doesn't count. What are the titles of the 3 books? No be only 3 na 17. And it still doesn't count.

What are the titles of the 3 books? No be only 3 na 17. And it still doesn't count. The books are Prepare for War, He Came to Set the Captives Free and Unbroken Curses all by Dr Rebecca Brown.



Lalasticlala, what do you think? The books are Prepare for War, He Came to Set the Captives Free and Unbroken Curses all by Dr Rebecca Brown.Lalasticlala, what do you think? 4 Likes 1 Share

Witchcraft is the ability to manipulate people in a way that is pleasing to the manipulator.



It's not until you use jazz. 3 Likes 1 Share

white man creates a phone and you video chat with your brother you call it technology but when your Grandmother in the village use a mirror to see you in the city you call it witchcraft. No value for african products. 15 Likes 4 Shares

No,even the white believes in witches and wizard.

Yeah, white people believe in ghosts and witches, but they don't believe one witch or the other in their village is doing them. When they fail, they take responsibility for the failure, they don't blame witches and wizards. 1 Like

The word witchcraft isn't African in origin, is neither necromancy. Infact in summary, Africa dey learn work when it comes to the other side. 8 Likes

Even if they do exist,Africans kind of witchcraft is as backward as Africa itself.

At least,we've seen what the whites had done with their witchcraft, it brought for then uneven development second to none. 1 Like

It is the interpretation of the phenomenon that differs.





In Islam, we believe in an invisible creation called Jinn who share the earth with us.



The evil ones among them can be used by evil humans just as some of them can be independently mischievous.



Jinn possession is real. Jinn can be interpreted as demon in English but not exactly assome of the attribute of demon as used in English are different fromt he attributes of Jinn.



So anyone with good understanding of Islam, irrespective of whether African or European or Asian, will know this phenomenon.



I believe it is the lack of understanding of this phenomenon is what Africans attribute to witches 5 Likes

There's a saying which states that: person wai never born before no go know how he dey feel to get pikin



Someone that's lucky not have encountered anything spiritual before will find it so easy to type and call people who believes in witches and spirit "backward, illiterate and so on..... Whenever I see them I just look at them like someone who ignorant of his/her environment.





If you think witches and ghosts doesn't exist go to osun river and kill a fish... The rest they say will be history. 1 Like

I don't recall Nollywood producing Ghostbursters

lol, na until witch attack person the person go know say witch exist. so no jus bother yourself, They wont just believe

Chinese, Indians and some European countries believe in it too

Chinese, Indians and some European countries believe in it too

White witches of England!

whites believe in witchcraft but not as much as africans.

Thank you!! Even though I believe that the superstitious -ness is too much sometimes, I find it laughable when people comment on such threads, suggesting that Africans in particular are too superstitious and "backwards". All you have to do is look beyond your nose. It's inferiority complex to believe that white people don't think like us and therefore are better than us. Shame 5 Likes 1 Share

OP is missing something. People who deny existence of these things are mostly into one form of practice or another.

Even though we are not the only people in the world who believe in witchcrafts, I think it's particularly peculiar to Africans and it has colonized our minds in such a way that every misfortune is attributed to witchcrafts which has brought perpetual standstill to this part of the world.



We believe in witchcrafts but we aren't progressing, some countries don't believe in it yet they are better than us in all ramifications 1 Like