₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,049 members, 3,880,669 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 10:55 AM

Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom (8345 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Evalistus: 10:12pm On Oct 28
Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 65-YEAR-OLD woman from Nkayi told a court that after raping her twice, her alleged rapist aged 20, told her she now belonged to him.

He then fell asleep in her blankets.

The woman said the man, who is her neighbour, strangled her and asked her if uyajusa (taking ARV medication).

She told the court that she tried to fight back and bit him on his lower lip, but he overpowered her.

The man, she said, raped her while putting on a condom but later tossed it away saying that it disturbed him.

“After he fell asleep in my blankets, I picked up my two-year-old grandchild and fled to my neighbour’s homestead. He woke up and fled before we returned,” she said.

“I am even afraid to sleep in my home or to make eye contact with him because of what he did to me”.

The man pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Trynose Utahwashe who remanded him in custody to November 2 for continuation of trial.

The man said there was no way he could have raped the woman as she was the same age as his mother.

He said: “There was no way I could have had an erection for you at your age.”

Prosecuting, Mr Robin Mukura said the man raped the old woman on March 25 when she was sleeping in her homestead.

He said he grabbed her by the neck, threatened to axe her and raped her.

“After raping her, the man fell asleep in the old woman’s bedroom. She fled from her homestead and sought refuge at another neighbour’s homestead,” Mr Mukura said. — @MondelaC.

http://www.chronicle.co.zw/rapist-neighbour-falls-asleep-in-victims-blankets/

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Thorhammer(m): 10:16pm On Oct 28
Am not surprise since the news is coming from Zimbabwe... But the sex sweet the man, hence the sleep

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Gtoosmooth(m): 10:20pm On Oct 28
Linus Mba... The guy fib offend am before
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by expensiveguyman(m): 10:33pm On Oct 28
Huh!!! d type of evil people commit ds days eh!
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by checkolatunji: 10:34pm On Oct 28
Na wa ooo.. I just .....

7 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by DanseMacabre(m): 10:53pm On Oct 28
shocked This is what happens when konji and your village people are doing conference call on top your matter.

5 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Noblesoul123: 10:03am
The sick bastard even lacks the stamina for konji.

Imagine falling asleep right at the crime scene!


What even attracted him to an elderly woman?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by sweman(m): 10:03am
Lol..wen ur village people mean u
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by swiz123(m): 10:04am
Noblesoul123:
The sick bastard even lacks the stamina for konji.

Imagine falling asleep right at the crime scene!

Even someone that is high on cheap drugs will still have the sense to escape.

Are you sure you read the post

6 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by classicfrank4u(m): 10:05am
12 battalion, village people command Zimbabwe Base! grin
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by cooldude62(m): 10:07am
The woman might be a Yabaleft patient.

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Beehshorp(m): 10:07am
65 yr old woman... Na WA oo.. Guys that can't control themselves should better learn how to save themselves stress and jerk off... Happy Sunday
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by ctex4real: 10:07am
What this rapist deserves...

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by maryjan8(f): 10:07am
This is serious
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by ennyhola: 10:08am
The guys Is right!

the guy didn't rape the woman!!!

read the post again..he said it with all sincerity that I can never have any erection for her

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by igbozionism(m): 10:08am
even at old age the evil woman thinks that people will believe she was raped. maybe this is how she has been putting people in trouble during her young age. madam a vibrant 20 years old bobo can't have an erection event at the unclothedness of your slacked VJ and slippers brst.

better fishes full water abeg. she no even shout,smh.

3 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:08am
Pls I need advice, am 22yr and i have nt yet seen my period� BT my younger sister is 17 and have seen her period since 13, and am ashamed to talk to my friends about it because I don't know if I have problem or it takes a longer time when you are a boy�.
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Diso60090(m): 10:09am
checkolatunji:
Na wa ooo.. I just tired.....
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by ezex(m): 10:09am
The sex is sweet nao
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Datsme: 10:10am
what a BIG lie!
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by EliteBiz: 10:10am
I don't want to believe this grin

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by vanpitarz: 10:10am
Sweet sex!
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by holluwai(m): 10:11am
Sleeping on duty
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by EliteBiz: 10:11am
koolcat:
Pls I need advice, am 22yr and i have nt yet seen my period� BT my younger sister is 17 and have seen her period since 13, and am ashamed to talk to my friends about it because I don't know if I have problem or it takes a longer time when you are a boy�.
Ask bobrisky grin
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Safiaa(f): 10:12am
koolcat:
Pls I need advice, am 22yr and i have nt yet seen my period� BT my younger sister is 17 and have seen her period since 13, and am ashamed to talk to my friends about it because I don't know if I have problem or it takes a longer time when you are a boy�.
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Queenlovely(f): 10:12am
Just look at the emphasis on the age. Bloggers!

I wish there would be a cheap toy designed like female Virgina, so these people can Jerk off.
If that woman has a family, her children will fight for her. But usually these are widows with no body to fight for them. Maybe he must have been always around her because of things he heard about her past and wanted to try out.
Shame how sex is destroying people's mind
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by macaranta(m): 10:12am
It's always Zimbabwe or Kenya.. Capital of weird news
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:13am
EliteBiz:
Ask bobrisky grin
lol...u dey madt
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:13am
EliteBiz:
Ask bobrisky grin
lol...u dey madt
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Hiccups: 10:13am
shocked

Although difficult to conclude, I'm struggling to believe any rapist will sleep off on victim's bed after raping same, this story has K-leg.

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:14am
EliteBiz:
Ask bobrisky grin
lol...madt man
Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by williamdeluxe(m): 10:15am
Queenlovely:
A
A FOR APPLE

(0) (1) (Reply)

Man Rapes Goat And Strangles It To Death In South Africa / This Girl Stole My Phone Please Lets Catch Her!!!! / See The Fake Custom Officer Who Had Defrauded Several People (photos)

Viewing this topic: ademidedavid(m), afanda(m), phemmi1, salam1(m), ayofe72(m), deybhor(m), ForValour, abbeylanre007, samsof1, ricsman(m), M7even(m), paroh137(m), Riddler, DrDope(m), hibeekay01(m), dykedarlyn(m), 2point5, murphybladino(m), ayuseyuse(m), Tsoffy, debayun(m), Ayomel(m), Ancientx(m), Masta2, mikkyjagga1(m), baganas, Nkepris(f), Michaellegend(m), dictbennie(m), Chicagoesontop, Ropson(m), nairalandfreak(m), AlphaStar, sirbanky(m), gare2510(m), cenaboy(m), Biggaboi(m), Armaniodege, dbaruwa(m), Testy17, splendore(m), Concyluv, Tanimola001, WiseFool2(m), saintgwizard(m), JohnspeakU(m), buJu234, vivienD, Charlieyoung, Redfruit(m), Freeman59, Charly17(m), chuk9, blym4real, marumaru, gflower1000(m), hatchy, JustHector(m), Colynx(m), heckymaicon(m), morakinyo20(m), WrathOfHadez(m), urielchisimdi, Juell(m), olaarie(m), Iykolysis, Chris7474, Rotentina(m), Graciousnaija, zoedicus, LorenzoU(m), Webman007, Stefan00, deanmartins(m), Nwereonye(m), dammieco(m), profet, jupiterx(m), Humility017(m), grinfingaz(f), Nwambaise, lovelyebony, Pelsquare(m), EvilMetahuman, memud001(m), obanqua(m), EWAagoyin(m), Eleganza33(f), headboy4u(m), Luvdmx(m), olisarichard(m), ateezednut, Viqtour(m), nathan77(m), Petmayor, PhardFarm, amaracheerz(f) and 163 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.