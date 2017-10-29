₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Evalistus: 10:12pm On Oct 28
Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Thorhammer(m): 10:16pm On Oct 28
Am not surprise since the news is coming from Zimbabwe... But the sex sweet the man, hence the sleep
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Gtoosmooth(m): 10:20pm On Oct 28
Linus Mba... The guy fib offend am before
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by expensiveguyman(m): 10:33pm On Oct 28
Huh!!! d type of evil people commit ds days eh!
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by checkolatunji: 10:34pm On Oct 28
Na wa ooo.. I just .....
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by DanseMacabre(m): 10:53pm On Oct 28
This is what happens when konji and your village people are doing conference call on top your matter.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Noblesoul123: 10:03am
The sick bastard even lacks the stamina for konji.
Imagine falling asleep right at the crime scene!
What even attracted him to an elderly woman?
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by sweman(m): 10:03am
Lol..wen ur village people mean u
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by swiz123(m): 10:04am
Noblesoul123:
Are you sure you read the post
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by classicfrank4u(m): 10:05am
12 battalion, village people command Zimbabwe Base!
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by cooldude62(m): 10:07am
The woman might be a Yabaleft patient.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Beehshorp(m): 10:07am
65 yr old woman... Na WA oo.. Guys that can't control themselves should better learn how to save themselves stress and jerk off... Happy Sunday
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by ctex4real: 10:07am
What this rapist deserves...
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by maryjan8(f): 10:07am
This is serious
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by ennyhola: 10:08am
The guys Is right!
the guy didn't rape the woman!!!
read the post again..he said it with all sincerity that I can never have any erection for her
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by igbozionism(m): 10:08am
even at old age the evil woman thinks that people will believe she was raped. maybe this is how she has been putting people in trouble during her young age. madam a vibrant 20 years old bobo can't have an erection event at the unclothedness of your slacked VJ and slippers brst.
better fishes full water abeg. she no even shout,smh.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:08am
Pls I need advice, am 22yr and i have nt yet seen my period� BT my younger sister is 17 and have seen her period since 13, and am ashamed to talk to my friends about it because I don't know if I have problem or it takes a longer time when you are a boy�.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Diso60090(m): 10:09am
checkolatunji:
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by ezex(m): 10:09am
The sex is sweet nao
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Datsme: 10:10am
what a BIG lie!
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by EliteBiz: 10:10am
I don't want to believe this
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by vanpitarz: 10:10am
Sweet sex!
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by holluwai(m): 10:11am
Sleeping on duty
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by EliteBiz: 10:11am
koolcat:Ask bobrisky
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Safiaa(f): 10:12am
koolcat:
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Queenlovely(f): 10:12am
Just look at the emphasis on the age. Bloggers!
I wish there would be a cheap toy designed like female Virgina, so these people can Jerk off.
If that woman has a family, her children will fight for her. But usually these are widows with no body to fight for them. Maybe he must have been always around her because of things he heard about her past and wanted to try out.
Shame how sex is destroying people's mind
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by macaranta(m): 10:12am
It's always Zimbabwe or Kenya.. Capital of weird news
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:13am
EliteBiz:lol...u dey madt
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:13am
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by Hiccups: 10:13am
Although difficult to conclude, I'm struggling to believe any rapist will sleep off on victim's bed after raping same, this story has K-leg.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by koolcat: 10:14am
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Falls Asleep After Raping 65-year-old Woman In Her Bedroom by williamdeluxe(m): 10:15am
Queenlovely:A FOR APPLE
