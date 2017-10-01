₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by pufframmy: 10:30pm
This is a Great Kuduos To Nigeria Born Anthony Joshua as He Choose Wizkid Ojuelegba Remix Played as he Walkin to fight Takam At Cardiff Stadium
Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by TheHistorian(m): 11:12pm
Whatever!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Elparaiso(m): 11:13pm
Who won?
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Austindark(m): 11:13pm
Yeah international wizzy...
The fight is finished now..
To be honest it was stopped too early. Anthony should work on stamina. He was almost finished. Carlos fought well.
Anyway congrats to my Nigerian bro.
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Alwayson: 11:13pm
space booked
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by alexistaiwo: 11:13pm
See ojoro
So they can't play Speed Darlington new track featuring Vic O, Efe, Lil Kesh and Pasuma
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Esepayan(m): 11:13pm
oya na make naija proud naijas finest
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by echelons(m): 11:13pm
It's over.. TKO for Joshua.
The ref had to stop before AJ blinds an innocent man.
He's protesting though, but he's got no chance at this.
He who fights and leaves, lives to fight another day.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Flashh: 11:14pm
You don sharperly go create thread for this one? Nawao!
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by mbahdi(m): 11:14pm
Victory f
o joshua
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by glosplendid(f): 11:14pm
Wizzy na Baba....up joshua.....he made it
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by whytepawn1(m): 11:14pm
calmly following
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by jerryunit48: 11:14pm
AJ just completed my day
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by elyte89: 11:15pm
And so,aw does dt affect d economy
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Shehucom(m): 11:15pm
AJ should come n help is fight corruption in Nigeria. With Him, it's gonna be a TKO to corruption.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Queenext: 11:15pm
TKO withing first 30 seconds in round 1
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Thisnut(m): 11:15pm
fake TKO. Takam was still dodging punches when the REF ended the game.
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by izzykingsley(m): 11:15pm
Proudly Nigerian. We should learn to appreciate what we have
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by vision2050: 11:15pm
What's the score
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by tstx(m): 11:15pm
Wtf
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Alwayson: 11:15pm
that Takam sounds somehow to my hear
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by Evablizin(f): 11:15pm
You're a winner.
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by NoFavors: 11:15pm
K
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by daddio: 11:15pm
Alwayson:
NA HOW MUCH YOU WAN SELL DIS SPACE UNA BOOK FOR HIA? I WAN BUY AM
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by poh10(m): 11:16pm
if na that davido na to make useless noise out of it wizzy is the king #teamwizzy
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by BabaCommander: 11:16pm
Great! but e nor reach thirty billions for the akant
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by rhames: 11:16pm
Elparaiso:
Anthony Joshua
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by HauteReel: 11:16pm
I like AJ. That nigga real AF!
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by eyinjuege: 11:16pm
I like the guy. He's proud of his Nigerian roots. From food, to music.
The realest...
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by TellMeNothing: 11:17pm
Una no put Video
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by delightz(m): 11:17pm
Woooow
|Re: Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" Played At Anthony Joshua Vs Takam Fight by kay29000(m): 11:17pm
Yeah... I heard it.
