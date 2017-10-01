₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Kwara command on Monday paraded one Ahmed Olalekan for parading himself as a medical doctor. Olalekan who hails from lgbayeodo-Otin LGA of Osun State was arrested in Aboto, Kwara State.
Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in Kwara, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, said the suspect was arrested on October 19 for allegedly claiming to be a doctor. While supposedly treating a blind man, the fake doctor transferred N290,000 into his personal account.
He however ran out of luck when the patient’s son went to make a withdrawal on behalf of his father, but discovered that there was no money left in the account.
He subsequent request for a statement of the account then showed that the fake doctor carried out the withdrawal. He was only discovered to have no qualification after his arrest.
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by johnnyvid: 2:20am
thank God for arresting him.criminals will go unpunished.
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by purem(m): 4:27am
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by swiz123(m): 10:16am
Na them!!
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Makanjuola89: 10:16am
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by smithsydny(m): 10:17am
God punish you
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Yameater(f): 10:17am
Too bad
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Ayo4251(m): 10:18am
H
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by sweman(m): 10:19am
So sad
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by MrRhymes101(m): 10:19am
How did the blind patient SEE him? ... wedding MC
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Nobleking20: 10:19am
his cursed
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by vanpitarz: 10:20am
[b][/b] This one taya me jare
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by motun2017(f): 10:20am
we association of omoluabis disown this one. he is not our son
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Seeker17(m): 10:20am
Good thing he was apprehended..
The bed u made is ready for u to lie on. Enjoy ur Jail time Mister!
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by enomakos(m): 10:20am
They shall remove both his eyes and set him free
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by mrbillz(m): 10:20am
Two count charges: Being a fake doctor and also stealing!
He hustled to jail
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by karzyharsky(m): 10:21am
idiot
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:21am
Afonja,
See him broda below.
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by pesinfada(m): 10:21am
He is fake and a thief same time.
NAC una food don done
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by mrbillz(m): 10:21am
motun2017:We rebuke him
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by DrKKK1: 10:22am
This is not funny guys,
Stealing from the blind?
Gush!
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by shallysgirl: 10:22am
Chai!!!
Shocked .he is a saint yorubata
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by timilehin007(m): 10:23am
swiz123:
Coming from a goat like u have no effect at all on any proud afonja...maybe it would shake me an inch if it comes from a normal human being
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by EliteBiz: 10:24am
swiz123:U dey craze
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by ayoblinks: 10:24am
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by bukynkwuenu: 10:27am
am not a bigot......IJN
(in dbanj voice) .......its skullandia again
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by mataude: 10:27am
Nice one.. Through him inside cell.
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by DonDemu: 10:29am
Let the sophisticated fake doc be made blind and sent to jail to be fkd thru his arsehole for the rest of his life. Useless pipu
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Queenlovely(f): 10:29am
My first time To meet A blind person was back in 2009. He had nobody but a guide dog to lead him. I felt pity for him and offered to drive him home. But he thanked me for my offer and bluntly said" I don't want to be pitied".
Back to the issue at hand, the doctor is an slowpoke. I believe in karma, that is why I am slow in judgement. Maybe the victim is being paid in his own coin
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by Danelo(m): 10:30am
Afonjas!!!!
why always them?
|Re: Fake Doctor Steals N290k From A Blind Patient's Account, Gets Arrested by NigerDeltan(m): 10:30am
