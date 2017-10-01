

.

Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in Kwara, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, said the suspect was arrested on October 19 for allegedly claiming to be a doctor.‎ While supposedly treating a blind man, the fake doctor transferred N290,000 into his personal account.

.

He however ran out of luck when the patient’s son went to make a withdrawal on behalf of his father, but discovered that there was no money left in the account.

.

He subsequent request for a statement of the account then showed that the fake doctor carried out the withdrawal. He was only discovered to have no qualification after his arrest.



source: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Kwara command on Monday paraded one Ahmed Olalekan for parading himself as a medical doctor. Olalekan who hails from lgbayeodo-Otin LGA of Osun State was arrested in Aboto, Kwara State.Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in Kwara, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, said the suspect was arrested on October 19 for allegedly claiming to be a doctor.‎ While supposedly treating a blind man, the fake doctor transferred N290,000 into his personal account.He however ran out of luck when the patient’s son went to make a withdrawal on behalf of his father, but discovered that there was no money left in the account.He subsequent request for a statement of the account then showed that the fake doctor carried out the withdrawal. He was only discovered to have no qualification after his arrest.source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/fake-medical-doctor-arrested-after.html 1 Share