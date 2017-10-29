Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard (11771 Views)

Nairalanders, I really thank God for yester-night, because i dont know what might have happened to my legs if not for my phone light,

I was busy glancing through nairaland pages indoor, then i decided to go and ease my self. mehn！ one mind told me to look the floor with my phone light on i saw this snake coiled with the rat dancing at my backyard hahaha i ran and asked my neighbour if he can kill this animal he said yes, thank God he killed in within one minute.

Your python dance would have been very funny. 48 Likes 1 Share

Every snake is now python to deceive Lala. 48 Likes 1 Share

Nairalanders, I really thank God for yester-night, because i dont know what might have happened to my legs if not for my phone light,

I was busy glancing through nairaland pages indoor, then i decided to go and ease my self. mehn！ one mind told me to look the floor with my phone light on i saw this snake coiled with the rat dancing at my backyard hahaha i ran and asked my neighbour if he can kill this animal he said yes, thank God he killed in within one minute. Its a viper



They are shorter with a thicker body Its a viper

thank GOD

call Nigeria army that their crocodile are smiling away

and their phyton are disturbing nigeria

and u kinda smash it for lala so now it is not eatable 4 Likes

Small pythons are harmless to adults. They don't have any poison and aren't strong enough to strangle you. You could have kept it as a pet.

That's an earthworm 12 Likes

Seun:

Harken to this advice at your own detriment!







Thank God,OP, there is no need of buying meat or fish for sunday stew, you can use this meat for stew and Lala is happy already to be your guest.





Better call the Nigerian Army to come pick their python before dey come personal with their dance... OP, nah for bush una dey piss



Don't mind me,you need to fumigate your domain Are you living in the forest

. Snake killers don't play with the meat, just join the crew Make a fire, prepare the spices, if not for dinner, it should be ready for breakfast. Snake killers don't play with the meat, just join the crew 1 Like

Lol 1 Like

Every snakes Don become Python here on nairaland 2 Likes

Yeah it's a big python





You get luck. Maybe the topic of this thread for be "A nairalander dances python dance to the land of the spirits" Na rip we for they write here 2 Likes

make a fire, garnish it and holla lala.!

Maybe you were reading Lalasticlala thread inside and you step outside to meet him in reality

Is it every snake dat's a Python?

Sunday morning pepper soup is ready for lala





Of people tha would



Mention "lala" or



"lalasticlala" on a



Snake thread is lik



Counting the number



Of stars in the sky at night





Counting the number
Of people tha would
Mention "lala" or
"lalasticlala" on a
Snake thread is lik
Counting the number
Of stars in the sky at night
Tell me if am wrong

That's a very bigggggggggggg python

Seun:

You could have kept it as a pet. Small pythons are harmless to adults. They don't have any poison and aren't strong enough to strangle you.

You own pass Lala's own You own pass Lala's own

That small thing mitchewww

nairaland python week loading

opera1:

Is it every snake dat's a Python? I tire I tire

Is dat python with everything where lala dn try to educate u on his best meal yet can't differentiate between python and other species of snakes

