|See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Omuneizzy6: 7:00am
Nairalanders, I really thank God for yester-night, because i dont know what might have happened to my legs if not for my phone light,
I was busy glancing through nairaland pages indoor, then i decided to go and ease my self. mehn！ one mind told me to look the floor with my phone light on i saw this snake coiled with the rat dancing at my backyard hahaha i ran and asked my neighbour if he can kill this animal he said yes, thank God he killed in within one minute.
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by tdbankplc: 7:02am
Your python dance would have been very funny.
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Nwodosis(m): 7:04am
Every snake is now python to deceive Lala.
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Muafrika2: 7:08am
Omuneizzy6:Its a viper
They are shorter with a thicker body
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by bamdly(m): 7:08am
thank GOD
call Nigeria army that their crocodile are smiling away
and their phyton are disturbing nigeria
and u kinda smash it for lala so now it is not eatable
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Seun(m): 7:14am
You could have kept it as a pet. Small pythons are harmless to adults. They don't have any poison and aren't strong enough to strangle you.
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Adaowerri111: 7:25am
That's an earthworm
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Remijuice(m): 7:26am
Seun:Harken to this advice at your own detriment!
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Evablizin(f): 7:29am
Thank God,OP, there is no need of buying meat or fish for sunday stew, you can use this meat for stew and Lala is happy already to be your guest.
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by amunkita(m): 7:35am
OP, nah for bush una dey piss
Better call the Nigerian Army to come pick their python before dey come personal with their dance...
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Baawaa(m): 7:37am
Are you living in the forest
Don't mind me,you need to fumigate your domain
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by nerodenero: 8:01am
Make a fire, prepare the spices, if not for dinner, it should be ready for breakfast. Snake killers don't play with the meat, just join the crew
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Tamarapetty(f): 9:33am
Lol
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by AntiGod: 9:38am
Every snakes Don become Python here on nairaland
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by mosho2good: 9:39am
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Daniel058(m): 9:39am
Yeah it's a big python
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Slayer2: 9:39am
You get luck. Maybe the topic of this thread for be "A nairalander dances python dance to the land of the spirits" Na rip we for they write here
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by koolcat: 9:40am
make a fire, garnish it and holla lala.!
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Titto93(m): 9:40am
Maybe you were reading Lalasticlala thread inside and you step outside to meet him in reality
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by opera1(m): 9:40am
Is it every snake dat's a Python?
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:40am
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by smithsydny(m): 9:41am
Sunday morning pepper soup is ready for lala
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by purem(m): 9:43am
Counting the number
Of people tha would
Mention "lala" or
"lalasticlala" on a
Snake thread is lik
Counting the number
Of stars in the sky at night
Tell me if am wrong
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by chynie: 9:43am
That's a very bigggggggggggg python
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by IamHeWrites: 9:43am
Seun:
You own pass Lala's own
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by Elnino4ladies: 9:44am
That small thing mitchewww
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by nmanma1(f): 9:44am
nairaland python week loading
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by sweman(m): 9:44am
opera1:I tire
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by thundafire: 9:44am
Is dat python with everything where lala dn try to educate u on his best meal yet can't differentiate between python and other species of snakes
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by eazy77: 9:45am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: See The Python I Nearly Stepped On Last Night At My Backyard by epospiky(m): 9:46am
Lala. He said it's a python...
