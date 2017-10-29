₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Luke 15:12-32
And he said: A certain man had two sons:
12 And the younger of them said to his father: Father, give me the portion of substance that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his substance.
13 And not many days after, the younger son, gathering all together, went abroad into a far country: and there wasted his substance, living riotously.
14 And after he had spent all, there came a mighty famine in that country; and he began to be in want.
15 And he went and cleaved to one of the citizens of that country. And he sent him into his farm to feed swine.
16 And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks the swine did eat; and no man gave unto him.
17 And returning to himself, he said: How many hired servants in my father's house abound with bread, and I here perish with hunger?
18 I will arise, and will go to my father, and say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee:
19 I am not worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants.
20 And rising up he came to his father. And when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and was moved with compassion, and running to him fell upon his neck, and kissed him.
21 And the son said to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, I am not now worthy to be called thy son.
22 And the father said to his servants: Bring forth quickly the first robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet:
23 And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it, and let us eat and make merry:
24 Because this my son was dead, and is come to life again: was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.
25 Now his elder son was in the field, and when he came and drew nigh to the house, he heard music and dancing:
26 And he called one of the servants, and asked what these things meant.
27 And he said to him: Thy brother is come, and thy father hath killed the fatted calf, because he hath received him safe.
28 And he was angry, and would not go in. His father therefore coming out began to entreat him.
29 And he answering, said to his father: Behold, for so many years do I serve thee, and I have never transgressed thy commandment, and yet thou hast never given me a kid to make merry with my friends:
30 But as soon as this thy son is come, who hath devoured his substance with harlots, thou hast killed for him the fatted calf.
31 But he said to him: Son, thou art always with me, and all I have is thine.
32 But it was fit that we should make merry and be glad, for this thy brother was dead and is come to life again; he was lost, and is found.
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by irynterri(f): 7:09am
SERMON
The Father
This represents God and his eternal love and forgiveness for us. No matter your wrong doings he is eternally ready to take you back just if you accept your mistake and seek forgiveness with the aim of not doing it again. The feast represents the great joy in heaven when a sinner retraces his step.
THE PRODIGAL SON
This represents all of us who have come short of the Glory of God. We used our inheritance (gifts,wisdom talents,money, beauty) to seek after worldly things and valour instead of using it to work for the Kingdom of God. If you are still in this category always seek to go back to the Father,never feel you have gone to astray for him to forgive you because no matter your sin he is always ready and happy to do so.
THE PRODIGAL SON'S BROTHER
This represents the righteous people who question God as to why a recent convert should be so favored. Some will say how can this sinner of yesterday be prophesying when I who has been faithful since I was born don't have the gift etc. Always remember that God has a reason for everything, whomever he loves,he loves, whomever he favors he favors, always rejoice with a brethren who is witnessing God's favor. STAY AWAY FROM SPIRITUAL JEALOUSY. It does no good. Use your gift and allow others use theirs.
THE FARMER
This is one person people never discuss in this parable. It represents the world and "fake Christians" in it.The Jews usually have nothing to do with pigs,they don't eat it and don't touch it.Taking care of pigs simply means he sees himself lowest and can no longer address himself as a Jew or a part of God's chosen people. Some people when they meet a brethren who is passing through had times, they introduce them to more sinful ways killing the little love of God they have in their soul,the piggery here could be prostitution,armed robbery, kidnapping, encouraging a student to sleep with a lecturer for higher grades, encouraging a civil servant to accept bribes, telling a Christian to seek ungodly ways to solve issues like barrenness or to get married, telling a fallen brethren to commit abortion in other to remove the child of her sinful ways etc. Unlike the farmer, our duty when we see a fallen Christian is to bring him back to God not take him away.
Thanks for reading this message. May his blessings be on Us all. Kindly comment your own contribution.
Peace be with you.
CC: lalasticlala ishilove
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by OtemSapien: 9:36am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by mosho2good: 9:37am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by purem(m): 9:37am
Great Insight
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by AntiGod: 9:38am
Who cares
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by NoFavors: 9:39am
Interesting read
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by baski92(m): 9:40am
Yes pastor, ride on
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by amzzykeks(f): 9:40am
Good one.
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by ihatebuhari(f): 9:40am
Sometimes im so confused if the life i live is a sin or not. Help me lord jesus, forgive me my sins.
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by fixedfootball00: 9:43am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by sweman(m): 9:45am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by poh10(m): 9:46am
we re equal before God , the brother refused to make use of his authority him believe in the serving
the prodigal son is like a person that backslide God is always keen to bring them back and when they return there is jubilation in heaven
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by Oceemo(m): 9:54am
May God give is d grace 2 make it back 2 our father Cus that's where all the love is.
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by Posh(m): 9:55am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by maryjan8(f): 9:58am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by ihatebuhari(f): 9:59am
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by Hiccups: 10:04am
Father = Nigerians
Prodigal Son = Buhari
Prodigal Son's Brother = Other reasonable Presidential Candidates
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by miraclea(m): 10:13am
Your writeup have blessed my soul may the Lord increase you in wisdom most pastor can't do as much
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by Emmypam(m): 10:14am
ihatebuhari:CHANGE YOUR DP. IT DOES NOT CORRESPOND WITH YOUR SIGNATURE
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by wunmi590(m): 10:15am
Nice sermon
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by Uhomanbulus110(f): 10:36am
Amen
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by Uhomanbulus110(f): 10:37am
Nice sermon
|Re: Bible Parable And Sermon: The Prodigal Son and what it really means by dave7776: 10:42am
