Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) (24366 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Latest Couple In Town. Happy Married Life To Them





Beautiful isn't? 1 Like 2 Shares

ehh...hml

Are they nairalanders?











b4 I talk 12 Likes

Remijuice:

Are they nairalanders?













b4 I talk







But the OP don't wanna spill the boiled beans sha...Who knows,

the man cud be a very popular ROMANCELANDER aka a MISOGYNIST POSSIBLE..But the OP don't wanna spill the boiled beans sha...Who knows,the man cud be a very popular ROMANCELANDER aka a MISOGYNIST 31 Likes 1 Share

The bride climb NEPA pole? 1 Like

if I start to talk 3 Likes

I can't imagine 1 Like 1 Share

lilmax:

if I start to talk

lilmax:

if I start to talk





Talk what again. Talk what again.





The fear of Scarcity of husbands is the beginning of wisdom.



Chai...



Notting do u baby.



Happy married life jarey.



As ur husband short, at least u don get husband.



What happened to the incessant cries of babes "I want a tall dark and handsome man"The fear of Scarcity of husbands is the beginning of wisdom.Chai...Notting do u baby.Happy married life jarey.As ur husband short, at least u don get husband. 26 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful

IamKashyBaby:











But the OP don't wanna spill the boiled beans sha...Who knows,

the man cud be a very popular ROMANCELANDER aka a MISOGYNIST POSSIBLE..But the OP don't wanna spill the boiled beans sha...Who knows,the man cud be a very popular ROMANCELANDER aka a MISOGYNIST The man may be oo The man may be oo





Lalasticlala comman shut the thread and wish me happy married life Who posted my wedding pix here ?Lalasticlala comman shut the thread and wish me happy married life





Linking their arms considering the large difference in height makes the pose look awkward They should have just held hands...Linking their arms considering the large difference in height makes the pose look awkward 6 Likes

oooooh. ook

She go dey beat am well well 2 Likes

Fp

Her pum pum go large for the man

"You may kiss the bride" will be a tree climbing mission 9 Likes

O boy

?

The happiest day in the life of the bride

Love is blind. 1 Like

The bride Is Mr Eazi's half sister..

The wedding was held in Accra Ghana 1 Like

Both are wonderfully made. 2 Likes

Any birthday likes for me?? 21 Likes 1 Share

A

That her choice. Happy Married life

As long as his dick isn't short, there is no problem





The last time I checked, Aki and Pawpaw are living happy married Lives respectively. The last time I checked, Aki and Pawpaw are living happy married Lives respectively.

barbiecue:

Beautiful Really Really