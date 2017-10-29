₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by eezor: 7:07am
Latest Couple In Town. Happy Married Life To Them
Beautiful isn't?
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Bestchisom(m): 7:10am
ehh...hml
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Remijuice(m): 7:22am
Are they nairalanders?
b4 I talk
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:39am
Remijuice:
POSSIBLE..
But the OP don't wanna spill the boiled beans sha...Who knows,
the man cud be a very popular ROMANCELANDER aka a MISOGYNIST
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Donkalio(m): 7:40am
The bride climb NEPA pole?
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by lilmax(m): 7:41am
if I start to talk
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 7:42am
I can't imagine
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by sim37(m): 7:51am
lilmax:
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 8:17am
lilmax:
Talk what again.
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Greystone(m): 8:23am
What happened to the incessant cries of babes "I want a tall dark and handsome man"
The fear of Scarcity of husbands is the beginning of wisdom.
Chai...
Notting do u baby.
Happy married life jarey.
As ur husband short, at least u don get husband.
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by barbiecue(f): 8:26am
Beautiful
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by eezor: 9:16am
IamKashyBaby:The man may be oo
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by haywire07(m): 10:41am
Who posted my wedding pix here ?
Lalasticlala comman shut the thread and wish me happy married life
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:28am
They should have just held hands...
Linking their arms considering the large difference in height makes the pose look awkward
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by teamsynergy: 11:28am
oooooh. ook
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by STFUandSUCK: 11:29am
She go dey beat am well well
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Starkid3010(m): 11:29am
Fp
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by zinaunreal(m): 11:29am
Her pum pum go large for the man
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Proffdada: 11:30am
"You may kiss the bride" will be a tree climbing mission
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by jerryunit48: 11:30am
O boy
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by boman2014: 11:30am
.?
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Keneking: 11:30am
The happiest day in the life of the bride
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by bs81(m): 11:30am
Love is blind.
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Manlikepapply: 11:30am
The bride Is Mr Eazi's half sister..
The wedding was held in Accra Ghana
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by jamace(m): 11:30am
Both are wonderfully made.
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by youngelder(m): 11:30am
Any birthday likes for me??
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 11:31am
A
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Adieza(m): 11:31am
That her choice. Happy Married life
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 11:31am
As long as his dick isn't short, there is no problem
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Oasis007(m): 11:31am
The last time I checked, Aki and Pawpaw are living happy married Lives respectively.
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by Starkid3010(m): 11:31am
barbiecue:Really
|Re: Tall Bride Weds Short Groom (Lovely Photos) by dollarcoolcat(m): 11:31am
Nobi small thng sha
