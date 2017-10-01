Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" (3765 Views)

His beef with another Nigerian Foreign based big boy, Mompha, has been one of the trending topics on social media lately.



In series of posts, Mompha claims Hushpuppi, real name Ramoni Abass, was a guy he housed cos he was broke. He even shared pictures of the taxi he claims his father drives while he is always on Instagram showing off a fake life.



Since the revelations from Mompha, social media has been awashed with a lot of shades and clap backs from both men. The latest coming from Ramoni Abass who begged God to to continue giving him a fake life if that's all it will take to make him continue enjoying the way he is. His quote below.



For somebody who is broke, I spend quite a lot of money. For someone who's living a fake life, I think I have an amazing life. God if this life is fake, please continue to grant it for me, I don't want real life.

He accompanied the above quote with a picture showing him about to board a jet while dressed in his beloved Gucci.



One thing noticed about the post is that it was liked by Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh and also Ex-BBNaija housemate, TBoss. This debunks a rumor that Tonto Dikeh unfollowed him after discovering that he lives a fake life. Snooping through his followers list, we find the Actress still intact as one of his followers while he doesn't follow her.



Flex jor. Live your life as it pleases you because we only live once

Lol. A lot of us who criticize the guy actually envy him. 6 Likes 1 Share

God, may the kind of Hushpuppi's fake life fall on all Nairalanders 4 Likes

The only thing, in recent times, giving this guy a little standing in my estimations is the fact that he appears to have being giving as good as he was getting in terms of finances.



Only that he didn't disperse the bulk of his philanthropic gestures amongst the really low and poor of the society who really needed it the most but rather he wasted crucial resources trying to empower and elevate uselessly inglorious conniving bastards who happen to also be backstabbing judases fit for nothing but the Hangman's Noose! 3 Likes

I no know why I no dey feel this nigga again since I discover say him name na Ramon Azeez. 8 Likes

Tonto followed back when she saw private jet lmao 10 Likes

Very soon the whole truth will come out.

I need such fake life 1 Like 1 Share

Such a good prayer!

dat was epic 4 em haters

lalasticlala

Na wah o

So, who is lying?

....instead of bringing Efcc after us cos of both of you blabbering mouth...come out and fight like a man...pls...this Christmas must gel Abeg Hush puppy and mompha...no come spoil work for us oo....Abeg Abeg...if you know you know....instead of bringing Efcc after us cos of both of you blabbering mouth...come out and fight like a man...pls...this Christmas must gel 1 Like

Mteeeeewwwwww,I don't blame you,I be social media if not who knows you

madnesss

Vg

na wa o

Even this one is now a celebrity, Just post random pics with Gucci products and bang.... He's a celebrity.

Mteeeeewwwwww,I don't blame you,I blame social media if not who knows you

What this guy do for a living, to acquire things this much?

This hushpuppy no get sense This hushpuppy no get sense

Is this hushpuppy Sunday?



E don do now,

Abegi....

Laff no gree me type well

thesicilian:

Lol. A lot of us who criticize the guy actually envy him. I swear



Even tho he is a fraudster, its not easy to be fvcking rich I swearEven tho he is a fraudster, its not easy to be fvcking rich

dayleke:

Is this hushpuppy Sunday?



E don do now,

Abegi....

Abi na Hushpuppi dem dey call am sef... Abi na Hushpuppi dem dey call am sef...

Nothing do you Hush, live and let's live.

His life,his biz

I don't believe everything on social media......