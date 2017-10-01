₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by newsynews: 8:46am
Nigerian Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi has taken to his usual social media platform to shade those claiming he's living a fake life.
His beef with another Nigerian Foreign based big boy, Mompha, has been one of the trending topics on social media lately.
In series of posts, Mompha claims Hushpuppi, real name Ramoni Abass, was a guy he housed cos he was broke. He even shared pictures of the taxi he claims his father drives while he is always on Instagram showing off a fake life.
Since the revelations from Mompha, social media has been awashed with a lot of shades and clap backs from both men. The latest coming from Ramoni Abass who begged God to to continue giving him a fake life if that's all it will take to make him continue enjoying the way he is. His quote below.
For somebody who is broke, I spend quite a lot of money. For someone who's living a fake life, I think I have an amazing life. God if this life is fake, please continue to grant it for me, I don't want real life.
He accompanied the above quote with a picture showing him about to board a jet while dressed in his beloved Gucci.
One thing noticed about the post is that it was liked by Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh and also Ex-BBNaija housemate, TBoss. This debunks a rumor that Tonto Dikeh unfollowed him after discovering that he lives a fake life. Snooping through his followers list, we find the Actress still intact as one of his followers while he doesn't follow her.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/10/god-fake-life-real-life-hushpuppi.html?m=1
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Thorhammer(m): 8:52am
Flex jor. Live your life as it pleases you because we only live once
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by thesicilian: 9:02am
Lol. A lot of us who criticize the guy actually envy him.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by OfficialAwol(m): 9:06am
God, may the kind of Hushpuppi's fake life fall on all Nairalanders
4 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by IdeyFindWife: 9:07am
The only thing, in recent times, giving this guy a little standing in my estimations is the fact that he appears to have being giving as good as he was getting in terms of finances.
Only that he didn't disperse the bulk of his philanthropic gestures amongst the really low and poor of the society who really needed it the most but rather he wasted crucial resources trying to empower and elevate uselessly inglorious conniving bastards who happen to also be backstabbing judases fit for nothing but the Hangman's Noose!
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by DanseMacabre(m): 9:08am
I no know why I no dey feel this nigga again since I discover say him name na Ramon Azeez.
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by SonyObsessed: 9:10am
Tonto followed back when she saw private jet lmao
10 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by onatisi(m): 9:17am
Very soon the whole truth will come out.
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Arthurwinner(m): 9:24am
I need such fake life
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by KardinalZik(m): 9:37am
Such a good prayer!
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by readwone(m): 10:52am
dat was epic 4 em haters
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Tamarapetty(f): 12:01pm
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by newsynews: 12:37pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by alBHAGDADI: 3:10pm
Na wah o
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by kay29000(m): 5:12pm
So, who is lying?
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Pascalville(m): 5:12pm
Abeg Hush puppy and mompha...no come spoil work for us oo....Abeg Abeg...if you know you know ....instead of bringing Efcc after us cos of both of you blabbering mouth...come out and fight like a man...pls...this Christmas must gel
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by teacherbim(f): 5:13pm
Mteeeeewwwwww,I don't blame you,I be social media if not who knows you
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by ORACLE1975(m): 5:13pm
madnesss
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by IAmSkinny: 5:13pm
Vg
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Dutchey(m): 5:13pm
na wa o
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by 2chainzz(m): 5:13pm
Even this one is now a celebrity, Just post random pics with Gucci products and bang.... He's a celebrity.
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by teacherbim(f): 5:13pm
Mteeeeewwwwww,I don't blame you,I blame social media if not who knows you
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Flashh: 5:14pm
What this guy do for a living, to acquire things this much?
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
newsynews:
This hushpuppy no get sense
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by dayleke(m): 5:14pm
Is this hushpuppy Sunday?
E don do now,
Abegi....
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by OtemSapien: 5:14pm
Laff no gree me type well
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by agarawu23(m): 5:14pm
thesicilian:I swear
Even tho he is a fraudster, its not easy to be fvcking rich
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by dayleke(m): 5:14pm
dayleke:
Abi na Hushpuppi dem dey call am sef...
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by lelvin(m): 5:14pm
Nothing do you Hush, live and let's live.
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by olumaxi(m): 5:15pm
His life,his biz
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by Bizibi(m): 5:15pm
I don't believe everything on social media......
|Re: Hushpuppi: "God, If This Life Is Fake, I Don't Want A Real Life" by tyanan: 5:15pm
Hahahaj
Is 'wunmi' Still In Jail? / Gt(guiter Man) / Won, Dropped And Broke Award Trophy (2face Idibia)
