|Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by viviangist: 1:55pm
@VIVIANGIST
That's her Outfit to Lagos Fashion Week and Design 2017
As shared on her Instagram page with caption ..
@bridgetawosika #LFDW2017 #artseason
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/actress-genevieve-nnaji-looking-fresh-in-new-pictures/
CC; lalasticlala
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by biacan(f): 2:06pm
is that a wedding ring am seeing......?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Safiaa(f): 4:58pm
Oohh lord. This woman is my crush. She's so effortlessly beautiful, it's not even fair.
5 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by ogedanny: 4:58pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Aitee1(f): 4:58pm
biacan:
Go and marry your own leave her to live her life
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by LastSurvivor11: 4:58pm
Joke apart, that babe still fine die
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by fpeter(f): 4:59pm
My dear
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by kay29000(m): 4:59pm
Cool
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by whoubmrdust: 4:59pm
This lady correct
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by dview001(m): 4:59pm
her Toto go wet die
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by blessedmediocre: 4:59pm
The older she gets, the finer she becomes.
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by marwanafrica(m): 4:59pm
biacan:person no fit wear ring again
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by kingxsamz(m): 4:59pm
dview001:
bros abeg today na sunday
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Jodista123maria(f): 4:59pm
Beautiful Genny
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Kelvinbabyface1: 5:00pm
She's still pretty as always...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by jedisco(m): 5:00pm
Is this Genny? Can't even recognise her. Her makeup seems a bit heavy
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by saraki2019(m): 5:00pm
THIS GENNY SHOULD MARRY PLS
HER MATE HAVE CHILDREN IN UNIVERSITY
#FACTS
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:00pm
Wow.
Stunningly pretty. Don't get carried away aunty try and marry. Menial is knocking
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:00pm
Her beauty is Ethereal
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by atilla(m): 5:00pm
Looking really cute and the make up fits her
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by alignacademy(m): 5:01pm
viviangist:
Thanks for sharing
Still looks like...er...Genevieve!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:01pm
Atiku babe
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Kimy97(f): 5:01pm
Kinda look like Tasha.. In Power
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by nmanma1(f): 5:01pm
l so much love aunty Gene. always cute n everyday young.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by DNA9(m): 5:02pm
biacan:
U see where ur eye go reach? Jst Negodu
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Uniqueness01(f): 5:02pm
Fine Wine
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by eberetos: 5:02pm
Mbaise woman in action!!!!!
Rita dominic, Eucharia anunobi, genevive......all Mbaise women!!!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by mrMeen(m): 5:03pm
this woman reminds me a a Hausa movie actress Nafisa Abdullahi both are stunning black beauties.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by OlojoTaiwo(m): 5:03pm
Sell your paypal funds at 340/$ 0›››8›0›8›8›››7›1›9›9›3›7
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Gluhbirne(f): 5:04pm
Dark-skinned beauty.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by obaataaokpaewu: 5:04pm
Phone filters have helped more in "deceiving" people than Makeup
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) by Threebear(m): 5:05pm
Ini edo is far prettier.
