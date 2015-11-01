Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji Looks Hot In Black Outfit (Pictures) (4063 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



That's her Outfit to Lagos Fashion Week and Design 2017



As shared on her Instagram page with caption ..



@bridgetawosika #LFDW2017 #artseason

Via :



is that a wedding ring am seeing......?

Oohh lord. This woman is my crush. She's so effortlessly beautiful, it's not even fair. 5 Likes

biacan:

is that a wedding ring am seeing......?

Go and marry your own leave her to live her life Go and marry your own leave her to live her life 1 Like

Joke apart, that babe still fine die 1 Like

My dear

Cool

This lady correct 2 Likes

her Toto go wet die

The older she gets, the finer she becomes. 2 Likes

biacan:

is that a wedding ring am seeing......? person no fit wear ring again person no fit wear ring again 1 Like

dview001:

her Toto go wet die

bros abeg today na sunday bros abeg today na sunday 4 Likes

Beautiful Genny

She's still pretty as always...

Is this Genny? Can't even recognise her. Her makeup seems a bit heavy 2 Likes

THIS GENNY SHOULD MARRY PLS

HER MATE HAVE CHILDREN IN UNIVERSITY

#FACTS

Wow.

Stunningly pretty. Don't get carried away aunty try and marry. Menial is knocking

Her beauty is Ethereal

Looking really cute and the make up fits her

viviangist:

@VIVIANGIST



That's her Outfit to Lagos Fashion Week and Design 2017

Thanks for sharing



Still looks like...er...Genevieve! Thanks for sharingStill looks like...er...Genevieve!

Atiku babe

Kinda look like Tasha.. In Power

l so much love aunty Gene. always cute n everyday young.

biacan:

is that a wedding ring am seeing......?

U see where ur eye go reach? Jst Negodu U see where ur eye go reach? Jst Negodu

Fine Wine

Mbaise woman in action!!!!!



Rita dominic, Eucharia anunobi, genevive......all Mbaise women!!!

this woman reminds me a a Hausa movie actress Nafisa Abdullahi both are stunning black beauties.

Dark-skinned beauty.

Phone filters have helped more in "deceiving" people than Makeup