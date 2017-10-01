₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,513 members, 3,882,426 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 10:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User (3472 Views)
|Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by HeWrites(m): 3:41am
Recounting what happened today in his church, a Twitter user @CharzFortune claimed that his Church’s Bishop reportedly asked a worshiper to leave the choir simply because she was marrying a Muslim.
He further disclosed that the Bishop, further threatened church members with suspension if they attend the wedding.
Here are his tweets;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/nigerian-lady-suspended-from-her-church.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by GavelSlam: 3:47am
Some people would still defend their "papa".
Who is to say she wouldn't be able to convince her spouse to give the Lord a chance?
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by pyyxxaro: 4:18am
When husband don scarse the only one when manage serious mk she drive am
The pastor must be drunk
If native Doctor self propose give Aunty Rita Dominic now , she go gree
Maybe the pastor de eye the aunty ukwu b4
6 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Sammy07(m): 5:10am
Some people self..
Since her parents have agreed,
There is nothing bad in it....
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Sammy07(m): 5:12am
Well maybe because I don't live in a Muslim state.
That I don't have any Muslims female friends
As for me, I don't give a Bleep.
As long as I love her and she loves me...
Case closed
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by babajero(m): 6:21am
GavelSlam:But it is Haram for a Muslim woman to marry a Christian right?
18 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by GavelSlam: 6:23am
babajero:
Lots of Muslim women marry Christian men - Saraki's daughter being a prominent example.
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by profolaolu: 6:28am
Suspending the girl from choir was good but barring people from attending the wedding was cruel and terrible,it is clearly stated in the Bible that "Do not be equally yoked with an unbelievable" ordinary church member can marry even an herbalist but not a worker in the Church, it is a bad precedent, laying a terrible example for others
11 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Samsimple(m): 6:52am
Churches of nowadays and their way of doing things is appalling i swear, maybe she no gree for the pastor e con pain am
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Rokia2(f): 6:57am
Samsimple:Lol
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Lalas247(f): 7:30am
Hope the pastor knows he hasn’t sinned greatly “JUDGE NOT”
See why I have no time for most Nigerian pastors .. it’s a business not a church
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by ProudtobeaMUMUM(m): 7:31am
Rokia2:Ipobs are terrorists ma, baba must surely deal with them
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by babajero(m): 8:08am
GavelSlam:Lots of Muslim women? Apart from Sarah's daughter can you please tell me another? And moreover hope you know the criticism that followed her marriage, even till now you people are still criticizing it, calling it Haram. It is even in the Quran as Haram.
6 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by HeWrites(m): 9:01am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by gatelogic(m): 9:06am
The pastor is confuse..what has Love got to do with this?.when a woman is in Love,she won't care about anything.
so leave her alone to enjoy her life..
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by frankkydee: 9:15am
You are just being unrealistic here. let's look at it this way,if she finally gets married to the Muslim guy,which religion will she be practicing? or do you think her husband will allow her to go to church? Even if he allows her to go to church,what about their children,which religion will they be practicing? Though the pastor over reacted too.
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by tonaydo(m): 9:16am
Religion in Nigeria sha. that's all I have to contribute
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by ChewingStick(m): 9:28am
All these fine choir self.
i go vex go marry muslim choir oh.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by naijamafioso: 10:30am
She needs it
Contact my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by PenisCaP: 10:31am
Yes he is absolutely right..
Becoz muslims are too segregating..
They not even comfortable seeing thier gals have a chat with u.. not to talk of walking together with her... i no even mention bleeping her.. or marry her.
They do cut ur head and her head aswell.
even among yorubas.. muslis yoruba gals find it d8fficult to marry yoruba christian men.
Any christian gal marrying a muslim issa fooL
A CAPITAL ONE at that.
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Boyooosa(m): 10:31am
It is dicey. Messi cannot be paid in real.
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by davodyguy: 10:31am
What kind of stupid written English is this/
'Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim'
Does the choir group belong to the lady, for the moderator to use 'her choir'?
Simply say Bishop Suspends Lady from Church Choir, for marrying a Muslim
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by maxiuc(m): 10:33am
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by koker18(m): 10:33am
Boyooosa:
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by buffalowings: 10:33am
Good
Better than stoning her to death
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Boyooosa(m): 10:34am
davodyguy:Correct it and move on, Englishman!
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by priceaction: 10:34am
So many twitter fake stories these days no name of the church, no address,no name of the choir girl, just nonsense as usual. The funny thing is that it will still make FP.
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by wellmax(m): 10:34am
Have no union with the works of darkness
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by Activeman391(m): 10:34am
Religion and society...
|Re: Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User by madridguy(m): 10:34am
Religion is really tearing us apart.
God is love.
Mssn Cwc, Lagos State: Hic / Save Your Marriage Today / If You Dont Know Him
Viewing this topic: GODZY007(m), michony505(m), Obainoneandonly(m), MaziOmenuko, rexbuton, Oladim001(m), NaijaCover(m), jaymichael(m), tpapi, Redbird(f), Spar7tan(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), nathanccr, waass777, dolirelola(f), Hahdi(m), ruggedised, emonkey(m), royale22(m), sexybash(f), olukoredejay, samchuks1991(m), gretblue, iliyande(m), Intendy, shammah1(m), Ncanpresident(m), timota(m), trustyshoess(f), xpectme(m), hollamanng(m), aciza, macaphan007(m), AK6464(m), kamarra(f), Fadman4real(m), hero01(m), Delphi(m), pheliciti, schnaidar, Folaoni(m), kanicorp9(m), jedisco(m), hifeholuwa(m), jimcaddy(m), idnole4(m), swtbiddy(f), july17(m), bigyomite(m), martins946, sen8or(m), dgsam255, Goong(m), openmine(m), dabiriy(m), rezzy, triggaSG(m), Temiladebiz(f), hamabra(m), billibod, makoota, Eseose9(f), ekems2017(f), FarahAideed, somehow, trueconscience(m), smileyoo, ChelseaDr(m), Mrchippychappy(m), paranorman(m), hmuhammad(m), align360, zayyadoski(m), San60, stefanweeks, BiafranBushBoy, Oracle16(m), dexterush(f), rasazee(m), mhizmeme, nadabo70(m), stifej, DengXioping(m), pheesayor(m), Vicargeneral, xpressng(m), mdokaba1(m), ola0089(m), ghanaman5050, deobaba(m), holybabayo(m), Fatasy(m), Odingo1, ollah1, Patokeikem, Sokoyaseye(m), UncutSk(m), Thiannah(f), kannymoore(m), Ihatewayo, Niyi6(m), Dream2(m), pyyxxaro, cybriz82(m), gbolly707(m), lunacol(m), frankgist, hoodboy(m), Ego2(f), realbee(m), Sterope(f), Bigjay2(m), eyinjuege, tutusaint(m) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24