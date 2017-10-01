Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim - Twitter User (3472 Views)

He further disclosed that the Bishop, further threatened church members with suspension if they attend the wedding.



Here are his tweets;



Some people would still defend their "papa".



Who is to say she wouldn't be able to convince her spouse to give the Lord a chance?





The pastor must be drunk





If native Doctor self propose give Aunty Rita Dominic now , she go gree



The pastor must be drunk

If native Doctor self propose give Aunty Rita Dominic now , she go gree

Maybe the pastor de eye the aunty ukwu b4

Some people self..



Since her parents have agreed,

There is nothing bad in it.... 1 Like

Well maybe because I don't live in a Muslim state.

That I don't have any Muslims female friends



As for me, I don't give a Bleep.

As long as I love her and she loves me...



Case closed 2 Likes

Some people would still defend their "papa".



But it is Haram for a Muslim woman to marry a Christian right?

But it is Haram for a Muslim woman to marry a Christian right?

Lots of Muslim women marry Christian men - Saraki's daughter being a prominent example. 5 Likes

Suspending the girl from choir was good but barring people from attending the wedding was cruel and terrible,it is clearly stated in the Bible that "Do not be equally yoked with an unbelievable" ordinary church member can marry even an herbalist but not a worker in the Church, it is a bad precedent, laying a terrible example for others 11 Likes

Churches of nowadays and their way of doing things is appalling i swear, maybe she no gree for the pastor e con pain am 3 Likes

maybe she no gree for the pastor e con pain am Lol Lol

Hope the pastor knows he hasn’t sinned greatly “JUDGE NOT”

See why I have no time for most Nigerian pastors .. it’s a business not a church 1 Like

Lol Ipobs are terrorists ma, baba must surely deal with them Ipobs are terrorists ma, baba must surely deal with them 1 Like

Lots of Muslim women? Apart from Sarah's daughter can you please tell me another? And moreover hope you know the criticism that followed her marriage, even till now you people are still criticizing it, calling it Haram. It is even in the Quran as Haram.

The pastor is confuse..what has Love got to do with this?.when a woman is in Love,she won't care about anything.



so leave her alone to enjoy her life..

You are just being unrealistic here. let's look at it this way,if she finally gets married to the Muslim guy,which religion will she be practicing? or do you think her husband will allow her to go to church? Even if he allows her to go to church,what about their children,which religion will they be practicing? Though the pastor over reacted too. 3 Likes

Religion in Nigeria sha. that's all I have to contribute

All these fine choir self.

i go vex go marry muslim choir oh. 1 Like

She needs it





Yes he is absolutely right..

Becoz muslims are too segregating..

They not even comfortable seeing thier gals have a chat with u.. not to talk of walking together with her... i no even mention bleeping her.. or marry her.

They do cut ur head and her head aswell.

even among yorubas.. muslis yoruba gals find it d8fficult to marry yoruba christian men.





Any christian gal marrying a muslim issa fooL

A CAPITAL ONE at that. 4 Likes

It is dicey. Messi cannot be paid in real.

What kind of stupid written English is this/

'Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim'



Does the choir group belong to the lady, for the moderator to use 'her choir'?



Simply say Bishop Suspends Lady from Church Choir, for marrying a Muslim 1 Like

It is dicey. Messi cannot be paid in real.



Better than stoning her to death

What kind of stupid written English is this/

'Bishop Suspends Lady From Her Church Choir For Marrying A Muslim'



Does the choir group belong to the lady, for the moderator to use 'her choir'?



Correct it and move on, Englishman!

So many twitter fake stories these days no name of the church, no address,no name of the choir girl, just nonsense as usual. The funny thing is that it will still make FP.

Have no union with the works of darkness

Religion and society...