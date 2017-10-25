Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter (13654 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



So here’s a bizzare reincarnation story shared on social media by a Nigerian brand specialist identified as @LatwinsKoncepts.



According to her, her gatemen who has been with her for 10 years reportedly died in Cotonou 20 years ago.





According to her, she got to know after arriving Cotonou to tell his family that he’s been seriously ill for 3 days.



Here’s her story below;





Does this really happen? Does this really happen? 1 Like

The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say 43 Likes 3 Shares

Na wah o

This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him. 10 Likes

fiction... 1 Like

I have been hearing of such incidence like this but wouldn't believe this.



I believe once U are dead, U are dead because U your time is over.



But if U have unfinished business in the land of the living then....... 2 Likes

Hmm but strange things happen remember the spiritual realm still need the physical realm too

hw is dat even possible? 1 Like

This is fake news of the highest order. Buhari must hear this 8 Likes

This story dough! May sense fall on this woman 1 Like

Dangerous news

Dat was hw i saw yar'dua playing ball yestday 11 Likes

Maybe he's an identical twin. 1 Like

QueenOfNepal:

At least you understood what she was saying.



At least you understood what she was saying.

Who queen English epp?

dis akudaya tin is getting too much o

QueenOfNepal:

The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say



Ode, go and employ J.K. Rowling to make a better write up for you... Ode, go and employ J.K. Rowling to make a better write up for you... 13 Likes

Hmmmmmm...who knows if your wife/hubby died 30years ago in Benin. Just saying 1 Like

Rather he left home and crossed the border into Nigeria,the family looked for him and could not locate him,thereby presuming him dead.If he died and she is getting to know now,how then did she know where exactly to go and inform them he was ill. 12 Likes

QueenOfNepal:

The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say we learn the language funny enough she went to night classes for her"s we learn the language funny enough she went to night classes for her"s

Thorhammer:

This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.

Hmmmm, strange Hmmmm, strange

In Africa everything is possible nonsense

I believe the guy fake his death and escaped to Nigeria 20years ago 5 Likes

Thorhammer:

This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.

Abeg tell your mum to take care of my kids, still coming back for them. Abeg tell your mum to take care of my kids, still coming back for them. 5 Likes

Akudaya is real. A close family friend died mysteriously some times ago and was seen by someone else (who don't even have the idea that he is dead) in a far away state.









Trust stupid and ignorant Nigerians to call it a lie...They are so foolish to the extent that even if the mother of the gatekeeper should confirm the gist, they will call her mentally deranged person. SMH Anything just to justify there foolishness.



I pray you guys learn it the hard way 1 Like

Thorhammer:

This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him. guy what are you saying? you for just talk am for pidgin 8 Likes

Obviously he didn't die as being rumored. It's either he was rumoured to be dead or he was framed to be dead thereby necessitating his migration from cotonu to Nigeria.

There's nothing like reincarnation. It's a superstitious believe.

niceprof:

Rather he left home and crossed the border into Nigeria,the family looked for him and could not locate him,thereby presuming him dead.If he died and she is getting to know now,how then did she know where exactly to go and inform them he was ill.

Good point.. I was wondering how she knew his place Good point.. I was wondering how she knew his place 1 Like