"My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by 36govs: 10:22am
@VIVIANGIST
So here’s a bizzare reincarnation story shared on social media by a Nigerian brand specialist identified as @LatwinsKoncepts.
According to her, her gatemen who has been with her for 10 years reportedly died in Cotonou 20 years ago.
According to her, she got to know after arriving Cotonou to tell his family that he’s been seriously ill for 3 days.
Here’s her story below;
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/my-gateman-of-10-years-died-in-cotonou-20-years-ago-latwinskoncepts/
1 Share
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by midehi2(f): 10:22am
Does this really happen?
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by QueenOfNepal: 10:26am
The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by greatmarshall(m): 10:33am
Na wah o
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Thorhammer(m): 10:34am
This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.
10 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:57am
fiction...
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by ifyan(m): 11:18am
I have been hearing of such incidence like this but wouldn't believe this.
I believe once U are dead, U are dead because U your time is over.
But if U have unfinished business in the land of the living then.......
2 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by ifyan(m): 11:20am
Hmm but strange things happen remember the spiritual realm still need the physical realm too
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Riko2(m): 12:42pm
hw is dat even possible?
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by nairavsdollars: 1:27pm
This is fake news of the highest order. Buhari must hear this
8 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by nightingalee: 1:28pm
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by abbaapple: 1:29pm
This story dough! May sense fall on this woman
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by BedLam: 1:29pm
Stupid people here and there.
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by asawanathegreat(m): 1:29pm
Dangerous news
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by JideAmuGiaka: 1:29pm
Ok
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by jbreezy: 1:29pm
Dat was hw i saw yar'dua playing ball yestday
11 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by kennygee(f): 1:30pm
Maybe he's an identical twin.
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Destined2win: 1:30pm
QueenOfNepal:At least you understood what she was saying.
Who queen English epp?
19 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Preetiex(f): 1:30pm
dis akudaya tin is getting too much o
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by omoadeleye(m): 1:30pm
QueenOfNepal:
Ode, go and employ J.K. Rowling to make a better write up for you...
13 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by 1Sharon(f): 1:31pm
Fvck off
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by chizzy161(f): 1:31pm
Hmmmmmm...who knows if your wife/hubby died 30years ago in Benin. Just saying
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by niceprof: 1:32pm
Rather he left home and crossed the border into Nigeria,the family looked for him and could not locate him,thereby presuming him dead.If he died and she is getting to know now,how then did she know where exactly to go and inform them he was ill.
12 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Naughtytboy: 1:32pm
QueenOfNepal:we learn the language funny enough she went to night classes for her"s
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by juniorboy(m): 1:32pm
Thorhammer:
Hmmmm, strange
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by bettercreature(m): 1:33pm
In Africa everything is possible nonsense
I believe the guy fake his death and escaped to Nigeria 20years ago
5 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by dyadeleye(m): 1:33pm
Thorhammer:
Abeg tell your mum to take care of my kids, still coming back for them.
5 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by BrutalJab: 1:34pm
Akudaya is real. A close family friend died mysteriously some times ago and was seen by someone else (who don't even have the idea that he is dead) in a far away state.
Trust stupid and ignorant Nigerians to call it a lie...They are so foolish to the extent that even if the mother of the gatekeeper should confirm the gist, they will call her mentally deranged person. SMH Anything just to justify there foolishness.
I pray you guys learn it the hard way
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by lycan2: 1:34pm
guy what are you saying? you for just talk am for pidgin
Thorhammer:
8 Likes
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Gkemz(m): 1:35pm
Obviously he didn't die as being rumored. It's either he was rumoured to be dead or he was framed to be dead thereby necessitating his migration from cotonu to Nigeria.
There's nothing like reincarnation. It's a superstitious believe.
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by juniorboy(m): 1:35pm
niceprof:
Good point.. I was wondering how she knew his place
1 Like
|Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by harrycoko: 1:36pm
Twitter and it's numerous lies
Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! / Never Give Up! / 'No Tithe, No Wedding' - Pastor Adeboye Declares At Redeemed
