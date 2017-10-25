₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,666 members, 3,882,958 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 02:54 PM

"My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter (13654 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by 36govs: 10:22am
@VIVIANGIST

So here’s a bizzare reincarnation story shared on social media by a Nigerian brand specialist identified as @LatwinsKoncepts.

According to her, her gatemen who has been with her for 10 years reportedly died in Cotonou 20 years ago.

 
According to her, she got to know after arriving Cotonou to tell his family that he’s been seriously ill for 3 days.

Here’s her story below;


Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/my-gateman-of-10-years-died-in-cotonou-20-years-ago-latwinskoncepts/

1 Share

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by midehi2(f): 10:22am
shocked Does this really happen? shocked

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by QueenOfNepal: 10:26am
The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say

43 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by greatmarshall(m): 10:33am
Na wah o
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Thorhammer(m): 10:34am
This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.

10 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:57am
fiction...

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by ifyan(m): 11:18am
I have been hearing of such incidence like this but wouldn't believe this.

I believe once U are dead, U are dead because U your time is over.

But if U have unfinished business in the land of the living then.......

2 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by ifyan(m): 11:20am
Hmm but strange things happen remember the spiritual realm still need the physical realm too
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Riko2(m): 12:42pm
hw is dat even possible?

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by nairavsdollars: 1:27pm
This is fake news of the highest order. Buhari must hear this

8 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by nightingalee: 1:28pm
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by abbaapple: 1:29pm
This story dough! May sense fall on this woman shocked

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by BedLam: 1:29pm
Stupid people here and there.
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by asawanathegreat(m): 1:29pm
Dangerous news
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by JideAmuGiaka: 1:29pm
Ok
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by jbreezy: 1:29pm
Dat was hw i saw yar'dua playing ball yestday

11 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by kennygee(f): 1:30pm
Maybe he's an identical twin.

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Destined2win: 1:30pm
QueenOfNepal:
The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say
At least you understood what she was saying.

Who queen English epp?

19 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Preetiex(f): 1:30pm
dis akudaya tin is getting too much o
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by omoadeleye(m): 1:30pm
QueenOfNepal:
The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say


Ode, go and employ J.K. Rowling to make a better write up for you...

13 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by 1Sharon(f): 1:31pm
Fvck off
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by chizzy161(f): 1:31pm
Hmmmmmm...who knows if your wife/hubby died 30years ago in Benin. Just saying

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by niceprof: 1:32pm
Rather he left home and crossed the border into Nigeria,the family looked for him and could not locate him,thereby presuming him dead.If he died and she is getting to know now,how then did she know where exactly to go and inform them he was ill.

12 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Naughtytboy: 1:32pm
QueenOfNepal:
The lady's Use of tenses is very appalling that the initial shock i had for the story evaporated because i couldn't understand anything she was trying to say
we learn the language funny enough she went to night classes for her"s
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by juniorboy(m): 1:32pm
Thorhammer:
This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.

Hmmmm, strange
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by bettercreature(m): 1:33pm
In Africa everything is possible nonsense
I believe the guy fake his death and escaped to Nigeria 20years ago

5 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by dyadeleye(m): 1:33pm
Thorhammer:
This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.

Abeg tell your mum to take care of my kids, still coming back for them.

5 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by BrutalJab: 1:34pm
Akudaya is real. A close family friend died mysteriously some times ago and was seen by someone else (who don't even have the idea that he is dead) in a far away state.




Trust stupid and ignorant Nigerians to call it a lie...They are so foolish to the extent that even if the mother of the gatekeeper should confirm the gist, they will call her mentally deranged person. SMH Anything just to justify there foolishness.

I pray you guys learn it the hard way

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by lycan2: 1:34pm
guy what are you saying? you for just talk am for pidgin shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Thorhammer:
This not the first time am hearing this story. It happen to my mum uncle. My mum told me how his uncle died and went to lagos, got married, have kinds. The wife ask him to bring her to her people, thatshe want to know her family. He brought her home but refuse to enter the compound. He directed his wife and kids to go inside and wait for him.

8 Likes

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by Gkemz(m): 1:35pm
Obviously he didn't die as being rumored. It's either he was rumoured to be dead or he was framed to be dead thereby necessitating his migration from cotonu to Nigeria.
There's nothing like reincarnation. It's a superstitious believe.
Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by juniorboy(m): 1:35pm
niceprof:
Rather he left home and crossed the border into Nigeria,the family looked for him and could not locate him,thereby presuming him dead.If he died and she is getting to know now,how then did she know where exactly to go and inform them he was ill.

Good point.. I was wondering how she knew his place

1 Like

Re: "My Gateman Of 10 Years Died In Cotonou 20 Years Ago" - Lady Says On Twitter by harrycoko: 1:36pm
Twitter and it's numerous lies cry cry

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! / Never Give Up! / 'No Tithe, No Wedding' - Pastor Adeboye Declares At Redeemed

Viewing this topic: marisdgreat(f), lagbaja(m), annie74(f), mkas101, Hier(m), josephobaro(m), Ladiva, Viccur(m), sharliz(f), queencalipso(f), zionwinn, Dominicpupuru(m), fosky10, laredo2116, kolawolevictor, giftancy(m), NORSIYK(m), desiredmee(m), fighal(m), TJ0987(f), shedybaba44(m), Beetobee(f), irepnaija4eva(m), Ossaic66(m), Analog95(m), AdaIhiala(f), jobaltol, mohlanforex, HSC(f), Htop, ouzo1(m), stilldoingokay(f), jyem(m), micklplus(m), oluremmy234(m), olagamalin(m), Warfibabe(f), Prefola, wagazala, solozo72(m), Subonbon(m), adebriana(f), Opiletool(m), lordpreceey, Greatestchyke(m), funkyfella, kintus(m), discman2k2(m), NIGHTFOX, yaqq, Pedagogue, jerryclinton, frederickokey(m), gkutez, ayowonder(m), Anub, baybeeboi, Yoyostic, ochydon, Vcojuro, BLAQUEWELSH, boringnigerian, joblessmilliona(m), nikcma, Vivly(f), spoilerx, trendyprettygir, davoremix(m), lalabrother, ikevictor22(m), chikago1(m), pswankyemtb(m), johnwizey, brogxy, dammypat(f), Fluidelvis(m), eprynce(m), seunH, tkpoint2(m), josh18(m), Beejayx, johnsina, Barywhyte(m), phlamingboy(m), jydharry(m), BobbyDean(m), ephemm(m), jacabi(m), knuckle01, ayubaikemba, shegssosplendid(m), Zex0020(m), TeeSeven(m), Harwoyeez(m), baddest04, peacockremi(m), oloriLFC(f), lazygal, madjune, fury(m), sunylop, nutigal, kingLebron, soleexx(m), aysuprano(m), Begino1, sanerugwei, TruePass(m), tunji2003, sijuwade5, Simongm(m), Gentlevin and 146 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.