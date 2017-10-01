



Have you been exercising constantly and keeping a balanced diet, but you're still yet to see any results? Health This Moment has some suggestions about where you might have gonewrong:



1. You're not sleeping well enough



"From watching late night movies to having a late-night drink, there are so many ways you have unknowingly kept yourself awake at night.



Aside from you feeling tired and heavy the next day, not getting necessary 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can affect weight loss.



When you're lacking in nap time, your body’s hormones is thrown way off balance which can affect your hunger levels the next day.



We all have two hormones that impact our appetite: ghrelin and leptin. When you don’t get enough sleep, your ghrelin levels (the hormone that makes us feel hungry) rise, and your leptin levels (the hormone that makes us feel full) drop.



This means that when you are awake, you tend to eat more but feel less satisfied. Try going to bed a earlier to avoid this imbalance and remember to remove any distractions that might stop you from nodding off.



2. You’re doing the wrong type of excercise



If you are only doing abdominal-focused excercises, like crunches, it won’t help you banish the belly bulge.



The fact is your body stores energy in the belly fat, so you need to take a whole-body approach to get rid of it.



HIIT training (high intensity interval training) is a great way to burn fat and get your heart rate up. Squats, burpees and treadmill sprints are all examples to try.



3. You’re taking way too much sugar



If your diet consists of lots of sports drinks, sugar-sweetened drinks like lucozade boost and flavoured waters, or sugary foods like chocolate and cakes, it will make your losing belly fat mission harder.



While whole fruits and vegetables are undeniably good for you, they can also sometimes cause weight gain if you eat too much, as they have high levels of natural sugars in them.



Low-fat food options might have high amounts of added sugar in there too, so make sure to check the food label.



Try cutting back on the amount of simple carbohydrates you eat, like pasta and bread, and substituting for healthier alternatives like whole grains.



It won’t be easy, but by dropping your overall carbohydrate intake (not eradicating carbs completely!) you will have the best chance of tackling your belly fat.



4. You're not eating enough protein



Protein is great for fat loss. It aids in building and preserving lean muscle tissue and can increase the amount of calories you burn.



It’s also a great source of energy that helps you feel fuller for longer periods, so you’re less tempted to snack. Good sources include tuna, eggs, and milk.



And if you’re finding it difficult to avoid snacks that are high in carbohydrates, try substituting them for those high in lean protein.



Remember also to consume the lean sources of protein because some sources can be high in saturated fat.



5. You’re feeling stressed or anxious



Feeling stressed can cause so much damage on our bodies. It causes your body to produce the steroid hormone cortisol, which will make you desire sugary foods that provide energy and pleasure fast.



Short-term bursts of cortisol are important to help us cope with immediate danger, but our body will also release this hormone if we’re feeling stressed or anxious.



When your cortisol levels are high for a long period of time, it can increase the amount of fat you hold in your belly.



6. You’re not tracking your progress



Thank goodness for technology, there are some great apps and wearable tech devices available that make it easier to follow your plan.



They can help you monitor your goals, your food intake and the calories burned during exercise. If this is not an option, write down a meal and exercise plan.



This will help you stick to your goals and remain focussed.



7. You’re doing too much



Your body needs a healthy balance of exercise and rest. Doing too much prevents the body from shifting excess fat.



Exercising without rest can affect your levels of the steroid hormone cortisol and cause an increase of stubborn fat stored in the belly.



Not allowing your body to recover can increase the risk of injury too, so make sure you add up rest days to your plan.



8. You don't have the right exercise balance



With all the different tips out there, it can be difficult to understand exactly which exercises work the best.



HIIT is great for fat burning and will get your heart rate up, but Health This Moment also recommend adding strength (resistance) exercises too.



Try lifting weights, using resistance bands or using the weight machines at the gym as these will increase your metabolism to help with weight loss, and increase your muscle strength.



It’s important to mix-up your whole-body workouts so you don’t get bored.



