Another one is here again. A goat recently gave birth to a pre-mature kid in Minna, Niger state capital. The premature goat which was born without a nose and only one eye - died few hours after delivery, according to online reports. The shocking incident was said to have caused unrest in the area following the rarity of that type of case in the region.
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by deco22: 3:42pm
Ewww
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:28pm
Well is not a new thing again,is just premature birth which occurs in human race too.
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by 36govs: 5:02pm
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:02pm
Everyday wahala
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:02pm
Endtime goat
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 5:03pm
Ask Human
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by DaInferno(m): 5:03pm
End time goat
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 5:03pm
Oh that's sad... poor goat
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by baseg25(m): 5:03pm
ABAMI E DA OOO
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by GeeString: 5:03pm
This is Buhari's fault.
Even goats are feeling the recession because humans are competing for grass with them.
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 5:03pm
It's the Lord's vengeance; una never see anything. Wake me up when all the goats in Nigera starts giving birth to all the money our politicians have stolen.
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by NONNYG: 5:03pm
Customized goat
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by whatmoreng: 5:03pm
Why always north?
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Sheriftoyin: 5:03pm
Angelanest:issokay
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:03pm
Bubu goat
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Bluezy13(m): 5:04pm
Goat again
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Chamberli: 5:04pm
based on regular occurrence, it's now a norms
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 5:04pm
Northern purnishment
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 5:04pm
All these Northern news sef? Weird....
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by BUHARIjubrin: 5:04pm
Hausa land is a cursed one.......quote me and die
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by supersystemsnig: 5:04pm
Its an environment palaver that affected the creature, abeg make una carry drama go
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Tonymario58: 5:04pm
whatmoreng:They do goats too
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 5:05pm
End Time Goat
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 5:06pm
Here we go again
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by coldnigger(m): 5:06pm
Kai dis goat na wa o. Una for put graphic pics na
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by crisycent: 5:07pm
Buhar Sef
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by jbreezy: 5:07pm
Diz Northerners are really banging dia pets mehn...chai...dey will bang d female cows and still slaughter dia husbands...dia z God ooh
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by 234mart(m): 5:07pm
eran Iya osogbo
|Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by amazingfatlose: 5:08pm
This world has changed
