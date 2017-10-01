₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,758 members, 3,883,335 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 06:28 PM

Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) - Science/Technology - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) (10787 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Angelanest: 3:41pm
Another one is here again. A goat recently gave birth to a pre-mature kid in Minna, Niger state capital. The premature goat which was born without a nose and only one eye - died few hours after delivery, according to online reports. The shocking incident was said to have caused unrest in the area following the rarity of that type of case in the region.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/shock-goat-born-without-nose-one-eye-niger-state-photos.html

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by deco22: 3:42pm
Ewww

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:28pm
sad


Well is not a new thing again,is just premature birth which occurs in human race too.

8 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by 36govs: 5:02pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:02pm
Everyday wahala

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:02pm
Endtime goat

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 5:03pm
Ask Human

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by DaInferno(m): 5:03pm
End time goat
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 5:03pm
Oh that's sad... poor goat

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by baseg25(m): 5:03pm
ABAMI E DA OOO
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by GeeString: 5:03pm
This is Buhari's fault.

Even goats are feeling the recession because humans are competing for grass with them.

11 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 5:03pm
It's the Lord's vengeance; una never see anything. Wake me up when all the goats in Nigera starts giving birth to all the money our politicians have stolen.
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by NONNYG: 5:03pm
Customized goatgrin

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by whatmoreng: 5:03pm
Why always north?

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Sheriftoyin: 5:03pm
Angelanest:
Another one is here again. A goat recently gave birth to a pre-mature kid in Minna, Niger state capital. The premature goat which was born without a nose and only one eye - died few hours after delivery, according to online reports. The shocking incident was said to have caused unrest in the area following the rarity of that type of case in the region.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/shock-goat-born-without-nose-one-eye-niger-state-photos.html
issokay
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:03pm
Bubu goat

4 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Bluezy13(m): 5:04pm
Goat again
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Chamberli: 5:04pm
based on regular occurrence, it's now a norms

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 5:04pm
Northern purnishment

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 5:04pm
All these Northern news sef? shocked Weird....

2 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by BUHARIjubrin: 5:04pm
Hausa land is a cursed one.......quote me and die undecided undecided undecided

4 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by supersystemsnig: 5:04pm
Its an environment palaver that affected the creature, abeg make una carry drama go
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Tonymario58: 5:04pm
whatmoreng:
Why always north?
They do goats too

2 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 5:05pm
End Time Goat

2 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 5:06pm
Here we go again

2 Likes

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by coldnigger(m): 5:06pm
Kai dis goat na wa o. Una for put graphic pics na
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by crisycent: 5:07pm
Buhar Sef

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by jbreezy: 5:07pm
Diz Northerners are really banging dia pets mehn...chai...dey will bang d female cows and still slaughter dia husbands...dia z God ooh

1 Like

Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by 234mart(m): 5:07pm
eran Iya osogbo
Re: Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) by amazingfatlose: 5:08pm
This world has changed

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Tsunami Warning As Magnitude 8 Quake Hits Near Papua New Guinea / Recommended Glasses For Viewing Solar Eclipse / Things You Might Want To Know About Nuclear Weapons.

Viewing this topic: wilsonm(f), tochez24, Mccafee, hayzed1997(m), prof22(m), oliidell(m), ikevictor22(m), STARGREEN(m), Abiababe, kapturdfutur, obakovich, MrWondah(m), Chibenze(m), kayteajay111(m), cimakym(m), bewla(m), MainKatanma(m), anthoneg, TruePass(m), vickyvershy96(m), Virgoprince(m), jiggalo(m), Godjone(m), ggrin(f), Hedrisxylanre(m), smile11s(m), glademy(f), dominusgai(m), Rilwantalarape(m) and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.