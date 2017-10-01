Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Goat Born In Minna Without Nose And Only One Eye (Photos) (10787 Views)

Source; Another one is here again. A goat recently gave birth to a pre-mature kid in Minna, Niger state capital. The premature goat which was born without a nose and only one eye - died few hours after delivery, according to online reports. The shocking incident was said to have caused unrest in the area following the rarity of that type of case in the region.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/shock-goat-born-without-nose-one-eye-niger-state-photos.html

Ewww 1 Like







Well is not a new thing again,is just premature birth which occurs in human race too. Well is not a new thing again,is just premature birth which occurs in human race too. 8 Likes

Everyday wahala 1 Like

Endtime goat 1 Like

Ask Human 1 Like

End time goat

Oh that's sad... poor goat 1 Like

ABAMI E DA OOO

This is Buhari's fault.



Even goats are feeling the recession because humans are competing for grass with them. 11 Likes

It's the Lord's vengeance; una never see anything. Wake me up when all the goats in Nigera starts giving birth to all the money our politicians have stolen.

Customized goat 1 Like

Why always north? 1 Like

Bubu goat 4 Likes

Goat again

based on regular occurrence, it's now a norms 1 Like

Northern purnishment 1 Like

Weird.... All these Northern news sef?Weird.... 2 Likes

Hausa land is a cursed one.......quote me and die 4 Likes

Its an environment palaver that affected the creature, abeg make una carry drama go

whatmoreng:

Why always north? They do goats too They do goats too 2 Likes

End Time Goat 2 Likes

Here we go again 2 Likes

Kai dis goat na wa o. Una for put graphic pics na

Buhar Sef 1 Like

Diz Northerners are really banging dia pets mehn...chai...dey will bang d female cows and still slaughter dia husbands...dia z God ooh 1 Like

eran Iya osogbo