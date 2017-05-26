Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake (12111 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



See his face below!





News From Ebiwali-- Remember the Nigerian Man who recently got married, and invited strippers to dance at the wedding party, well he just showed off his birthday cake, and its really scary, Gush.. I can't deal.See his face below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/thats-scary-nigerian-man-who-invited.html

Oya clap for ya self.... 1 Like

His Wife.. 1 Like



I hope he invites porn stars to the birthday party Just birthday cake?I hope he invites porn stars to the birthday party 10 Likes

End time hu-man

if he dies now,dey wuld blame it on his family members!.. 1 Like

Chisos wats dis? Its obvious its end time.

Keep appeasing ur gods with their image on ur birthday cake. 2 Likes

I love cake, if nobody wants to chop, I will gladly carry

ReneeNuttall:

Keep appeasing ur gods with their image on ur birthday cake. huh? huh?

WEIRD COUPLE.

Everybody sha wan become yeyebrity by fire, by force. 1 Like

I chop it anyways...



Meanwhile 7 Likes

sinz d horror no affect d cake's sweetness, pls eat it

.okay







How does this news give me pussy to wet my handsome rooster??

you gerrit things people do to get attention this days sef, fear people gan ganyou gerrit

Nairaland has a way of promoting foolishness.. 1 Like

Diabolic things





Don eje

G

his wife shouldn't complain when he become weird in future. Something is definitely wrong with his brain upstairs.

I hope he's not a yahoo boy

End Time.....

What the Fûck?!!

End time cake btw o is dat intestines?



Na chop and die... Chai! WiarisgodO0oo...Na chop and die...

ReorxTohGan:

if he dies now,dey wuld blame it on his family members!.. some yeye people fit come here say na Davido kill am some yeye people fit come here say na Davido kill am 1 Like

What pushed me to even open dis thread bai??

How am i gonna sleep tonight? Kai! 1 Like

Pure cultist.. Those that went for the wedding be regretting now #smh The person that made the cake tried sha..Wish she was there for Nigeria when we needed to make cake for OCT1st 1 Like

Enjoyment dey kill the girl now, she no call pple make dem com help am check her husband brain, na d day wey d cake go finish wey she go dey look like the cake for her husband face, na DAT day Nigerians no go rest again...

Disgusting. 1 Like

Izit ya cake?