|Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by GibsonB(m): 3:51pm
Remember the Nigerian Man who recently got married, and invited strippers to dance at the wedding party, well he just showed off his birthday cake, and its really scary, Gush.. I can't deal.
See his face below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/thats-scary-nigerian-man-who-invited.html
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Ndy1919: 3:54pm
Oya clap for ya self....
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by GibsonB(m): 3:57pm
His Wife..
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Afrok(m): 4:00pm
Just birthday cake?
I hope he invites porn stars to the birthday party
10 Likes
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Sexy20: 4:12pm
End time hu-man
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by ReorxTohGan(m): 4:13pm
if he dies now,dey wuld blame it on his family members!..
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by mayweather145: 4:15pm
Chisos wats dis? Its obvious its end time.
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by ReneeNuttall(f): 4:21pm
Keep appeasing ur gods with their image on ur birthday cake.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by brandonobi(m): 4:33pm
I love cake, if nobody wants to chop, I will gladly carry
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by brandonobi(m): 4:36pm
ReneeNuttall:huh?
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by modelmike7(m): 5:36pm
WEIRD COUPLE.
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by nairavsdollars: 5:36pm
Everybody sha wan become yeyebrity by fire, by force.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Gbadegesin19(m): 5:37pm
I chop it anyways...
Meanwhile
7 Likes
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by jbreezy: 5:37pm
sinz d horror no affect d cake's sweetness, pls eat it
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Mr0jay(m): 5:37pm
.okay
How does this news give me pussy to wet my handsome rooster??
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:37pm
things people do to get attention this days sef, fear people gan gan you gerrit
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by hardywaltz(m): 5:38pm
Nairaland has a way of promoting foolishness..
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by ALAYORMII: 5:38pm
Diabolic things
Don eje
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by smithsydny(m): 5:38pm
G
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Btruth: 5:38pm
his wife shouldn't complain when he become weird in future. Something is definitely wrong with his brain upstairs.
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by obamd: 5:39pm
I hope he's not a yahoo boy
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Spaxon(f): 5:39pm
End Time.....
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by LadyGoddiva(f): 5:39pm
What the Fûck?!!
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by bobjack(m): 5:39pm
End time cake btw o is dat intestines?
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by 19naia(m): 5:40pm
Chai! WiarisgodO0oo...
Na chop and die...
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by enemyofprogress: 5:40pm
ReorxTohGan:some yeye people fit come here say na Davido kill am
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by zinnyzee(f): 5:40pm
What pushed me to even open dis thread bai??
How am i gonna sleep tonight? Kai!
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by JON01: 5:40pm
Pure cultist.. Those that went for the wedding be regretting now #smh The person that made the cake tried sha..Wish she was there for Nigeria when we needed to make cake for OCT1st
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Boyooosa(m): 5:41pm
Enjoyment dey kill the girl now, she no call pple make dem com help am check her husband brain, na d day wey d cake go finish wey she go dey look like the cake for her husband face, na DAT day Nigerians no go rest again...
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by kay29000(m): 5:41pm
Disgusting.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by Nov6(m): 5:41pm
Izit ya cake?
|Re: Man Who Invited Strippers To His Wedding Celebrates Birthday With Scary Cake by proudlyYoruba(m): 5:41pm
This is one of the ways to grab fame in Naija. Soon he becomes a celeb
1 Like
