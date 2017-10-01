Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him (5452 Views)

See his post below!



http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/comedian-seyi-law-shares-his-experience.html Comedian and father of one Seyi Law has shared his experience with some Military Men he met today, According to him he met them at holdup on his way to Abuja, and when they recognized him, he had to come down and give them some money, but that they rejected it.. Based on the fact that they can't be bribe, But that he had to persuade them to collect it..See his post below!

That na police style.



Every corp got thé way they roll. Army man fit beat you say you on full A.C cum carry girl wey fair cum still fine......police man however will laugh shipishly and collect thé one you could drop with full salute 3 Likes

Na lie

They didn't collect your money because you're a public figure and more so, you're troublesome 8 Likes

Make the guy for no dey too yab them ontop stage.

You want the fella to collect a token so you can use this as another scenario for your next stage performance?



Lol...You go still drop something for boys after taking pictures. (we Sabi as e dey go) 2 Likes

Memory verse :

Can anything good come from the Nigerian Army?

John 1:46

Yea, you want them to collect your money when they know you are a comedian.

ALL FOR D MEDIA. Y U COME DEY TELL US

Papiikush:

You want the fella to collect a token so you can use this as another scenario for your next stage performance?



Lol... @Seyilaw and you want Nigerians to believe that?

is nnwaikpe truely dead

B4 Aunty Kemi will hear now and come for u n them(army) .

Lol, maybe the amount was too small



Mek Seyi no use him face blow for comedy The guy man turn lagbaja sharpalyMek Seyi no use him face blow for comedy

Good one from the Nigerian army boys. 1 Like

With his parrot mouth.

But wait o. I think say this guy get money nah. No be RX 300 I dey see so?

That is a gift not a bribe. 1 Like

Last last them collect.

But dem collect am last last

chloride6:

That is a gift not a bribe.

Nigerians struggle to differentiate between:



a. The act of giving a gift

b. The fact of being extorted

Nigerians struggle to differentiate between:a. The act of giving a giftb. The fact of being extortedc. The act of giving a bribe

Extortion has never been a particularly serious issue with the military. They are too proud for that usually... and if they ask they will usually be very polite and deferential about it.



It's police that can be quite unreasonable.

SmartyPants:





Nigerians struggle to differentiate between:



a. The act of giving a gift

b. The fact of being extorted

Abi

Hahaha.

They were afraid of u using them in nourishing one of ur jokes.

intrepidjay1:

yes! On nairaland

Benjom:

They didn't collect your money because you're a public figure and more so, you're troublesome

@ bolder refers ,very correct assumption,tomorrow he will use the scene to crack jokes!!!