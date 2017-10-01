₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him
Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by GibsonB(m): 4:20pm
Comedian and father of one Seyi Law has shared his experience with some Military Men he met today, According to him he met them at holdup on his way to Abuja, and when they recognized him, he had to come down and give them some money, but that they rejected it.. Based on the fact that they can't be bribe, But that he had to persuade them to collect it..
See his post below!
News From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/comedian-seyi-law-shares-his-experience.html
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by ItchingPreek(m): 4:27pm
That na police style.
Every corp got thé way they roll. Army man fit beat you say you on full A.C cum carry girl wey fair cum still fine......police man however will laugh shipishly and collect thé one you could drop with full salute
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by chily11: 4:27pm
Na lie
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Benjom(m): 4:32pm
They didn't collect your money because you're a public figure and more so, you're troublesome
8 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by waxxydude: 4:58pm
Make the guy for no dey too yab them ontop stage.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Papiikush: 5:56pm
You want the fella to collect a token so you can use this as another scenario for your next stage performance?
Lol...You go still drop something for boys after taking pictures. (we Sabi as e dey go)
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by nairaman66(m): 5:57pm
Nice
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by MRAKBEE(m): 5:58pm
Memory verse :
Can anything good come from the Nigerian Army?
John 1:46
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by kay29000(m): 5:58pm
Yea, you want them to collect your money when they know you are a comedian.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by sylviaeo(f): 5:58pm
ALL FOR D MEDIA. Y U COME DEY TELL US
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Tberry01(f): 5:59pm
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Adefemiaderoju1: 5:59pm
Papiikush:@Seyilaw and you want Nigerians to believe that?
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Boyooosa(m): 6:00pm
Good
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Mr0jay(m): 6:01pm
.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by intrepidjay1(m): 6:02pm
is nnwaikpe truely dead
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Jackeeh(m): 6:02pm
B4 Aunty Kemi will hear now and come for u n them(army) .
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Seeker17(m): 6:02pm
Lol, maybe the amount was too small
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by coolebux(m): 6:02pm
The guy man turn lagbaja sharpaly
Mek Seyi no use him face blow for comedy
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by asawanathegreat(m): 6:03pm
Good one from the Nigerian army boys.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by columbus007(m): 6:05pm
With his parrot mouth.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by istand49ja: 6:06pm
But wait o. I think say this guy get money nah. No be RX 300 I dey see so?
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by chloride6: 6:07pm
That is a gift not a bribe.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:08pm
Good
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by holluwai(m): 6:10pm
Last last them collect.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by oliidell(m): 6:11pm
But dem collect am last last
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by SmartyPants: 6:11pm
chloride6:
Nigerians struggle to differentiate between:
a. The act of giving a gift
b. The fact of being extorted
c. The act of giving a bribe
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by SmartyPants: 6:13pm
Extortion has never been a particularly serious issue with the military. They are too proud for that usually... and if they ask they will usually be very polite and deferential about it.
It's police that can be quite unreasonable.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by chloride6: 6:14pm
SmartyPants:Abi
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by microscopic: 6:15pm
Hahaha.
They were afraid of u using them in nourishing one of ur jokes.
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Iamsammy(m): 6:16pm
intrepidjay1:yes! On nairaland
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by Flaghouse1(m): 6:20pm
Benjom:
@ bolder refers ,very correct assumption,tomorrow he will use the scene to crack jokes!!!
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Shares His Experience With Military Men, Who Rejected Money From Him by habsydiamond(m): 6:20pm
soldiers of today and bribe are like 5 n6. thou we still have people who can't throw away their dignity simply because of little change. I respect those soldiers o. I remember some times ago for one check point in Ekiti Na the boy wey dey sell plantain dey collect money from drivers for soldiers. most of them no innocent at all. but police worst pass.
