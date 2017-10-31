₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Kyase(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
bettercreature:bros na free to air i dey watch o, we get two fine channels wey dey show live matches, some sha. And na Nokia c5 i get. Abi you wan dash me phone?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
AndrewFarms:A moment of silence for chelshit and their fans(noisemakers).
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 10:16pm On Oct 31
bettercreature:Mou will make sure he is sacked this weekend. We must beat chelshit or draw them.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by daclemx: 10:17pm On Oct 31
I OPEN CHELSEA THREAD BUT IT TAKES ME MAN U THREAD
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:18pm On Oct 31
Martial out
Rashford in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
Kyase:That is very sad then
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Drsheddy(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
Since e entered over 2.5 im ok, if they like make den dey de d kill dear sef nothing concerns me
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
Magnifico2000:Lol that would be nice
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:20pm On Oct 31
ANother penalty
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by TheMainMan: 10:20pm On Oct 31
dotcomnamename:exactly... like d beating is not enough for them... nl mods wicked
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:20pm On Oct 31
Make Blind take am na
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
Rashford snake bite
Penalty
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
Blind scores
MUN 2-0 BEN
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
I love Rashford!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ottohan(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
Basel is winnig cska moscow which means dat manu has qualified automatically
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
sirfee:
they decided to rest in peace
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by chiiraq802(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Abeg u guys should stop dissing chelsea, they are playing a much stronger team.....#na dis nonsense man utd dey against benfica, dem go use face chelsea on sunady....
As if man utd can play #roma and come out victorious
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
ottohan:The reverse is the case CSKA MOSCOW is winning at the moment
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by HERSLEY(f): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Sekem sekem.... I ll twerk for my bf tonight
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Did you guys notice what Mourinho just did. He looked back to Rashford after Blind scored the goal and spoke some words.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by nittroboy(m): 10:23pm On Oct 31
Sporting 1 - 1 juventus
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 10:23pm On Oct 31
TheMainMan:
nl mods dey give them appetizer....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:23pm On Oct 31
Cska is leading.One more point and we lead the group
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 10:23pm On Oct 31
bettercreature:
So we av qualified? Wat if we are paired with bayern munich or juventus or roma?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:24pm On Oct 31
HERSLEY:
Which bf? The one wey u owe apology? Lol
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:24pm On Oct 31
Odianose13:He was probably telling him to be careful not to get injured
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 10:24pm On Oct 31
Oh my! My team is getting some serious whooping!
Wait... Isn't this the Chelsea post?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 10:25pm On Oct 31
HERSLEY:Hmm.. abi u will give ur boyfriend sweet victory sex tonight.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by techgeniusworld: 10:25pm On Oct 31
up man u
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:25pm On Oct 31
Magnifico2000:Yes we have qualified on goal difference but we need another draw to take the first position
|Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by purplekayc(m): 10:25pm On Oct 31
Knock! Knock!! What's happening ?
I just dey enter .
