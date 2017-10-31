₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Kyase(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
bettercreature:
Download dstv APP to your phone and merge your subscription,You should be able to watch it that way
bros na free to air i dey watch o, we get two fine channels wey dey show live matches, some sha. And na Nokia c5 i get. Abi you wan dash me phone? grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:16pm On Oct 31
AndrewFarms:


should have been a fourth.....
A moment of silence for chelshit and their fans(noisemakers).

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 10:16pm On Oct 31
bettercreature:
Conte will end up threatening Abramovich tommorow,I'm tired i want to go back to italy
That is his song anytime they are losing,the silly coach be playing mind games on Abramovich
Mou will make sure he is sacked this weekend. We must beat chelshit or draw them.
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by daclemx: 10:17pm On Oct 31
I OPEN CHELSEA THREAD BUT IT TAKES ME MAN U THREAD

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:18pm On Oct 31
Martial out

Rashford in

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
Kyase:
bros na free to air i dey watch o, we get two fine channels wey dey show live matches, some sha. And na Nokia c5 i get. Abi you wan dash me phone? grin
That is very sad then
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Drsheddy(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
Since e entered over 2.5 im ok, if they like make den dey de d kill dear sef nothing concerns me cool
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:19pm On Oct 31
Magnifico2000:

Mou will make sure he is sacked this weekend. We must beat chelshit or draw them.
Lol that would be nice
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:20pm On Oct 31
ANother penalty
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by TheMainMan: 10:20pm On Oct 31
dotcomnamename:
Why is this thread changing to Man United's thread?
exactly... like d beating is not enough for them... nl mods wicked grin grin grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:20pm On Oct 31
Make Blind take am na
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
Rashford snake bite

Penalty
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
Blind scores

MUN 2-0 BEN

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
I love Rashford!!!!

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by ottohan(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
Basel is winnig cska moscow which means dat manu has qualified automatically
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 10:21pm On Oct 31
sirfee:
A moment of silence for chelshit and their fans(noisemakers).



they decided to rest in peace
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by chiiraq802(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Abeg u guys should stop dissing chelsea, they are playing a much stronger team.....#na dis nonsense man utd dey against benfica, dem go use face chelsea on sunady....
As if man utd can play #roma and come out victorious undecided
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
ottohan:
Basel is winnig cska moscow which means dat manu has qualified automatically
The reverse is the case CSKA MOSCOW is winning at the moment
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by HERSLEY(f): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Sekem sekem.... I ll twerk for my bf tonight cheesy

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:22pm On Oct 31
Did you guys notice what Mourinho just did. He looked back to Rashford after Blind scored the goal and spoke some words.
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by nittroboy(m): 10:23pm On Oct 31
Sporting 1 - 1 juventus
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 10:23pm On Oct 31
TheMainMan:
exactly... like d beating is not enough for them... nl mods wicked grin grin grin

nl mods dey give them appetizer....
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by prodiG(m): 10:23pm On Oct 31
Cska is leading.One more point and we lead the group
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 10:23pm On Oct 31
bettercreature:
Lol that would be nice

So we av qualified? Wat if we are paired with bayern munich or juventus or roma?
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:24pm On Oct 31
HERSLEY:
Sekem sekem.... I ll twerk for my bf tonight cheesy

Which bf? The one wey u owe apology? Lol
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:24pm On Oct 31
Odianose13:
Did you guys notice what Mourinho just did. He looked back to Rashford after Blind scored the goal and spoke some words.
He was probably telling him to be careful not to get injured
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 10:24pm On Oct 31
Oh my! My team is getting some serious whooping! shocked cry

Wait... Isn't this the Chelsea post?
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 10:25pm On Oct 31
HERSLEY:
Sekem sekem.... I ll twerk for my bf tonight cheesy
Hmm.. abi u will give ur boyfriend sweet victory sex tonight.
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by techgeniusworld: 10:25pm On Oct 31
up man u

Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 10:25pm On Oct 31
Magnifico2000:


So we av qualified? Wat if we are paired with bayern munich or juventus or roma?
Yes we have qualified on goal difference but we need another draw to take the first position
Re: Manchester United Vs Benfica : UCL (2 - 0) On 31st October 2017 by purplekayc(m): 10:25pm On Oct 31
Knock! Knock!! What's happening ?
I just dey enter . lipsrsealed

