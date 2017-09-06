₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by 36govs: 9:53am
@VIVIANGIST
This is Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School at Lawan Bukar junction Maiduguri built by Gov Kashim shettima administration. - Pictures below.
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-of-jummaat-mosque-islamiya-school-built-by-gov-shettima/
Cc; lalasticlala
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by biacan(f): 9:55am
Nice structures
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by 36govs: 9:55am
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-of-jummaat-mosque-islamiya-school-built-by-gov-shettima/
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by iamJ(m): 9:58am
show the pictures of the sch in 3 years time
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by FarahAideed: 10:04am
Using petrodollars of the south to propagate a crude dangerous religion whose ultimate goal is to enslave mankind in torturous darkness
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by guru03(m): 10:06am
Using government money to build breeding grounds for terrorist
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by OZAOEKPE(m): 10:09am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Obi1kenobi(m): 10:16am
I hope this is not what all the World Bank money, the North East Development Commission money, and all the money Buhari is squeezing out from NNPC and the oil firms would be going into. All at the expense of other regions who have their own troubles.
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Letslive: 11:35am
Nuger delta money wasting
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Gulderbottle85: 11:40am
Hausa people Dey go school? Or they trying to train another sets of Boko Haram
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by XXLDICK(m): 11:41am
Taxpayer's monies shouldn't be used for any religious activity be it pilgrimage or erecting buildings or donations to them
Nigeria is a secular country, dimwits.
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Sirheny007(m): 11:41am
guru03:
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by buffalowings: 11:42am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by QueenOfNepal: 11:42am
No schools but Mosques.
Brainless people.
Tell me between a Mosque and a School which one does these kids in the picture really need?
Cc python1
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by HAH: 11:42am
[quote author=36govs post=61934035]@VIVIANGIST
This is Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School at Lawan Bukar junction Maiduguri built by Gov Kashim shettima administration. - Pictures below.
Hmmn, that is the area he was born in Maiduguri
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Gulderbottle85: 11:42am
iamJ:
Oga 3 years too far na
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Gulderbottle85: 11:43am
HAH:
Na your papa build am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Olukat(m): 11:43am
Africa and religion
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by QueenOfNepal: 11:43am
Obi1kenobi:This is what they need instead of schools and hospitals
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by PHIPEX(m): 11:44am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by DNA123(m): 11:44am
FarahAideed:Werey ni bobo i sha. woboseronun. Dangerous religion, tagged by who?
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by gurunlocker: 11:45am
I hope their people won't bomb it in few years. Nice structure though.
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by PHIPEX(m): 11:45am
The north and south keep going in opposite directions. I can't imagine a Gov in the south prioritising a religious house in his ddevelopment goals. The South build schools, the north build Mosques, why wouldn't they be less educated and developed.
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by 1shortblackboy: 11:46am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by ogtavia(m): 11:48am
ok we have heard....show us the pictures of factories and industries he has built...
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by scaramucci: 11:50am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by princeadams11: 11:50am
FarahAideed:I pity you.
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by smithsydny(m): 11:51am
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by felixomor: 11:51am
Nigeria. Instead of building infrastructure with govt money.
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by Antoeni(m): 11:52am
Another Boko haram training centres
Re: Pictures Of Jumma'at Mosque & Islamiya School Built By Gov Shettima by python1: 11:52am
QueenOfNepal:Let's discuss which ponzi scheme dey reliable na, na dat one go make sense pass. At least you are not brainless, so let's put the brain into proper use. But wetin happen to the "f" way dey this moniker before? Abi something don burst somewhere again? Anyway, I will find out.
