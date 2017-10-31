₦airaland Forum

Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by olayinkaboss11(m): 3:31pm
Gernot Rohr has invited Francis Uzoho and Chidiebere Nwakali for Super Eagles encounter with the Desert Foxes and La Albiceleste

John Obi Mikel will lead Nigeria senior national team against Algeria and Argentina in November.
The Super Eagles have already booked their place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup billed for Russia and will face Rabah Madjer’s men on November 10 in their last qualifying game which is a mere formality.
Four days later, they face the South Americans in a friendly encounter billed for the Krasnodar Stadium, Russia.

And to prosecute this encounter, Gernot Rohr has invited 24 players with the former Chelsea midfielder and Arsenal forward making the cut.
Others are Ogenyi Onazi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Odion Ighalo and Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s John Ogu.

Following his impressive form in the Spanish topflight, 18-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been handed his maiden call-up as well as former U17 skipper Chidiebere Nwakali.

Invited players are expected to arrive in a camp in Morocco on Monday, 6th November, before the delegation flies to Constantine on Thursday, 9th November.

FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)
Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austria Wien, Austria); Brian Idowu (FC Amkar Perm, Russia)

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by olayinkaboss11(m): 3:33pm
Thank God the pensioner aka Echejiele didn't make it, because merciless Messi would have been,,,,,,,,,don't let me say it, complete it by yourself.

cc; lalasticlala to come and see Messi's SNAKE' bite skill

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Swaggzkid: 3:38pm
olayinkaboss11:
r
WEHDOONE
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Giddymoney(m): 3:38pm
Messi waiting for u guys

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by ayxmania: 4:42pm
Not a bad list.
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Jilam: 4:43pm
Well done sir
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Harbeyg09(m): 4:43pm
Interesting
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Phewy: 4:43pm
No victor moses undecided

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by cutefergiee(m): 4:44pm
Argentina be like......

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by ajibolabd: 4:44pm
I'll be there...
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Jerryojozy(m): 4:44pm
Nigeria will win and Messi won't score.


Genius J

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by teejay4all(m): 4:45pm
Let's go there Argentina go hear am
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by elyte89: 4:45pm
Gud list
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by nonut: 4:45pm
Messi go use vex destroy the super eagles.
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by lunusaf: 4:45pm
we look upto u @mikel

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Kzealz(m): 4:46pm
All dese players from local teams...��� No bê People dey play for psg barca.. Man U.. Madrid and Bayern....
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by asawanathegreat(m): 4:46pm
Good one but these boys should not fall hand oo
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by khalids: 4:46pm
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by unitysheart(m): 4:46pm
Good team. We can pull some stunts.
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by ourchoice(m): 4:47pm
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by bentlywills(m): 4:48pm
Ok
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Bullhari007(m): 4:48pm
Jubril should be in that list , since he want to be in everything... Onye Ara
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by obo389(m): 4:49pm
This injury will mess up victor moses sha
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by LesbianBoy(m): 4:49pm
Like I said in the other thread

Nigeria 3 - 1 Argentina
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:49pm
I pray the God of soccer will be on our side to lift the trophy comes 2018.
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Aieboocaar(m): 4:49pm
olayinkaboss11:
[/b]Thank God the pensioner aka Echejiele didn't make it, because merciless Messi would have been,,,,,,,,,don't let me say it, complete it by yourself.

cc; lalasticlala to come and see Messi's SNAKE' bite skill

@bolded

Bros why you no dey fear God like dis nah

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by free2ryhme: 4:51pm
olayinkaboss11:


www.goal.com/en-ng/news/obi-mikel-and-alex-iwobi-top-nigeria-squad-for-algeria-argentina-/1gtu8t3q1c0vf1jiz4thvjop0n

Na dem sabi


But wetin Ahmed Musa still dey find for this team abi na about quota system
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by iamdynamite(m): 4:51pm
Good list by our German tactician, we building a strong squad for the world cup.

I like the way our coach is going about it.. he should just be wary of agents who will want to bribe their player in to the team.

Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by femi4: 4:53pm
Sunday mba nko
Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by PMBtill2023(m): 4:53pm
NIGERIA to thrash Argentina,for more jokes text NGA to 419....Na joke ooo SUPEREAGLES ALL THE WAY!!!

