Gernot Rohr has invited Francis Uzoho and Chidiebere Nwakali for Super Eagles encounter with the Desert Foxes and La Albiceleste



John Obi Mikel will lead Nigeria senior national team against Algeria and Argentina in November.

The Super Eagles have already booked their place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup billed for Russia and will face Rabah Madjer’s men on November 10 in their last qualifying game which is a mere formality.

Four days later, they face the South Americans in a friendly encounter billed for the Krasnodar Stadium, Russia.



And to prosecute this encounter, Gernot Rohr has invited 24 players with the former Chelsea midfielder and Arsenal forward making the cut.

Others are Ogenyi Onazi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Odion Ighalo and Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s John Ogu.



Following his impressive form in the Spanish topflight, 18-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been handed his maiden call-up as well as former U17 skipper Chidiebere Nwakali.



Invited players are expected to arrive in a camp in Morocco on Monday, 6th November, before the delegation flies to Constantine on Thursday, 9th November.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)



Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)



Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)



STANDBY: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austria Wien, Austria); Brian Idowu (FC Amkar Perm, Russia)

www.goal.com/en-ng/news/obi-mikel-and-alex-iwobi-top-nigeria-squad-for-algeria-argentina-/1gtu8t3q1c0vf1jiz4thvjop0n

Thank God the pensioner aka Echejiele didn't make it, because merciless Messi would have been,,,,,,,,,don't let me say it, complete it by yourself.



cc; lalasticlala to come and see Messi's SNAKE' bite skill 1 Like

olayinkaboss11:

r WEHDOONE WEHDOONE

Messi waiting for u guys 5 Likes

Not a bad list.

Well done sir

Interesting

No victor moses 4 Likes

Argentina be like...... 1 Like

I'll be there...

Nigeria will win and Messi won't score.





Genius J 1 Like

Let's go there Argentina go hear am

Gud list

Messi go use vex destroy the super eagles.

we look upto u @mikel 1 Like

All dese players from local teams...��� No bê People dey play for psg barca.. Man U.. Madrid and Bayern....

Good one but these boys should not fall hand oo



Good team. We can pull some stunts.

Ok

Jubril should be in that list , since he want to be in everything... Onye Ara

This injury will mess up victor moses sha

Like I said in the other thread



Nigeria 3 - 1 Argentina

I pray the God of soccer will be on our side to lift the trophy comes 2018.

@bolded



Bros why you no dey fear God like dis nah 1 Like

Na dem sabi





But wetin Ahmed Musa still dey find for this team abi na about quota system Na dem sabiBut wetin Ahmed Musa still dey find for this team abi na about quota system

Good list by our German tactician, we building a strong squad for the world cup.



I like the way our coach is going about it.. he should just be wary of agents who will want to bribe their player in to the team. 1 Like

Sunday mba nko