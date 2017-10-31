₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,412 members, 3,885,175 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 05:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina (4804 Views)
|Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by olayinkaboss11(m): 3:31pm
Gernot Rohr has invited Francis Uzoho and Chidiebere Nwakali for Super Eagles encounter with the Desert Foxes and La Albiceleste
www.goal.com/en-ng/news/obi-mikel-and-alex-iwobi-top-nigeria-squad-for-algeria-argentina-/1gtu8t3q1c0vf1jiz4thvjop0n
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by olayinkaboss11(m): 3:33pm
Thank God the pensioner aka Echejiele didn't make it, because merciless Messi would have been,,,,,,,,,don't let me say it, complete it by yourself.
cc; lalasticlala to come and see Messi's SNAKE' bite skill
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Swaggzkid: 3:38pm
olayinkaboss11:WEHDOONE
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Giddymoney(m): 3:38pm
Messi waiting for u guys
5 Likes
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by ayxmania: 4:42pm
Not a bad list.
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Jilam: 4:43pm
Well done sir
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Harbeyg09(m): 4:43pm
Interesting
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Phewy: 4:43pm
No victor moses
4 Likes
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by cutefergiee(m): 4:44pm
Argentina be like......
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by ajibolabd: 4:44pm
I'll be there...
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Jerryojozy(m): 4:44pm
Nigeria will win and Messi won't score.
Genius J
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by teejay4all(m): 4:45pm
Let's go there Argentina go hear am
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by elyte89: 4:45pm
Gud list
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by nonut: 4:45pm
Messi go use vex destroy the super eagles.
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by lunusaf: 4:45pm
we look upto u @mikel
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Kzealz(m): 4:46pm
All dese players from local teams...��� No bê People dey play for psg barca.. Man U.. Madrid and Bayern....
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by asawanathegreat(m): 4:46pm
Good one but these boys should not fall hand oo
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by khalids: 4:46pm
So sorry to be spamming the front page......
Please urgent help is needed
http://www.nairaland.com/4136217/bukky-needs-urgent-medical#61936704
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by unitysheart(m): 4:46pm
Good team. We can pull some stunts.
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by ourchoice(m): 4:47pm
Youth revolution is coming to your doorstep! See details here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by bentlywills(m): 4:48pm
Ok
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Bullhari007(m): 4:48pm
Jubril should be in that list , since he want to be in everything... Onye Ara
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by obo389(m): 4:49pm
This injury will mess up victor moses sha
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by LesbianBoy(m): 4:49pm
Like I said in the other thread
Nigeria 3 - 1 Argentina
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:49pm
I pray the God of soccer will be on our side to lift the trophy comes 2018.
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by Aieboocaar(m): 4:49pm
olayinkaboss11:
@bolded
Bros why you no dey fear God like dis nah
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by free2ryhme: 4:51pm
olayinkaboss11:
Na dem sabi
But wetin Ahmed Musa still dey find for this team abi na about quota system
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by iamdynamite(m): 4:51pm
Good list by our German tactician, we building a strong squad for the world cup.
I like the way our coach is going about it.. he should just be wary of agents who will want to bribe their player in to the team.
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by femi4: 4:53pm
Sunday mba nko
|Re: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Squad For Algeria, Argentina by PMBtill2023(m): 4:53pm
NIGERIA to thrash Argentina,for more jokes text NGA to 419....Na joke ooo SUPEREAGLES ALL THE WAY!!!
1 Like
Kano Pillars Vs Ac Leopards (4 - 1) On 16th March 2013 / Where Has Nigeria First Invented Sport Gone To? Why? And Where? Has ABULA Gone! / Don't Bet Invest
Viewing this topic: mathel(m), Sketch007(m), Hurklan(m), osayuwamwen(m), ojayfrancis(m), Sammyprinceson(f), Donphysics, proudly9ja(m), ikakahu(m), tommy007, theshadyexpress(m), Soji123(m), drgeorge1(m), drsteroid(m), Umunede, Fran6ik, mcayomind(m), Olaola25, Dolarman(m), dodorima(m), lordgalore, Disneylady(f), hizick14(m), cassidynca(m), teeboy95, Auwaljunior, mcgaius, nnaemeka38(m), proudlyND(m), Santino1(m), erimmy(m), GaniLAb, phantom24, chris4gold(m), maninchrist(m), Blakjewelry(m), ddestiny(m), PhilAmadeus, AWERESON, olayinkaboss11(m), obrut(m), Oloniyan, yemosquare, MetalJigsaw(m), peripepe(m), Mavin1, skyfada, tibass(m), Oluwaskilashi(m), divinesaint, Andy2274, Johnrake69, Halivy(m), Soore(m), bigass(f), Yujil, kolawolevictor, kogiguy(m), Lifestone(m), chybosaint(m), EmmaOgbu(m), sunky644(m), uwajeh(m), kunmikool, Omoniwealth(m), comonwealth(m), gpmorgan, blessedchumeks9, scofieldsimba(m), Yustob, erhabor11(m), Goovo(m), olansart(m), lawyer2011, engrajoo1(m), Blackfriday, Lekan155, Morenikeji090, jambor(m), Leo3333, Tintinnoty(m), Utibejames, Emmandipo, Richiez(m), numbered(m), wisenewgem(m), Jetland(m), Ayomild, yungsnazzy(m), busky101(m), krich1 and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16