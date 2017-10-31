₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What is a beauty pageant without the swimsuit competition?
Miss Nigeria believes it can work.
According to the Miss Nigeria Organization, the main aim of the Miss Nigeria pageant is to promote positive attributes of Nigerian women.
In order to keep the focus on this, there will be no swimsuit competition or any other activity in the 2017 edition of the competition that does not show modesty, which also includes contestants not having visible tattoos or body piercings.
The organisers made this known while calling for entries into the Diamond Jubilee edition of Nigeria’s oldest beauty pageant.
The contest will see a queen crowned from 37 women who will be representing the states in Nigeria.
In addition to winning the crown, the winner of the Miss Nigeria competition will be rewarded with a luxury car, N3 million, one year free accommodation in Lagos as well as other prizes and benefits.
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Louis03: 4:57pm
Ok
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by mosesbola(f): 4:57pm
First to comment
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Papiikush: 4:58pm
Rubbish.
They don't want us to see some good ass.
This is what happens when you allow deeper-lifers take over the entertainment industry.
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by 9jvirgin(m): 4:58pm
lol
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by oluwasegun007(m): 4:58pm
h
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by instinctg(m): 4:58pm
k, so what are we looking forward to?
are they using hijab? whatever, but they will still sleep their way through to the top, we know how it works .
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by ayxmania: 4:58pm
OK, next??
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by chapmann(m): 4:58pm
Nice
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Afam4eva(m): 4:58pm
Miss University Nigeria and Miss University Africa was actually the first ever Non Bikini Pageant in Nigeria.
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by aleeyus(m): 4:58pm
Louis03:
mosesbola:
9jvirgin:
Afam4eva:
chapmann:
Spylord48:
buffalowings:
mayorkyzo:
Una wehdone
3 Likes
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by seki86: 4:59pm
Good move
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by oluwasegun007(m): 5:00pm
dats great development....
@ list women with extra flesh behind can now participate without revealing too much...
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by buffalowings: 5:00pm
M
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by rentAcock(m): 5:00pm
Good. Spare us the display of hairy yam legs and lopsided buttocks.
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Spylord48: 5:00pm
All these beauty pageantry!
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by IVORY2009(m): 5:00pm
Papiikush:
Ashi, go and marry
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by mayorkyzo: 5:00pm
Good...don't see the need for nudity in a beauty pageant...
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Ozavize88(f): 5:01pm
Nice one from the organizers.
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by estolaB: 5:01pm
Good move
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by shadeyinka(m): 5:01pm
What about those of us who went to acquire butterfly tattoo in preparation?
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Louis03: 5:01pm
I registered on nairaland today and was the first person to comment on this topic. Hope I have a surprise gift?lol
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Papiikush: 5:03pm
IVORY2009:
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by sirusX(m): 5:03pm
Louis03:keep waiting... Lala is coming to give it to you
1 Like
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by Louis03: 5:07pm
who is Lola pls
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by RegalD(m): 5:08pm
good one, no pornographic show this time... Bad news for KONJI disturbed fellas, guess they have to wait for BBN
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by fellowman: 5:09pm
hijab wearing
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by MikeAterezzi(m): 5:09pm
It's so hard being a single mom when you have no kids and are a male teenager.
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by olatunyemi(m): 5:10pm
Nigeria will be great again. a nice move. we guys will at least get focus away from the tempting ass
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by booqee(f): 5:10pm
hypocrites
Re: Miss Nigeria: No Swimsuit Competition This Year, 2017 by asawanathegreat(m): 5:11pm
I hope she is not miss cucumber
(0) (Reply)
