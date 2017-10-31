



Miss Nigeria believes it can work.



According to the Miss Nigeria Organization, the main aim of the Miss Nigeria pageant is to promote positive attributes of Nigerian women.



In order to keep the focus on this, there will be no swimsuit competition or any other activity in the 2017 edition of the competition that does not show modesty, which also includes contestants not having visible tattoos or body piercings.



The organisers made this known while calling for entries into the Diamond Jubilee edition of Nigeria’s oldest beauty pageant.



The contest will see a queen crowned from 37 women who will be representing the states in Nigeria.



In addition to winning the crown, the winner of the Miss Nigeria competition will be rewarded with a luxury car, N3 million, one year free accommodation in Lagos as well as other prizes and benefits.



