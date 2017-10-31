₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Sakie: 5:57pm
So these ladies decided to dress as NUNS for their Halloween party and many online users are saying it's a wrong thing and disrespectful to Christianity
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by eezeribe(m): 5:59pm
Sakie:their and it's...
7 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by madridguy(m): 6:00pm
See fresh looking chics
17 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by sinaj(f): 6:05pm
*does sign of the cross and leaves thread*
9 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Benjom(m): 6:07pm
Hell hath no fury
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Mynd44: 6:11pm
Y'all worry too much. Go read 1 Samuel 5:1-5.
God aint needing y'all to fight his battles, he got it
31 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Evablizin(f): 6:13pm
Sorry guys,i can't......
5 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by SoftP: 6:20pm
Those ladies; do they look normal to you?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Evablizin(f): 6:21pm
sinaj:Seconded.
Please wait for me..
7 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by ouzo1(m): 6:25pm
sinaj:
Joins u
37 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Spaxon(f): 7:47pm
Issokay....
Bunch of Awon Werey bitches
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by emalek86(m): 7:47pm
Me right now
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by alexistaiwo: 7:47pm
Champions league is about to start.
Let me quickly leave this thread before this picture bring bad luck to my Bet9ja ticket.
Nice bomboms by the way
34 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:47pm
see and they are laughing self. . .
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by asawanathegreat(m): 7:47pm
Specimen of hell
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Whoeppme(m): 7:47pm
WHEN ASHAWO DECIDE TO WEAR CROSS STAND FOR ROAD...END TIME THINGS.
REPENT FOR THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HAND.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by TheLogicalMind: 7:47pm
Sad
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Pavore9: 7:47pm
They have a good idea the religion they can not try that with.
13 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Incline(m): 7:48pm
Issokay
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by numerouno01(m): 7:48pm
some Nigerians are so dumb
arguing about a celebration that's not yours
how many times have you seen the white folks arguing bout 'calabar' festival
inferiority complex is a bad thing
if them like them dress like pope, wetin concern me concern Halloween... mtchew
16 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by emusmithy(m): 7:48pm
I'm not a Catholic but as long as that cross is a symbol of where my JESUS was crucified...
God CANNOT be mocked; they've sowed mockery to an Unmockable God; they'll reap shame extraordinaire very soon!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by normrebel(m): 7:48pm
If He be God,let Him defend Himself. I gat no worries if they blaspheme.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by point5: 7:48pm
End time party...
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by riyanxeally(f): 7:48pm
these are the witches in movie salem
n d demon infested being sam n dean kill in supernatural :-)
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Sirheny007(m): 7:48pm
ouzo1:
Coming after you
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by jeff1993: 7:48pm
Its their style
Its what they want
They used their money to buy the cloth
So they should rock it anyhow the want
But I have probs with the cross on their necks ... even though it does not mean anything but you should show respect to other people religion!!
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by ThinkWISELY(m): 7:48pm
spits!,LUBBISH!!,abeg make una wait for me too,
spits again,
*joins all those above me to run outta thread!!*
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Spaxon(f): 7:49pm
Evablizin:thirded
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by kay29000(m): 7:49pm
Not cool at all. I like the Converse the girl on the extreme left is wearing though.
|Re: Ladies Dressed As Sexy Nuns For Halloween, Cause Argument Online by Qsscruz(m): 7:49pm
The judgement day would be like those days in school where you will go to parties, club, miss classes with reckless abandon, you will even party after examinations weather you wrote well or not.. Then on the day results would be collected, your whole year would flash before you in seconds, then you will realize that studying well is the most important reason why you are in school but it is already too late.. You will collect your poor result and only then understand that the sweetest party happens when you have collected your result and passed.. Let them continue.. Who am I to judge?
