According to DNA India, the accused has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The school principal told Hindustan Times that the accused, Mishra, had been working as an administrative assistant for the school for five years.







Mishra’s job was to ‘screen’ visitors of the principal. He also used to sell school diaries, resource books and uniforms to students. He had access to the entire building, including the teachers’ staff room.







The issue came to public attention last week Monday when the victim complained to his mother that he was being sodomised by a school staff for the last four years. The parents alleged the sexual assault used to take place in the school’s toilet.



Meanwhile, a group of Nigerians protested in front of the school.



They told the authorities that the protest was not a violent one but to seek justice for the boy.



Watch the video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyKrEY-E_tw



Fool. What's the joy in raping somebody and a boy for that matter, when he can easily get any girl he desires. Let's see what the outcome of the case would be. 3 Likes

terrible idiot...

He should be arrested, imprisoned, tied down to a table with gays taking turns to rape him as punishment..



Disgusting mofo

I just hope justice is rightfully served, cuz we knw what will happen if it's a Nigerian man that rapes an Indian boy, he would have been lynched by now.

Where is NWAAMIKPE?

Them give that bros life ban?

Ekwensu

They should stick firewood in his arse.

Only people I hate more than Apc and Buhari are gays. That man should be tied to a tree,with his di.ck tied to a horse and forcefully pulled out. Better still, he could be caged and thrown into the middle of the atlantic 1 Like

India sef don do this time. But this is bullshit really!

SSA on foreign affairs should take night bus to India immediately

Very wrong.

..India is to Rape.as.IPOB is to Drugs

Even little boys are no longer safe

Indians and parkinstan are good in homosexual .pls no need to hand him over to corrupt police guys cut off hi johnny .simple dirty idiot

Na wa o!

Who has NWAAMIKPE's contact please?

IF I WOULD MAKE A SUGGESTION ON WAT TO STICK INTO DAT IDIOT'S ARSE, I'LL SUGGEST AN ELECTRIC POLE

Chai, hope justice will be served











AS GIRLS CHEAP REACH FOR INDIA So he wants to give this lil boy ANAL CANCERAS GIRLS CHEAP REACH FOR INDIA

i Wonder if d reverse was d case and d teacher was a Nigerian, d students an Indian only God knows what dis Red people could have done to Nigerians living dere. hope d little boy got Justice. dis Indians hate blacks Wit Passion,but dey have a fetishist for blacksi Wonder if d reverse was d case and d teacher was a Nigerian, d students an Indian only God knows what dis Red people could have done to Nigerians living dere. hope d little boy got Justice.

The paedophilic Adofuro should be hanged!!! Bastaard!!

disgusting something,hian

India has the heighest number of rape cases in the world. He must be a serial rapist who may have raped and killed his female victims. Looked like he is tired of raping girls, he turned his attention to young and.vulnerable school kids. He should be properly investigated because this may not be the only boy he is doing it with. Indian authorities must be up and doing and deal with these miscreants tarnishing the image of the good people of India.

Nigerian authorities in India will be afraid to take action because of their selfish interest. I only rely on the protesters for justice.

I wish it was Nigerian politicians's kid he raped.

Fool. What's the joy in raping somebody and a boy for that matter, when he can easily get any girl he desires. Let's see what the outcome of the case would be.





Boy or girl, no one deserves to be to raped, so pls remove that "a boy for that matter part" sounds like ure trying to say, it would have been a bit better if the victim was a girl. [color=#000000]Boy or girl, no one deserves to be to raped, so pls remove that "a boy for that matter part" sounds like ure trying to say, it would have been a bit better if the victim was a girl.