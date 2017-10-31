₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,508 members, 3,885,524 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 09:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured (10908 Views)
|The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by alobispot(m): 7:03pm
A 35 year old teacher, identified as Ashok Mishra, has been arrested by the Police in Greater Noida, for allegedly raping an 11-year-old class-six Nigerian pupil.
According to DNA India, the accused has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The school principal told Hindustan Times that the accused, Mishra, had been working as an administrative assistant for the school for five years.
Mishra’s job was to ‘screen’ visitors of the principal. He also used to sell school diaries, resource books and uniforms to students. He had access to the entire building, including the teachers’ staff room.
The issue came to public attention last week Monday when the victim complained to his mother that he was being sodomised by a school staff for the last four years. The parents alleged the sexual assault used to take place in the school’s toilet.
Meanwhile, a group of Nigerians protested in front of the school.
They told the authorities that the protest was not a violent one but to seek justice for the boy.
Watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyKrEY-E_tw
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/11-year-old-nigerian-boy-ra-ped-school-male-indian-school-teacher/
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Racing(m): 8:02pm
Fool. What's the joy in raping somebody and a boy for that matter, when he can easily get any girl he desires. Let's see what the outcome of the case would be.
3 Likes
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by WebSurfer(m): 8:07pm
terrible idiot...
He should be arrested, imprisoned, tied down to a table with gays taking turns to rape him as punishment..
Disgusting mofo
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by slimshadyl(m): 8:37pm
I just hope justice is rightfully served, cuz we knw what will happen if it's a Nigerian man that rapes an Indian boy, he would have been lynched by now.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by wisenewgem(m): 8:38pm
Where is NWAAMIKPE?
Them give that bros life ban?
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Bblessing37: 8:38pm
Ekwensu
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by kennygee(f): 8:38pm
They should stick firewood in his arse.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by hyfr(m): 8:38pm
Only people I hate more than Apc and Buhari are gays. That man should be tied to a tree,with his di.ck tied to a horse and forcefully pulled out. Better still, he could be caged and thrown into the middle of the atlantic
1 Like
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Odianose13(m): 8:38pm
India sef don do this time. But this is bullshit really!
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Keneking: 8:39pm
SSA on foreign affairs should take night bus to India immediately
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by kokotconcepts(m): 8:39pm
Very wrong.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:39pm
..India is to Rape.as.IPOB is to Drugs
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by frenzyduchess(f): 8:41pm
Even little boys are no longer safe
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by sunnyking001(m): 8:41pm
Indians and parkinstan are good in homosexual .pls no need to hand him over to corrupt police guys cut off hi johnny .simple dirty idiot
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by kay29000(m): 8:41pm
Na wa o!
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by wisenewgem(m): 8:42pm
Who has NWAAMIKPE's contact please?
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by segebase(m): 8:42pm
h
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by sylviaeo(f): 8:43pm
IF I WOULD MAKE A SUGGESTION ON WAT TO STICK INTO DAT IDIOT'S ARSE, I'LL SUGGEST AN ELECTRIC POLE
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by free2ryhme: 8:46pm
Chai, hope justice will be served
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by oshe11(m): 8:47pm
So he wants to give this lil boy ANAL CANCER
AS GIRLS CHEAP REACH FOR INDIA
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Riko2(m): 8:47pm
dis Indians hate blacks Wit Passion,but dey have a fetishist for blacks i Wonder if d reverse was d case and d teacher was a Nigerian, d students an Indian only God knows what dis Red people could have done to Nigerians living dere. hope d little boy got Justice.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by yeyerolling: 8:47pm
adofuro
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by abdelrahman: 8:48pm
.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by abdelrahman: 8:48pm
yeyerolling:furo abi idi?
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:50pm
The paedophilic Adofuro should be hanged!!! Bastaard!!
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by aliuj: 8:50pm
disgusting something,hian
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by bandad: 8:57pm
India has the heighest number of rape cases in the world. He must be a serial rapist who may have raped and killed his female victims. Looked like he is tired of raping girls, he turned his attention to young and.vulnerable school kids. He should be properly investigated because this may not be the only boy he is doing it with. Indian authorities must be up and doing and deal with these miscreants tarnishing the image of the good people of India.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by CioAngels(f): 9:06pm
Nigerian authorities in India will be afraid to take action because of their selfish interest. I only rely on the protesters for justice.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Jolar101(m): 9:06pm
I wish it was Nigerian politicians's kid he raped.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by mhizesther(f): 9:07pm
[color=#000000]
Racing:
Boy or girl, no one deserves to be to raped, so pls remove that "a boy for that matter part" sounds like ure trying to say, it would have been a bit better if the victim was a girl.
|Re: The Indian Teacher Who Raped 11-Year-Old Nigerian Boy In School Pictured by Dearlord(m): 9:10pm
Even though some say Nigeria is a zoo, there more of lesser animal in another country.
May the good lord deliver my generation from sodomy
Nigeria / 9 Dead As Nurtw Factions Clash In Lagos / This Is A True Life Story! Its Really Sad-a Must Read For All Nairalander!
Viewing this topic: adaifx, macaphan007(m), talk2saintify(m), philosopherking(m), kolado(m), DrGali1, owo288, easy1960(m), ednutey(f), numbi, benn94(m), Futureberry, bioman, Racing(m), OmoDavido(m), privatetisa(m), chicagoPD(m), Daveed4Jesus(m), congenial, 4kimportX, frankanes, dahaz(m), Dynamite02, papajyde2000, ak47s00(m), Jakasibo(m), CherishedIma(f), Salligreen, ghanaman5050, kylie01, slizzyb(m), Amedu3, mcjendol(m), youngvikthor(m), Jessejude8, Sleekbaby(f), NaijaTalkTown(m), Shehucom(m), babatunx(m), peppo4live, Ricindob(m), aylipple, classicladyk(f), babzlim(m), danny086(m), Lilyomi2, MzteejaY(f), eliwa47, dynicks(m), pensilpyper, Yesbody, Hardfacts234(m), Nlandking, Bangalee10(m), raystar96(m), Nexxy007, eruchboy(m), AZAJOBINSON(m), vteen1, senator2k9(m), jaedgroup, cyberguy72(m), soulminister(m), akpunda86, Decapo, soromummy(m), Andyblaze, sleemzy96(f), abula112(m), Paulosky1900, Pyramid1212, okosodo, chily11, Rapwiz(m), WilliamPossible(m), Rockg13(m), saintade01(m), groovie(m), ajisolaaz, eugoala(m), DengXioping(m), Ceenelly(m), Cool83(m), docadams, Cholls(m), Propertyexpert and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9