₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,694 members, 3,886,204 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 09:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday (6436 Views)
|Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by actiondrilling: 4:38am
Lagos State, through the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, has declared November 10, 2017, Black Friday.
http://sunnewsonline.com/tech-gadgets-lagos-declares-november-10-black-friday/
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by dingbang(m): 5:09am
Oh great.
First bank customers who haven't downloaded their mobile app should do so through my link...
Thank you
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by QueenSekxy(f): 5:11am
nice ,,they should have a wonderful rest that day.....
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by sarrki(m): 5:15am
QueenSekxy:
What is nice about it ?
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by coolcharm(m): 5:16am
Haba. Which kind copy copy be this? We no get shame o
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by QueenSekxy(f): 5:21am
sarrki:your head is nice about it
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by darkmarky(m): 5:23am
Well I hope they will probably sell Nigeria on that day
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by airmirthd1(f): 5:45am
Trading and Shopping at peak!
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by psalmson001: 6:12am
Rubbish........ Nigerians wey go reduce price from N500 to N499.99 and tell u dat is the discounted price.
12 Likes
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by Papiikush: 8:25am
psalmson001:
If you no buy go produce your own Na. I am just bothered about the traffic whey go dey road that day.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by whateverkay(m): 8:26am
The igbo states will soon copy Lagos. They rely on Yoruba's to lead the way yet they want biafra. I laugh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by Noblebrown7(m): 8:26am
Owk
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by MhizzAJ(f): 8:26am
What's my business
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by registration(m): 8:26am
okay
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by naijamafioso: 8:26am
what is black about that friday?
Check my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by dingbang(m): 8:26am
psalmson001:lol no.. See how they do it.. They put an imaginary price and put a strike through it and put by the side the main price....
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by Japhet04(m): 8:26am
Black Friday here in Nigeria is nothing but a scam and waste of time, imagine reducing a price from #10000 to 9980 and then they call it 50 percent discount.
You guys need to go to eBay and see how real black Friday is done, not this nonsense we are doing here in Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by obo389(m): 8:27am
I hope is true
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by Pavore9: 8:27am
TBS go jam pack.
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by Sijo01(f): 8:27am
whateverkay:
Where's the sense in your post?
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by modelmike7(m): 8:28am
Interesting. .....
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by ganiyu26(m): 8:29am
Oyah make i hurry up, carry my bag of garri go sell...
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by whateverkay(m): 8:29am
Sijo01:
My point is that Yoruba's are Greater than Igbos
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by jashar(f): 8:29am
Damn.... There would be more traffic on the 3MB....
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by chloedogie: 8:29am
just check the prices of items you want to buy now and check their so called prices when the black friday comes. You will discover an item selling for 5000 naira now will be said to be 7500 naira come black friday and put 20% off discount on it to deceive people. Real black fridays are in the western countries not in Nigeria. I have taken time to study this for like 3years even the so called online markets such as konga and jumia do it often.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:30am
Yes! Time to get a new phone for mumsi
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by jashar(f): 8:31am
whateverkay:
Retrogressive thinking like this is why Nigeria is in a quagmire....
Renew your mind...
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by dunkem21(m): 8:31am
whateverkay:
You're right.. Afterall, Lagos copied from US
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by mcayomind(m): 8:31am
Good news...... welcome idea
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by thorpido(m): 8:32am
Is it going to be a public holiday?Na wetin I wan hear be dat.
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by purplekayc(m): 8:32am
Chai,what does this mean?
|Re: Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday by Greatmind23: 8:32am
make I come buy December cd for December kpekus kpekus month is December
Importing Goods From China To Nigeria: Risks &Tips / Lets Handle Your Cheap And Quality Election Campaign Wristband / My Experiences As A Start-up Business Owner
Viewing this topic: ahmodu4real(m), choiceosondu(f), baldwin84(m), IBreakRules, katchycouture(f), supremsuccess(m), MaKenz, seunseye(m), Demolaxzy(m), DonGotti(m), ceeroh(m), Amedamyne(m), Timkriss(m), ikorodureporta, iyatrustee(f), SIMEONMPEE, muyiwa23, Disneylady(f), Oyetboy(m), banky23, morningsta(m), Fammoboy10(m), famouszy(m), folly22(f), Marvelous101, Magma012, daramolanas1(m), essohjay1(m), dominique(f), mailingdgreat, jumboo, Algebra211(m), rapfezy, Kelvingarcia(m), Melodyz(m), Hellshalldie, Stevenbright(m), rossychik(f), kopji007(m), fidalgo19, wisepluto(m), bless01, Interesting15, atoleybaba(m), Deen4me(m), TWorks, Professeur1(m), classicladyk(f), lordkratos, JJCN, Awoleesu, kolajoo(m), shaklisco(m), Black5050(m), nkay2020, dragnet, Makanjuismail(m), BIXYBABE(f), Emmyjb(m), 2SWT(f), Amadaz(m), OGMspecial(m), timbs001(m), Akdegreat(m), Tholuwahshegun(m), zero007, Amsweets, Aieboocaar(m), mgbadike81, sophoccles, Chidimba, Iamyussuf(m), Nulax1003 and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23