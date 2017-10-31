Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lagos Declares November 10 Black Friday (6436 Views)

Lagos State, through the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, has declared November 10, 2017, Black Friday.



Black Friday is the day after the United States holiday of Thanksgiving, regarded as the first day of the Christmas shopping season, on which retailers make many special offers.



According to the Trade Promotions Board, the chamber considered it strategic to declare the date because visitors from all over Nigeria would converge on the Tafawa Balewa Square to transact business.



“The information about Black Friday is already out through our information channels, which include the LITF Newsletter, social media platforms and media partners.



“This is being done with the overall objective of encouraging discount sales on Friday, November 10, and possibly on Saturday 11th and Sunday, 12th November, 2017,” the agency said.

http://sunnewsonline.com/tech-gadgets-lagos-declares-november-10-black-friday/

Oh great.





nice ,,they should have a wonderful rest that day.....

nice ,,they should have a wonderful rest that day.....





What is nice about it ? What is nice about it ?

Haba. Which kind copy copy be this? We no get shame o 7 Likes 1 Share

What is nice about it ?

your head is nice about it your head is nice about it 2 Likes

Well I hope they will probably sell Nigeria on that day 2 Likes

Trading and Shopping at peak!

Rubbish........ Nigerians wey go reduce price from N500 to N499.99 and tell u dat is the discounted price. 12 Likes

Rubbish........ Nigerians wey go reduce price from N500 to N499.99 and tell u dat is the discounted price.

If you no buy go produce your own Na. I am just bothered about the traffic whey go dey road that day. 2 Likes 1 Share

The igbo states will soon copy Lagos. They rely on Yoruba's to lead the way yet they want biafra. I laugh The igbo states will soon copy Lagos. They rely on Yoruba's to lead the way yet they want biafra. I laugh 4 Likes 1 Share

what is black about that friday?







Rubbish........ Nigerians wey go reduce price from N500 to N499.99 and tell u dat is the discounted price. lol no.. See how they do it.. They put an imaginary price and put a strike through it and put by the side the main price.... lol no.. See how they do it.. They put an imaginary price and put a strike through it and put by the side the main price.... 4 Likes

Black Friday here in Nigeria is nothing but a scam and waste of time, imagine reducing a price from #10000 to 9980 and then they call it 50 percent discount.



You guys need to go to eBay and see how real black Friday is done, not this nonsense we are doing here in Nigeria 3 Likes

I hope is true

TBS go jam pack.

The igbo states will soon copy Lagos. They rely on Yoruba's to lead the way yet they want biafra. I laugh

Where's the sense in your post? Where's the sense in your post? 7 Likes

Oyah make i hurry up, carry my bag of garri go sell...

Where's the sense in your post?



My point is that Yoruba's are Greater than Igbos My point is that Yoruba's are Greater than Igbos 2 Likes 1 Share

Damn.... There would be more traffic on the 3MB....

just check the prices of items you want to buy now and check their so called prices when the black friday comes. You will discover an item selling for 5000 naira now will be said to be 7500 naira come black friday and put 20% off discount on it to deceive people. Real black fridays are in the western countries not in Nigeria. I have taken time to study this for like 3years even the so called online markets such as konga and jumia do it often. 5 Likes 1 Share

Yes! Time to get a new phone for mumsi

My point is that Yoruba's are Greater than Igbos

Retrogressive thinking like this is why Nigeria is in a quagmire....



Renew your mind... Retrogressive thinking like this is why Nigeria is in a quagmire....Renew your mind... 1 Like

The igbo states will soon copy Lagos. They rely on Yoruba's to lead the way yet they want biafra. I laugh

You're right.. Afterall, Lagos copied from US You're right.. Afterall, Lagos copied from US

Is it going to be a public holiday?Na wetin I wan hear be dat.

Chai,what does this mean?