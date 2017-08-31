₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Members Of Icelanders And Deywell Cults Arrested In Rivers (Photos)
Below is a statement from the Rivers state police command obtained by PoliticsNGR;
The Rivers State Police Command in its determination to rid the State of all manner of criminal elements in the Command recorded the following achievements as shown below.
Men of the CP’s Crack Squad in a covert Operation led by the Commander, CSP Ademola Adebayo on the 12th and 21st day of October arrested the following persons namely;
1. Thank god Monday ‘m’ 22yrs
2. Olawremaju Oguns ‘m’ 43yrs
3. Saviour Daniel ‘m’ 22yrs
4. Okechukwu Ndubueze ‘m’ 23yrs
5. Neeka Abel ‘m’ 20yrs
6. Edwin Udoh ‘m’ 72yrs
7. Chigozie Nwadike ‘m’ 26yrs
8. Prince Ukpai ‘m’ 24yrs
9. Obasi Ikechukwu ‘m’ 20yrs
10 Patrick Jaja ‘m’ 30yrs
They are members of the notorious Icelanders and Deywell cult groups who in recent time have been locked in a war of supremacy, killing and beheading their victims. One locally made double barrel and some cartridges were recovered from them.
These suspected kidnappers were arrested on 31/8/17 at about 2300hrs by Men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by the Commander, SP Edward Shadare. They are arrested in connection with the kidnap of Late Chief Abbot Ogbubola who was kidnapped on 26/6/2017 from his house at Ihuaba in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State. He was taken away through the waterways to a creek in Degema where he died and was buried in Mamakri creek. The suspects confessed and took the Police to the place where he was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary. Efforts are on to arrest other gang members. The suspects arrested are;
1. Daniel Thankgod ‘m’ 26yrs
2. Kelechi Simeon ‘m’ 25yrs
3. David Ogems ‘m’ 25yrs
Exhibits recovered include; one AK 47 riffle, two locally made pistols, two live cartridges and 30 rounds of live Ammunition.
Men of the Anti-Cultism Unit acting on credible intelligence arrested the following persons as shown above. They are;
1. Johnson Ohio ‘m’ 19yrs
2. Amadi Thankgod ‘m’ 19yrs
3. Nwoka Yemezie ‘m’ 29yrs
4. Alfred Didi ‘m’ 18yrs
5. Christian Augustine ‘m’ 20yrs
6. Maxwell Amadi ‘m’ 17yrs
7. Temple Innocent ‘m’ 24yrs
8. ChrisJerry Chidiebere ‘m’ 19yrs
9. Victoria Eyinnda ‘f’ 18yrs
10 Lawrence Promise ‘m’ 29yrs
They were arrested at different times in connection with the cases of Car Snatching, Armed Robbery and Cultism. The suspects are said to be members of a syndicate responsible for Car Snatching within the Port Harcourt Metropolis. They have also confessed to being involved in several cult related killings in the State. Exhibits recovered from them include; 8 Single Barrel guns, 2 locally made Pistols, 3 Magazines, Armored Cables/pipes, 236 rounds of life Ammunition.
The trio of Michael Ahamefuna ‘m’ 26yrs, Chikezie Bright ‘m’ 27yrs and Mmesu Daniel are members of a notorious Car Snatching syndicate who were arrested by Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad led by the Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede in connection with the case of Car Snatching of the above Lexus jeep with Reg. No. LSR 927 DY which was Snatched in Benin Edo State and arrested in Port Harcourt. They have made useful confessions and efforts are on to burst the syndicate and arrest other members of the gang at large. The said Snatched Car has been recovered.
The above is a picture of suspected armed robbers who were arrested by Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad at different times in the State. They have confessed to have carried out different robbery Operations in the State and its environs. They also confessed to belong to the criminal gang Operating along the Elele/ Omerelu/ Owerri Road. They are:
1. John Elvis ‘m’ 32yrs
2. Sunday Edidia ‘m 33yrs
3. Kingsley Ofumata ‘m’ 30yrs
4. Loveday Obi ‘m’ 33yrs
5. Obiora Ikezie ‘m’ 29yrs
6. Awolowo Alfred ‘m’ 21yrs
7. Chukwudi John ‘m’’ 22yrs
8. Kingsley Matthew ‘m’ 29 yrs
9. Iniobong Gift ‘m’ 20yrs
10 Godswill Godknows ‘m’ 27yrs
The suspects are helping the Police in our Investigation. Exhibits recovered from them include:
1. Instruments of house breaking
2. 9 Pistols
3. 1 AK 47 Riffle
4. 1 Pump Action
5. 5 Cartridges
6. 3 Magazines
7. Charms
8. Cutter
9. 200 rounds of live Ammunition.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki M. Ahmed hereby assures the people of the State that the Command will spare no efforts in dealing with all criminal elements in the State as the State will be inhabitable for them. He, therefore, appeals to the good people of the State to continue to show understanding and support the Police in our bid to fight crime and criminality in the State. He has also put in place adequate security measures that will ensure that the Ember Months leading to Christmas will be crime free.
Good development. What is that 72yrs BOY doing there?
72YRS old clown in fraternity with his grand children?
Senseless people
Senseless people
Our youths need jobs!
Satan's agents for perpetrating evil in the land.
There's nothing like cult members they are criminals. Losers who couldn't do well academically, they first start by robing their fellow students then "graduate" to become full time armed robbers. Calling them cultists is attempting to dignify them! All cult members are armed robbers or potential armed robbers let's call them by their name. And you lady dating or married to a cultists you are a robber as well!
SEE AS DEVIL DEY WASTE DESTINY...........
SEE FACES OF PRESIDENT,GUVNORS,SENATORS DEY WASTE FOR POLICE STATION....
THANK GOD FOR GRACE THO..
I wonder what the lady was thinking
From American here- The police should kill all of them to send a strong warning of deterrent.
Wasted generation
That's should be one of their jazz man
One thing that makes me laugh hysterically about these arrests is that the suspect is taken to the station in whatever dress he/she has on....even if na boxer shorts...all join.
