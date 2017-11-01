₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday
Terry G's son, Teerex turned 5-year-old today and his dad celebrated him with loving words via his IG page.
Sharing the photo above, He wrote;
"Happy birthday to my first fruit @princeteerex ...the reason for this hustle.. trust me body daddy gonna make u proud... for u I will do everything and anything... keep shinning king. U are a blessing to your generation, Happy 5th birthday king Rex @princeteerex #chelsea #chelseafc #star #abundantgrace #papo #prince #royal"
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by tompat86(m): 1:04pm
Ok
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by omoijesa(m): 1:05pm
Hbd terry junior,buh can u imagine hiw great and hook looking the young nlgga is.what a nice cut
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:05pm
Terry G Free Madness Part 2 my best jam that year
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by Donshemzy1234: 1:05pm
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by joxxy01(m): 1:05pm
Fyn boi
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by driand(m): 1:08pm
Young Terry, he's cute...
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by Realist1(m): 1:08pm
Happy birthday dear! But why your papa wan give you Dinosaur name na T Rex
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by Realist1(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by naijamafioso: 1:08pm
fine boy looking sexy, mistakenly born in naijiria.
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by lyricalz(m): 1:08pm
y him eye dey shine like policeman torch
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by guywitzerogal(m): 1:08pm
HBD boi....pls don't jst do free madness like ur popman
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by driand(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by akins177(m): 1:08pm
YomzzyDBlogger:handsome
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by Preetiex(f): 1:09pm
hapie birthday cutie
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by Leetunechi: 1:09pm
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Son Teerex On His 5th Birthday by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:11pm
