Terry G's son, Teerex turned 5-year-old today and his dad celebrated him with loving words via his IG page.



Sharing the photo above, He wrote;



"Happy birthday to my first fruit @princeteerex ...the reason for this hustle.. trust me body daddy gonna make u proud... for u I will do everything and anything... keep shinning king. U are a blessing to your generation, Happy 5th birthday king Rex @princeteerex #chelsea #chelseafc #star #abundantgrace #papo #prince #royal"

Ok

Hbd terry junior,buh can u imagine hiw great and hook looking the young nlgga is.what a nice cut

Terry G Free Madness Part 2 my best jam that year 1 Like

Fyn boi





Young Terry, he's cute...



If you smoke weed join this ur eyes wey I dey look so....! Young Terry, he's cute...If you smoke weed join this ur eyes wey I dey look so....!

Happy birthday dear! But why your papa wan give you Dinosaur name na T Rex

.

fine boy looking sexy, mistakenly born in naijiria.





y him eye dey shine like policeman torch

HBD boi....pls don't jst do free madness like ur popman





handsome handsome

hapie birthday cutie