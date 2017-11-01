₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,116 members, 3,887,592 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 10:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) (14264 Views)
Nigerian Lady Who Was Told She Couldn't Give Birth Again, Gives Birth To Twins / My Two Balls Have Suffered In The Hands Of My Wife, Man Cries Out / Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:14pm
A Nigerian man is filled with joy after his sister gave birth to a 4.2kg baby. According to the young man, after being told of what his sister passed through before giving birth, he decided to share the news of her delivery in order to celebrate women and condemn men who take it upon themselves to beat their female partners.
Read what Ezebunwo Ichemati shared on Facebook;
MOTHERS RISK THEIR LIVES UNCONDITIONALLY TO GIVE LIFE.
Visited my favourite sister yesterday 9days after she gave birth to this beautiful angel named ANNA OBELE CELE-ELEAZAR and I was briefed about the circumstances surrounding her birth.
Stories like this are reasons why I will always celebrate women and condemn the foolishness of any mad man that beats his wife, because no reason is justifiable enough to hit a lady not to talk of your wife and mother of your children.
I was begged by my sister not to share the story but believe me, after our father in heaven, women are the next most powerful and strong. That she gave birth to a 4.2kg baby is strength and GOD.
Mother Alive, Baby Alive And Father Alive. As a family we say Thank You JESUS. My sister married the best man in the World, though he is 2nd behind me because I am the number 1 in the world.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-man-celebrates-sister-giving-birth-4-2kg-baby-photos.html
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:17pm
Wow,to God be the glory,cute baby,pretty mama and handsome uncle.
Congrats.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:23pm
A mother's love nothing can replace
I still wonder why people still sell their kids
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 8:25pm
IT IS WORTH CELEBRATING. GOD BE PRAISE.
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 8:32pm
We'll come to nefarious country
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by AdeMavrodi: 8:35pm
I smell front page. Lala are you mad? Do your job
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Keneking: 8:57pm
Amazing...Igbos are doing very well
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by muhdzed(m): 9:03pm
Choi....you try oh
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by iretemide(f): 9:04pm
Thank God for safe delivery. I use her as a point of contact to all pregnant women, they will deliver safely In Jesus Name. Agbohun Iya, Agbohun omo atun gbo ohun baba papa loruko Jesus
23 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:04pm
The man is handsome.
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:05pm
.
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by amilak: 9:05pm
Alhamdulillah
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 9:05pm
Cuteness overload
I pray safe and easy delivery into the lives of all pregnant women today, you will all testify.
GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:05pm
4.2kg? Through the vagina or she was operated?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by chibabe259(f): 9:06pm
It's not easy especially first timers.
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by chibabe259(f): 9:07pm
SeniorZato:
Through Vagina but they'll give her some cuts
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:08pm
PrettyCrystal:no........ you cant be no 1, i am no 1...........
Congrats,buddy
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:08pm
SeniorZato:They tore it with scissors and sew it back after delivery
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by thorpido(m): 9:08pm
Hmmm,4.2kg for a first timer.She must have had cuts.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Ytechconst(m): 9:08pm
Big congrats to her.... She is a brave woman... Just like my wife... My son was 4.2kg at birth and my daughter 4.5kg at birth.... E no easy... Each time she goes from the labour room to the theatre my Blood pressure goes up....
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by aku626(m): 9:09pm
Gosh carrying this baby for an hour would definitely tone your muscles
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:10pm
chibabe259:My respect to all mothers, most especially my mama
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:10pm
Adaumunocha:God made all things beautiful in His time
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 9:10pm
I know it's unusual complimenting a fellow man's looks buh.... Dis guy is handsome.
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Lordspicy(m): 9:10pm
this is the main reason why you shouldn't overfeed when pregnant especially while craving for junk
exercise would have helped tho
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:12pm
GREATESTPIANIST:I'm a realist please...
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Omolego: 9:13pm
;DThe baby is what her mama ate
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by Pavore9: 9:13pm
Love the sibling bond.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 9:14pm
She didn't use C-Section, or was she told that she will give birth like the Hebrew women?
|Re: Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) by LadySarah(f): 9:14pm
My 1st was 4kg and second 4.2kg respectively,they are my miracles.I know the pain she is going thtough as she is even smiling,when you cant even laff anyhow.episitomy is a bitch!
6 Likes 1 Share
My Boyfriend Slapped Me! / A Sound Slap From His Mother-In-Law! / Which Do You Support: Marrying The One You Love Or Loving The One You Marry
Viewing this topic: zeestone99(m), Rusa(f), ogashman(m), bamikole002(m), blaqroy, Agozie48, Sisiyemisi, emekaRaj(m), Sterope(f), dsuperhero001, Afroking29, ifejummy, Prince1994(m), Adijerry(m), brugge007(m), sweetylicious, dfelly, Fvcknames, Coolval22com, tzargeemedia, hitman2911, cookieL, michael142(m), aboyaji(m), ujluv(f), KELVIN086, soul2, Hendrixtzee(m), TheControversy, scholes0(m), helz234(f), Saviouranking127(m), oyatmicah(m), thekhal, ahmstrng(m), xwebyna(m), A12(m), Truthisit, sammylee002(m), bidexolumanish(m), Stellaenefa(f), born2wyn(f), priphil(m), Aprilivangie(f), ceejaysimple(m), grosebiz(m), tobidipity(m), POTUS01, Ultimated1(m), DollyBig, bharyhour15 and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14