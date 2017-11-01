Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Who Suffered To Give Birth To A 4.2kg Baby Celebrated By Brother (Photos) (14264 Views)

Nigerian Lady Who Was Told She Couldn't Give Birth Again, Gives Birth To Twins / My Two Balls Have Suffered In The Hands Of My Wife, Man Cries Out / Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read what Ezebunwo Ichemati shared on Facebook;



MOTHERS RISK THEIR LIVES UNCONDITIONALLY TO GIVE LIFE.



Visited my favourite sister yesterday 9days after she gave birth to this beautiful angel named ANNA OBELE CELE-ELEAZAR and I was briefed about the circumstances surrounding her birth.



Stories like this are reasons why I will always celebrate women and condemn the foolishness of any mad man that beats his wife, because no reason is justifiable enough to hit a lady not to talk of your wife and mother of your children.



I was begged by my sister not to share the story but believe me, after our father in heaven, women are the next most powerful and strong. That she gave birth to a 4.2kg baby is strength and GOD.



Mother Alive, Baby Alive And Father Alive. As a family we say Thank You JESUS. My sister married the best man in the World, though he is 2nd behind me because I am the number 1 in the world.



Source; A Nigerian man is filled with joy after his sister gave birth to a 4.2kg baby. According to the young man, after being told of what his sister passed through before giving birth, he decided to share the news of her delivery in order to celebrate women and condemn men who take it upon themselves to beat their female partners.Read what Ezebunwo Ichemati shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-man-celebrates-sister-giving-birth-4-2kg-baby-photos.html 8 Likes







Wow,to God be the glory,cute baby,pretty mama and handsome uncle.



Congrats. Wow,to God be the glory,cute baby,pretty mama and handsome uncle.Congrats. 9 Likes 2 Shares

A mother's love nothing can replace





I still wonder why people still sell their kids 3 Likes

IT IS WORTH CELEBRATING. GOD BE PRAISE. 5 Likes

We'll come to nefarious country

I smell front page. Lala are you mad? Do your job

Amazing...Igbos are doing very well 1 Like

Choi....you try oh

Thank God for safe delivery. I use her as a point of contact to all pregnant women, they will deliver safely In Jesus Name. Agbohun Iya, Agbohun omo atun gbo ohun baba papa loruko Jesus 23 Likes

The man is handsome. 8 Likes

.

Alhamdulillah 1 Like

Cuteness overload

I pray safe and easy delivery into the lives of all pregnant women today, you will all testify.





GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE. 1 Like

4.2kg? Through the vagina or she was operated? 1 Like

It's not easy especially first timers.

SeniorZato:

4.2kg? Through the virgina or she was operated?

Through Vagina but they'll give her some cuts Through Vagina but they'll give her some cuts 1 Like

PrettyCrystal:

A Nigerian man is filled with joy after his sister gave birth to a 4.2kg baby. According to the young man, after being told of what his sister passed through before giving birth, he decided to share the news of her delivery in order to celebrate women and condemn men who take it upon themselves to beat their female partners.



Read what Ezebunwo Ichemati shared on Facebook;



MOTHERS RISK THEIR LIVES UNCONDITIONALLY TO GIVE LIFE.



Visited my favourite sister yesterday 9days after she gave birth to this beautiful angel named ANNA OBELE CELE-ELEAZAR and I was briefed about the circumstances surrounding her birth.



Stories like this are reasons why I will always celebrate women and condemn the foolishness of any mad man that beats his wife, because no reason is justifiable enough to hit a lady not to talk of your wife and mother of your children.



I was begged by my sister not to share the story but believe me, after our father in heaven, women are the next most powerful and strong. That she gave birth to a 4.2kg baby is strength and GOD.



Mother Alive, Baby Alive And Father Alive. As a family we say Thank You JESUS. My sister married the best man in the World, though he is 2nd behind me because I am the number 1 in the world.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-man-celebrates-sister-giving-birth-4-2kg-baby-photos.html no........ you cant be no 1, i am no 1...........



Congrats,buddy no........ you cant be no 1, i am no 1...........Congrats,buddy

SeniorZato:

4.2kg? Through the virgina or she was operated? They tore it with scissors and sew it back after delivery They tore it with scissors and sew it back after delivery

Hmmm,4.2kg for a first timer.She must have had cuts. 3 Likes

Big congrats to her.... She is a brave woman... Just like my wife... My son was 4.2kg at birth and my daughter 4.5kg at birth.... E no easy... Each time she goes from the labour room to the theatre my Blood pressure goes up.... 12 Likes

Gosh carrying this baby for an hour would definitely tone your muscles

chibabe259:





Through Vagina but they'll give her some cuts My respect to all mothers, most especially my mama My respect to all mothers, most especially my mama 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

The man is handsome. God made all things beautiful in His time God made all things beautiful in His time 1 Like

I know it's unusual complimenting a fellow man's looks buh.... Dis guy is handsome. 7 Likes

this is the main reason why you shouldn't overfeed when pregnant especially while craving for junk



exercise would have helped tho 2 Likes

GREATESTPIANIST:

God made all things beautiful in His time I'm a realist please... I'm a realist please...

;DThe baby is what her mama ate

Love the sibling bond. 1 Like

She didn't use C-Section, or was she told that she will give birth like the Hebrew women? She didn't use C-Section, or was she told that she will give birth like the Hebrew women?