



This is the first time in the history of the competition that an African School will advance to the final stage. The University of Benin had its first match in the PetroBowl Championship against the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia of which they won and moved to the round of sixteen to compete against the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil of which again the university of Benin won to advance to the Elite 8 to play against the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S.A of which the University of Benin won to qualify them to the final four of the PetroBowl competition.



In the final four, the University of Benin faced Batangas State University, Phillipines and won after which they advanced to the final play against Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) to take the second place and clinched the silver medal.



The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Kess Obahiagbon led the Head of Department, Petroleum Engineering, University of Benin, Dr. Kelani Bello along other staff and students of the department to present the award to the Vice-chancellor, Prof. F.F.O Orumwense at the Vice-chancellor’s conference room.



Receiving the award, the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Osasere Orumwense who was overwhelmed by the performance of the students, thanked them for making Uniben proud and encouraged them to continue to soar higher.

Speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Benin, Prof. Kess Obahiagbon informed the Vice-chancellor that only two students from the University of Benin participated in the competition as against five students from other universities as the other three students had visa restrictions.



In his remarks, the Head of Department, Petroleum Engineering, University of Benin, Dr. kelani Bello reiterated the outstanding performance of the students from the University of Benin adding that their victory automatically qualifies them to participate at the 2018 Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition in Dallas, U.S.A.



In their various remarks, the Students Affairs Chair, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Benin Section and Faculty Sponsor/Advisor, Uniben Chapter, Engr. Giegbefumwen Peter Uyi and the Students expressed joy for their victory.



Team Uniben consist of five students which include Okon Samuel Iniobong, Osogba Oghenekaro, Oseghale Aloysius, Anyaezu Tobenna, Henry Monday Oguns and Thompson Edidiong represented the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Africa region at the Annual Technical Conference 2017 International PetroBowl contest and the International Paper contest respectively





















