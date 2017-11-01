Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Fake Eggs Now In Abuja. Parents Beware! (5528 Views)

Good morning. I had to remember my nairaland password by force this morning cos this needed to be posted!

So, I went to the market on Monday to shop for household items and amongst them, I got my crate of eggs. On Tuesday, I used some to bake a cake as that's what my daughter prefers as snacks. I noticed my cake didn't quite feel and taste as usual but I didn't suspect the eggs until last night.



So I took an egg, boiled it and behold, that was when I realised, what I have been seeing on YouTube was in my kitchen. I was shocked and upset. I know its the handwork of all these Chinese people in abuja, building hidden factories everywhere

.dear Nigerians, we can't keep quiet. We can't let them come in to our country and rape it! If you are reading this and you belong to any organisation that can do something, please, for the sake of the health of innocent children, please raise dust on this matter.



Long story cut short, I will like to clearly tell us how to identify these evil eggs.



1) the eggs in the crate are suspiciously of similar size

2) when you break it, it is too perfect, like, even when I was breaking it into my cake batter, it will hit the batter and the yoke will still be intact.



The yoke is so intact, you can pick it up severally and even play with it on your palms

I will include pictures I took last night.



3) when boiled, it just doesn't feel right. With regular egg,you can mash the yoke with your thumb, between your fingers, with this, its like ,how can I describe this. Its like plastic, it comes apart in big crumbs.



4) I saw in a video, that when you fry it, the yoke disappears and you have just white

Well they have improved on their evil work, now when you break the egg into a frying pan, the yoke will just go and sit in a corner till the heat melts whatever they used to sac it in.



5) the shell. You can literally peal away all the coating from inside the shell, please I don't know what its called, the inner of the shell, a transparent film like coating, that one. The fake egg has it too but you can literally peal it off and when you do ,put it on your open fire, you will be shocked, it melts like nylon bag.



I will go back to the seller and ask for the contact of the supplier. To be fair on her, I have been buying eggs from that shop for years and when I wanted to buy these, she complained that eggs are scarce and that they just managed to get that batch

I don't think she knew tho that they are factory produced eggs. I will find out



Pls @lalasticlala lalasticlala, kindly push this cos I want maximum awareness. I will go to IG as well. These factories should be hunted down and burnt to the ground. If they are importing it ,customs should be effective for the sake of our children.



I have to dispose my cake and it sucks 6 Likes 2 Shares

them no feed the chickens well buh yhur post is useless sha 7 Likes 1 Share

Wow,







Fake eggs again?





Wetin remain original for Nigeria?





Seun I hope lalasticlala won't buy this type of egg for office use? 2 Likes

Guess it had to do with the hen diet 2 Likes

The chickens are saving their eggs cos Christmas is here already.

It's called improvising bruh..



Una go learn 11 Likes 2 Shares

I thought I was the only one, the type I bought was notjustok.com when I try to boil it, it doesn't take a minute before it breaks and the pot gets messed up. God help us all. 1 Like

could it be that you bought spoilt eggs? 2 Likes 1 Share

This is appalling. . . Wickedness in high places. I think you need to start with the seller, obviously she knew about it. I bet she bought the eggs at a cheaper wholesale rate and sold it at the normal retail rate to make more profit.



We are the cause of our problems here in Nigeria, everybody wants to get rich overnight. Too too bad!



everything in nigeria has a fake version, we even have fake people

1 Like

You think the world revolves around your locality. Google and see that this is predominant in Asia. They have come here with it. Educate yourself and stop looking ignorant. You think the world revolves around your locality. Google and see that this is predominant in Asia. They have come here with it. Educate yourself and stop looking ignorant. 11 Likes 2 Shares

This is the way it looks. For those saying they didn't feed the chickens well, you can see the egg looks super healthy, it gives the look of a very very fresh and healthy egg.I did a video. Will probably post it on IG. Bless u

The egg is as fake as Buhari. The dunce was manufactured and packaged for us by Tinubu(China) and Nigeria have never remained same ever since.



Let us get ride of this fake egg (Buhari) by 2019 for a better Nigeria. 5 Likes

This discovery is heart wrenching...



Chim ooo....

Good one . . . welldone!



We need more people like you in this country. Good one . . . welldone!We need more people like you in this country.

You must be insane! You must be insane! 2 Likes

Fake egg ke. Egg is too cheap for people to invest money into making fake of it. It is probably egg from a rare breed of chicken or something.

I will swear for anybody who blames Buhari for this

Nigeria shaa

The sad thing is almost everyone sells eggs these days.



The egg looks like that egg soap they sell in cosmetic shops. 1 Like

No mind am No mind am

You Don't Know How to Boil Egg and You are .......

Wetin be Fake egg again..dem no feed chicken well or the egg no good. Nothing like fake egg 3 Likes