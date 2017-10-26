Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) (13238 Views)

The British man flew over Johannesburg using a chair attached to 100 helium balloons.



Tom Morgan flew 15.5 miles across South Africa last week, reaching heights of up to 8,000 feet. An adventure he had been planning for months.

After this, the adventure company plans to organised a helium balloon race in Africa.



WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg_My2KnZIw





The group called the Adventurists, flew some 24 kilometres for two hours.



Morgan said “It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons,”



He says he had to run some tests before the attempt. African nation of Botswana was the perfect location.



“It’s going to be a three-day, long distance, floating adventure under party balloons on a chair… probably the silliest air race,” he added.



Morgan spent two days inflating 100 balloons ahead of the “magical” flight.



He admitted feeling “somewhere between terrifying and elated” as he slowly rose in the air.



“The flight accelerated very quickly as the balloons drifted towards the inversion layer of the atmosphere — where the temperature drops” he said.



After several failed attempts over the course of a few weeks, Morgan and his team decided to relocate to Johannesburg, South Africa.



Having floated for two hours, Morgan lowered himself back down where his teammate greeted him safely on the ground.





After this, the adventure company plans to organised a helium balloon race in Africa.





wonderful and unbelievable 2 Likes

oyibo and risk na 5 and 6 20 Likes

did i hear competition coming ................. heading for my balloons 1 Like

how he go take come down 2 Likes

McBeal10:

how he go take come down



Having floated for two hours, Morgan lowered himself back down where his teammate greeted him safely on the ground.





didn't you see him land in the clip or you didn't watch at all Having floated for two hours, Morgan lowered himself back down where his teammate greeted him safely on the ground.didn't you see him land in the clip or you didn't watch at all 6 Likes

If that thing go LAND ON WATER now nko?

KardinalZik:

If that thing go LAND ON WATER now nko?



lolz ..... my own is what if the balloon Leak or blast lolz ..... my own is what if the balloon Leak or blast

Mtcheww, South Africa?



Why not Nigeria? Precisely, Sambisa, Borno state.



You fall my hand, no be small. 1 Like

No crash and hassle free.. If our magic isnt used for negative purposes, then it is more effecient...Imagine going to US in a matter of seconds..No crash and hassle free..

How does he control the direction of the balloon?

like when he sees himself going towards a river or ocean

People place less and less value on their lives thesedays 1 Like

ALL YORUBA GUYS ON HIS THREAD ARE ALREADY HAVING HEART ATTACK HAHA

Na white people get mind for those kain things. Always adventurous. Me, I cannot try it o 4 Likes

KardinalZik:

If that thing go LAND ON WATER now nko? .. austonclint:







lolz ..... my own is what if the balloon Leak or blast ....









ABEG WHO DEY CONTROL AM ......ABEG WHO DEY CONTROL AM

Lovely . I must to use this method comot from nigeria since air ticket costly

It's OK

Which country did d blom boom land him after 2hours of holding hanger?

Blacks don't do such



We value our lives and we select the risks before embarking on them 4 Likes

If he tries this in Nigeria, he won't be alive to celebrate it unless he has witchcraft license. 1 Like

oyibo get mind shaaa! when I climb 3 story building kon look down,fear do me sotey I almost piss for body 1 Like

Sebi na oyinbo....

I'm jealous

All Those People There Claiming They Cant Do It;

This Is How The White Guys Make Discovery,always Taking The Rist,making Hypothesis; Now His Testing,secondly It Has Advance To A Competition,thirdly It Produces A Finish Product.

Then You Would Take Your Millions And Buy It,still Blaming Naija That They Dont Produce Anything,when You Guys Are So Fearful And Unserious. Dey There. 5 Likes

Looks scary.

who knows south Africa,..

stop posting nonsense on nairaland, we are located in west Africa not south Africa,... what's our business with them..

Solomonudofia:

did i hear competition coming ................. heading for my balloons

U sure say na the competition u dey prepare for OR na to move ahead go Europe from the venue. U sure say na the competition u dey prepare for OR na to move ahead go Europe from the venue. 1 Like

Science

This oyibo man whose maternal home is somewhere in AFONJA village is romancing death

Odianose13:





U sure say na the competition u dey prepare for OR na to move ahead go Europe from the venue.



looking at the name SE things i guess looking at the name SE things i guess