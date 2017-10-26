₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by austonclint(m): 3:39pm
It was like a scene from a movie, a man floating thousands of feet above the ground on a lawn chair.
The British man flew over Johannesburg using a chair attached to 100 helium balloons.
Tom Morgan flew 15.5 miles across South Africa last week, reaching heights of up to 8,000 feet. An adventure he had been planning for months.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg_My2KnZIw
The group called the Adventurists, flew some 24 kilometres for two hours.
Morgan said “It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons,”
He says he had to run some tests before the attempt. African nation of Botswana was the perfect location.
“It’s going to be a three-day, long distance, floating adventure under party balloons on a chair… probably the silliest air race,” he added.
Morgan spent two days inflating 100 balloons ahead of the “magical” flight.
He admitted feeling “somewhere between terrifying and elated” as he slowly rose in the air.
“The flight accelerated very quickly as the balloons drifted towards the inversion layer of the atmosphere — where the temperature drops” he said.
After several failed attempts over the course of a few weeks, Morgan and his team decided to relocate to Johannesburg, South Africa.
Having floated for two hours, Morgan lowered himself back down where his teammate greeted him safely on the ground.
After this, the adventure company plans to organised a helium balloon race in Africa.
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by evanso6226: 3:45pm
wonderful and unbelievable
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by kabakaauu: 3:48pm
oyibo and risk na 5 and 6
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Solomonudofia(m): 3:51pm
did i hear competition coming ................. heading for my balloons
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by supervillain52(m): 4:07pm
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by McBeal10(f): 4:13pm
how he go take come down
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by austonclint(m): 4:26pm
McBeal10:
Having floated for two hours, Morgan lowered himself back down where his teammate greeted him safely on the ground.
didn't you see him land in the clip or you didn't watch at all
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by KardinalZik(m): 4:29pm
If that thing go LAND ON WATER now nko?
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by austonclint(m): 4:35pm
KardinalZik:
lolz ..... my own is what if the balloon Leak or blast
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Bolustical: 4:38pm
Mtcheww, South Africa?
Why not Nigeria? Precisely, Sambisa, Borno state.
You fall my hand, no be small.
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Qsscruz(m): 4:39pm
If our magic isnt used for negative purposes, then it is more effecient...Imagine going to US in a matter of seconds.. No crash and hassle free..
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Titto93(m): 4:39pm
How does he control the direction of the balloon?
like when he sees himself going towards a river or ocean
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Jupxter: 4:40pm
People place less and less value on their lives thesedays
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by JON01: 4:40pm
ALL YORUBA GUYS ON HIS THREAD ARE ALREADY HAVING HEART ATTACK HAHA
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by oloriLFC(f): 4:40pm
Na white people get mind for those kain things. Always adventurous. Me, I cannot try it o
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by emmyquan: 4:41pm
KardinalZik:..
austonclint:....
ABEG WHO DEY CONTROL AM
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Abeyjide: 4:41pm
Lovely . I must to use this method comot from nigeria since air ticket costly
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by onajison(m): 4:41pm
It's OK
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by olaolulazio(m): 4:41pm
Which country did d blom boom land him after 2hours of holding hanger?
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by attention007(m): 4:41pm
Blacks don't do such
We value our lives and we select the risks before embarking on them
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by PointZerom: 4:41pm
If he tries this in Nigeria, he won't be alive to celebrate it unless he has witchcraft license.
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by dessz(m): 4:41pm
oyibo get mind shaaa! when I climb 3 story building kon look down,fear do me sotey I almost piss for body
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by dayleke(m): 4:42pm
Sebi na oyinbo....
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by iamJ(m): 4:43pm
I'm jealous
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Edonojie007(m): 4:43pm
All Those People There Claiming They Cant Do It;
This Is How The White Guys Make Discovery,always Taking The Rist,making Hypothesis; Now His Testing,secondly It Has Advance To A Competition,thirdly It Produces A Finish Product.
Then You Would Take Your Millions And Buy It,still Blaming Naija That They Dont Produce Anything,when You Guys Are So Fearful And Unserious. Dey There.
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by RAN001: 4:44pm
Looks scary.
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by shogotermies(m): 4:44pm
who knows south Africa,..
stop posting nonsense on nairaland, we are located in west Africa not south Africa,... what's our business with them..
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Odianose13(m): 4:44pm
Solomonudofia:
U sure say na the competition u dey prepare for OR na to move ahead go Europe from the venue.
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Angy55(f): 4:45pm
Science
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by Austinoiz(m): 4:46pm
This oyibo man whose maternal home is somewhere in AFONJA village is romancing death
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by austonclint(m): 4:47pm
Odianose13:
looking at the name SE things i guess
|Re: Man Flies Over South Africa In A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons(video / PHOTO) by hopexter(m): 4:47pm
austonclint:
"WHAT IF" and Negative thoughts are for losers, take risk and be creative and stop limiting yourself and your country.
