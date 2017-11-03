₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,917 members, 3,890,648 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar (5631 Views)
How Naira Went From N525/$1 To N400/$1 In 3 Days / Naira Stays Low At N497/$1 In Black Market / The Multimillion Dollars House Of Richest Black Woman In The World, Folorunsho A (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by JONITEZ(m): 6:58pm On Nov 02
This Article first appeared on cresthub.com
Dr. Cosmas Maduka is the founder/CEO of ‘Coscharis group’, a company which has a presence in Beverage industry, Automobile industry, Agro-allied services and much more.
As a young child who lost his father at the age 4, he never stooped so low to what life can offer. His humble beginning and success story has inspired a lot of young people and has taught them that there is no limit to what we can achieve.
Narrating his entrepreneurial journey during an interview with the Vanguard newspaper, he shared some business tips that have gotten him to where he is now.
START SMALL
In 1977, after serving his uncle as an apprentice, he was settled with two hundred naira which is equivalent to $1 as at 2014/2015. Meanwhile, with the current exchange rate of the dollar to naira been 360, it’s not even up to $1 in today’s economy.
He went on to found his first company ‘’MADUKA BROTHERS as a sole trader, a company that deals with importing motorcycle and its spare parts, after which he moved on to partner with his bosom friend,(Mr. David Nwosu) to startup a new company that deals on the importation of car parts. Shortly after the company was dissolved, he went on to starting Coscharis motors and the rest is history. According to Forbes Magazine, Coscharis group is said to worth five hundred million dollars.
STICK TO YOUR DREAM:
Truly, energy focused on one direction produces a maximum result when compared to energy focused on multiple directions.
As he always says, “my dream is to build an institution that is capable of competing with big companies like Leventis motors and UAC”. Today, we could see how far he has gone with that dream.
NURTURE YOUR PROFIT:
When he finally started seeing the dividend of his hard work, he didn’t spend it on luxury. Even though he had the money to buy up to 20BMW cars, he never did that. Rather, he sticks to his old 504 model of Peugeot in order to nurture his profit.
GO EXTRA-MILE TO MAKE WORK:
Being someone who only had a 3rd-grade education, he grew his business to the point of a plateau, in order to get to the next level; he hired a professional manager to make it work. However, he still went on to attend a program at Harvard University.
DO NOT HIRE LIKELY MINDS:
“At Coscharis, we do not think alike, because if we do, nobody is thinking”. Those were his words during an interview session with a journalist.
MAKE GENUINE COMMITMENT:
“Anything worth doing is worth doing well” Your level of commitment towards your goal determines how successful it will be. He said,” At age 14, I made a commitment to serve God, this decision shaped my life”.
BE ACCOUNTABLE:
“Beware of little expenses, a small hole can sink a big ship –Thomas Jefferson”, Cosmas claims that ever since he heard the above-written quote of Thomas Jefferson, it has helped him build the right foundation for money.
Source:http://cresthub.com/cosmas-maduka-turned-1-multimillion-dollar/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:02pm On Nov 02
First to comment, I dedicate it to all hardworking Nairalanders, May God make us bigger, shoutout to the Chicken Republic deliveryman bringing me food, you guys save lifes
2 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by JONITEZ(m): 7:04pm On Nov 02
ChiefPiiko:Are you alright with it?
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by FortifiedCity: 7:48pm On Nov 02
Success stories inspire me
4 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Ranchhoddas(m): 8:01pm On Nov 02
Behind every great fortune, there is a crime...Honoré de Balzac.
12 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Femoje: 9:04pm On Nov 02
hello, my name is femi I'm a young Tech startup, and am working on a social network basically for Nigeria. my team and I have been coding and programming the network site for about four months now to bring out the best. we need your assistant in the area of funding, we want seed funding offering in this project because we plan to launch the site first week of next month. And I will be glad if you play a part by funding the project to your capacity and interest. I will be glad to get feedback from you. Best Regard. WhatsApp: +2348173857040
2 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Mission2prosper: 10:27pm On Nov 02
Lets make clean money attractive. Lalasticlala.
1 Like
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by JONITEZ(m): 12:20am
FortifiedCity:I thought I was the only one that had the same feeling. abeg help me call Lalasticlala....make he move this to Fp. Others needs to get inspired too
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by JONITEZ(m): 12:22am
Femoje:Keep me up to date once you launch it. I do like to ask the Cresthub team to write about you guys... Atleast to help you guys gain publicity.
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by JONITEZ(m): 12:23am
Ranchhoddas:Some many things we call crime has some legal ways of attaining it.
7 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by JONITEZ(m): 12:24am
Mission2prosper:You are on point man. Super Attractive. #Super_Attractive.
2 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by maxiuc(m): 11:12am
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by bettercreature(m): 11:13am
200 naira is equivalent to almost 100.000 naira in 1977
Our white and black panasonic TV +antenal +stabilizer+ tv shelf cost 281 naira in 1979
60 by 120 land at agidingbi ikeja cost 80 naira in 1978,
10 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by OboOlora(f): 11:13am
Ranchhoddas:10000000000000000likes
1 Like
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by mmsen: 11:13am
200 naira in 1977 was a lot more than $1.
This article is nonsense.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by bewla(m): 11:13am
y
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by buskie13(m): 11:13am
misleading headline, do you know how much 200 naira could get you in the 70's?
6 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by idonijesamod(m): 11:13am
Sell your paypal funds 350/$ contact via watsapp on signature
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by buskie13(m): 11:14am
mmsen:the op brain lacks water
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by laurel03: 11:14am
why not one cent.... 1$ too much
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by nairavsdollars: 11:15am
Made his first millions through his girlfriend Stella Oduah
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Pidgin2(f): 11:15am
Luxuryconsult come and read
1 Like
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Childofaking: 11:16am
This writer is .......
I don't know what to call him. You can't be converting N200 of 1977 using today's exchange rate, use exchange rate of 1977. A dollar was less than N1 in 1977 . N 200 was much more than the monthly salary of a level 6 officer.
This heading is misleading.
2 Likes
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Dalexicographer(m): 11:16am
JONITEZ:Same here
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by enimooko: 11:16am
L a i r!
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by ifyemex(m): 11:16am
I'll get there soon!
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by ekensi01(m): 11:16am
Whats the thing now?
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by MicheyJ: 11:17am
In 1977, 200 was like 400k naira in today's value.
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by Mrkumareze(m): 11:17am
The story no pure abeg. You mean the 200 naira was enough to start up the said business and that just metamorphosised to his current worth.. I cherish the man and his wealth but as per the wrote up here I disagree
1 Like
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by temmypotter(m): 11:17am
nice
need brand new or tok vehicles?
send a pm.
|Re: How Cosmas Maduka Turned $1 Into Multimillion Dollar by hopefulLandlord: 11:17am
Ranchhoddas:
thought provoking
Nigeria Solid Minerals / Bring Your Inverters, Solar Systems And Street Lights Back To Life. / Gmjmp
Viewing this topic: wittyt98(m), morewealth(m), jmonas, truth4u, mallorca(m), dyydxx, giles14(m), Bishop000(m), emmylove2016, Dething, hakymworld1(m), BLAQBOYFLY(m), ekpesa(m), Chiefwandungu(m), souleymon(m), Damianobi(m), darling4u1, Randy91(m), bellkey(m), heinstein24, burakado17, 30card(m), StoneColdBiceps(m), Jodeci25(m), Dacronym(m), noeloge82(m), fuad99, ajeamos, dumga, brainpower(m), wildrose21(m), Reelee, WEIRDPC(m), WhoBeThisMan, bencarson007(m), stanley99a(m), LaClicKLaBenDin(m), kelvinUchiha, Robbin7(m), darlenese(f), quisera(m), Forzap(m), ideologist2(m), yettydone, chukwundukc(m), proudly9ja(m), EbonyNaijaBlog, localblood(m), emmyspark007(m), Lanrewaju62, babilicious, makdcash(m), Ivimilly, LordeCalifornia, Bankoleodewunmi, HomeOfMe(f), EncephalonPikin(m), Codims82(m), gonon, toast224, dante101, Zaraeva(m), B3sty, cymontempler, beezy08(m), philantropiest(m), fortuneobi(m), Puredeal, rexnuelll, zero007, alvincy(m), ngmgeek(m), ohhi, jullary(m), daddio, ogostus(m), Dubbydoo(m), Josskute(m), Floriyadi, Mojizumototoka(m), umarfaruq1805 and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22