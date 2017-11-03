₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by helobabe: 12:17pm
The much Anticipated Africa International Film Festival was held yesterday, and celebrities stormed the event in style, Here are few photos i gathered, Olu Jacobs, and his Hearthrob Joke Silva, Omotola, Chioma Akpotha, BBNaija Tboss were all in attendance, see more below!
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Johnthentic: 1:33pm
Tboss miss bizzy body
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by 30BillionGang: 3:52pm
nice one
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Learnstuffs(m): 4:48pm
This Olu Jacob and Joke Sylva are the best couple in Nollywood. Tonto, Oge Okoye and other yeyebrities should learn from them
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:55pm
The only celebs worth following...my pain was Olu preferring to do naija...he'd been a big Hollywood star by now.
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 5:56pm
Olu Jacob and his wife are an epitome of blessings.
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:56pm
Who are they self?
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Dizu(m): 5:56pm
Sunofgod:okay
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:57pm
Ok
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by tiswell(m): 5:58pm
Nice one...Olu and joke ageing with grace
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Nwatiti24(f): 5:58pm
Old age is setting in for Mr Olu n wife.Kufos to them sha
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by rhonard(m): 5:59pm
Sunofgod:oloshos or wobite sisters
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Nwatiti24(f): 5:59pm
Old age is setting in for Mr Olu n wife. Kudos to them sha
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by Dizu(m): 5:59pm
Kizyte:wait o do they pay all this yeyebrities for this outing, about an busy body? Just a question
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:00pm
.
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by castrol180(m): 6:00pm
.
|Re: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) by MrCuteking(m): 6:01pm
(0) (Reply)
