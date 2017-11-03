Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Omotola, Tboss, & Others Attend AFRIF Festival (Photos) (1334 Views)

The much Anticipated Africa International Film Festival was held yesterday, and celebrities stormed the event in style, Here are few photos i gathered, Olu Jacobs, and his Hearthrob Joke Silva, Omotola, Chioma Akpotha, BBNaija Tboss were all in attendance, see more below!



Via https://www.gistmore.com/olu-jacobs-wife-omotola-tboss-chioma-akpotha-others-attends-afrif-festival











Tboss miss bizzy body

nice one

This Olu Jacob and Joke Sylva are the best couple in Nollywood. Tonto, Oge Okoye and other yeyebrities should learn from them





The only celebs worth following...my pain was Olu preferring to do naija...he'd been a big Hollywood star by now. The only celebs worth following...my pain was Olu preferring to do naija...he'd been a big Hollywood star by now.

Olu Jacob and his wife are an epitome of blessings.

Who are they self?

Ok okay okay

Ok

Nice one...Olu and joke ageing with grace

Old age is setting in for Mr Olu n wife.Kufos to them sha

Who are they self? oloshos or wobite sisters oloshos or wobite sisters

Old age is setting in for Mr Olu n wife. Kudos to them sha

Ok wait o do they pay all this yeyebrities for this outing, about an busy body? Just a question wait o do they pay all this yeyebrities for this outing, about an busy body? Just a question

