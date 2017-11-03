Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos (8523 Views)

Alaafin Of Oyo's Youngest Wife Queen Ajoke Celebrates 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos





Today is the 28th birthday of Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi, the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.



Just like she did last year, she released super stunning photos to mark the occasion.



The photos are regal, and features her two sons.



Check some out below:



teresafaith:

Which beautiful?



Eleyi to kun pankake yi



Iranu

sonnie10:

See what this one has done to herself, collecting expired sperm.

Is your Sperm valid? Is your Sperm valid? 14 Likes 1 Share

beautiful gal 3 Likes

LOVELY. PRETTY. BEAUTIFUL

Keep enjoying Kabiyesi!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

Which beautiful?

Eleyi to kun pankake yi

Iranu 7 Likes 2 Shares

Where d beautiful picx mk una dy tlk of? 4 Likes 1 Share

teresafaith:

Which beautiful?



Eleyi to kun pankake yi



Iranu Jealousy 2 Likes 1 Share

Cute





some women are born not to enjoy sex throughout their life...imaging 28years old!!!! some women are born not to enjoy sex throughout their life...imaging 28years old!!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Guys right now

Opulence.

If I start to talk... I pity this one and anybody wey wan near. Magun fall on them. 1 Like 1 Share

COdeGenesis:

Jealousy

Ladies are their own haters Ladies are their own haters

See what this one has done to herself, collecting expired sperm.

Warisdis

Wao





She is an unfortunate woman who thinks she could bridge the sexual gap with wealth but look at her, her face reeks of someone starved of sexual gratification... Just negodu



Fake people everywhere. She is an unfortunate woman who thinks she could bridge the sexual gap with wealth but look at her, her face reeks of someone starved of sexual gratification... Just negoduFake people everywhere. 1 Like 1 Share

God forbid 1 Like

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm AfonCUT and bleaching 2 Likes

Smoke2015:

chai chai

It's all cute until she opens her mouth to speak english 1 Like

This small girl fvcking a septuagenarian, one of you will kill the other one day with kpekus. That useless olodo girl, na only to fu*k she know. During an examination in the Federal college of Education special, Oyo where she was studying with UI study centre of the school sometimes ago, she was caught with expo and the lecturer from the University was questioning who she is but she was just busy doing the nonsense and at the end of the day the lecturer roughen the script and the expo but all the dungarees and area boys that followed her from the smelly palace beat and manhandled the lecturer, an academic doctor for that matter. Since then I've hated that guy called Lamidi whose father was deposed as a king, for his support for the girl and encouraging examination malpractices. Non of his children or wives has ever passed exams base on merit before as he always ask drivers to convey his children to special centre for o'level exams...

Rennerglo:

It's all cute until she opens her mouth to speak english she no be british citizen na she no be british citizen na

Smoke2015:

so wetin una wan make e come happen so wetin una wan make e come happen

Smoke2015:

Sacrifice for the gods Sacrifice for the gods

This king wan kill himself ooo

Harder harder harder

Baby you can cheat on me

Old man preek no good oh,

D tin no fit make her smile sef

WOW

edeXede:





She is an unfortunate woman who thinks she could bridge the sexual gap with wealth but look at her, her face reeks of someone starved of sexual gratification... Just negodu



Fake people everywhere.

You are the same type of people who believe brave men like President Buhari doesn't deserve to serve for life? Where was your father doing during the Nigerian civil war? Running for his life. Its too many cowards in the bloodline of Yoruba people, who disrespect the royal family who make sacrifices for traditions that have stood for thousands of years? How do you think African civilization will stand for eternity if every single one thought only for himself? How can your only thought be the mundane physical lores of this world when viewing a human being that has been elevated to a Goddess? How do you think you become immortal without sacrifice? Something that is taught in IFA over and over again but even the modern Yorubas have forgotten the power of offering and devotion to the Gods. And had your fathers fought to the death like the Oyo warriors of Old the Fulani would have never conquered so much Yorubaland and broke the empire.



Ase,



Love, Sango.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozyZEJiig8U You are the same type of people who believe brave men like President Buhari doesn't deserve to serve for life? Where was your father doing during the Nigerian civil war? Running for his life. Its too many cowards in the bloodline of Yoruba people, who disrespect the royal family who make sacrifices for traditions that have stood for thousands of years? How do you think African civilization will stand for eternity if every single one thought only for himself? How can your only thought be the mundane physical lores of this world when viewing a human being that has been elevated to a Goddess? How do you think you become immortal without sacrifice? Something that is taught in IFA over and over again but even the modern Yorubas have forgotten the power of offering and devotion to the Gods. And had your fathers fought to the death like the Oyo warriors of Old the Fulani would have never conquered so much Yorubaland and broke the empire.Ase,Love, Sango. 1 Share