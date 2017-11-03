₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,082 members, 3,891,287 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos (8523 Views)
Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo / Olori Badirat Adeyemi, Alaafin Of Oyo's Youngest Wife, Slays In New Photos / Alafin's Wife, Ajoke Celebrates Her 27th Birthday - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Smoke2015: 4:23pm
Alaafin Of Oyo's Youngest Wife Queen Ajoke Celebrates 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos
Today is the 28th birthday of Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi, the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.
Just like she did last year, she released super stunning photos to mark the occasion.
The photos are regal, and features her two sons.
Check some out below:
More on the blog Alaafin Of Oyo’s Youngest Wife Queen Ajoke Celebrates 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos - http://www.mojidelano.com/2017/11/alaafin-of-oyos-youngest-wife-queen-ajoke-celebrates-28th-birthday-with-beautiful-photos/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Smellymouth: 4:24pm
teresafaith:
sonnie10:
Is your Sperm valid?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Riko2(m): 4:26pm
beautiful gal
3 Likes
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by modelmike7(m): 4:30pm
LOVELY. PRETTY. BEAUTIFUL
Keep enjoying Kabiyesi!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by teresafaith(f): 4:46pm
Which beautiful?
Eleyi to kun pankake yi
Iranu
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by NYRP: 5:14pm
Finally, Nigerian Youth Revolution Party (NYRP) has joined nairaland, and we want to congratulate all our new, existing and intending members on the great journey we have embarked on.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by jagabanlewis(m): 5:15pm
Where d beautiful picx mk una dy tlk of?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by COdeGenesis: 5:16pm
Jealousy
teresafaith:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by layuns(m): 5:16pm
Cute
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by moscobabs(m): 5:16pm
some women are born not to enjoy sex throughout their life...imaging 28years old!!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by teebankz10(m): 5:16pm
Guys right now
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by fpeter(f): 5:16pm
Opulence.
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Investorbj: 5:16pm
If I start to talk... I pity this one and anybody wey wan near. Magun fall on them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by jerflakes(m): 5:17pm
COdeGenesis:
Ladies are their own haters
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by sonnie10: 5:17pm
See what this one has done to herself, collecting expired sperm.
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by abeylysis92(m): 5:18pm
Warisdis
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by neyoflexzyl(m): 5:18pm
Wao
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by edeXede: 5:18pm
She is an unfortunate woman who thinks she could bridge the sexual gap with wealth but look at her, her face reeks of someone starved of sexual gratification... Just negodu
Fake people everywhere.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by HERSLEY(f): 5:18pm
God forbid
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by NoFavors: 5:19pm
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm AfonCUT and bleaching
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by giftq: 5:20pm
Smoke2015:chai
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Rennerglo: 5:21pm
It's all cute until she opens her mouth to speak english
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by castrol180(m): 5:21pm
This small girl fvcking a septuagenarian, one of you will kill the other one day with kpekus. That useless olodo girl, na only to fu*k she know. During an examination in the Federal college of Education special, Oyo where she was studying with UI study centre of the school sometimes ago, she was caught with expo and the lecturer from the University was questioning who she is but she was just busy doing the nonsense and at the end of the day the lecturer roughen the script and the expo but all the dungarees and area boys that followed her from the smelly palace beat and manhandled the lecturer, an academic doctor for that matter. Since then I've hated that guy called Lamidi whose father was deposed as a king, for his support for the girl and encouraging examination malpractices. Non of his children or wives has ever passed exams base on merit before as he always ask drivers to convey his children to special centre for o'level exams...
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by giftq: 5:21pm
Rennerglo:she no be british citizen na
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by free2ryhme: 5:22pm
Smoke2015:
so wetin una wan make e come happen
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by free2ryhme: 5:22pm
Smoke2015:
Sacrifice for the gods
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by noskcid(m): 5:22pm
This king wan kill himself ooo
Harder harder harder
Baby you can cheat on me
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by fabrestove: 5:24pm
Old man preek no good oh,
D tin no fit make her smile sef
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Durosure(m): 5:24pm
WOW
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by KingSango(m): 5:25pm
edeXede:
You are the same type of people who believe brave men like President Buhari doesn't deserve to serve for life? Where was your father doing during the Nigerian civil war? Running for his life. Its too many cowards in the bloodline of Yoruba people, who disrespect the royal family who make sacrifices for traditions that have stood for thousands of years? How do you think African civilization will stand for eternity if every single one thought only for himself? How can your only thought be the mundane physical lores of this world when viewing a human being that has been elevated to a Goddess? How do you think you become immortal without sacrifice? Something that is taught in IFA over and over again but even the modern Yorubas have forgotten the power of offering and devotion to the Gods. And had your fathers fought to the death like the Oyo warriors of Old the Fulani would have never conquered so much Yorubaland and broke the empire.
Ase,
Love, Sango.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozyZEJiig8U
1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Badirat Adeyemi Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Beautiful Photos by sunkanmihassan1(m): 5:27pm
Twenty what? Funke Funke!
Dr.abiodun Herbal Remedy For Hiv And More...read / Why Are Nigerians Obsessed With Somalis? / Enough Reps In The Second And Third Preseason Games
Viewing this topic: hector123, kopite(m), OCHOdee(f), aalangel(f), Latty88(f), fatdon2(m), everG, bolasunkanmi, Geniemoi(m), TJB11, Efebee101, Kotansibe(m), bigfish3k, austinesiji(m), Asianguy(m), Wuse, bashorunbazok, esthel(f), yomislim, Idiris(m), victoroscar(m), kgbala, Mojizumototoka(m), Movic1(m), Dayvdblake(m), jamjam5000(f), PrincessNazor(f), ultimatebunmi1(f), hanastazia(f), chemicalwasiu(m), ayikondu(m), mcwally, itohanphait(f), yinkus6750, jameran(m), Omofoyewa14, felixboye1(m), careytommy7(m), vicvicky, geezville(m), ForeverYourng(m), greattoppyg, jemigold, Ceawhy, sammieguze(m), RapportNaija(m), masaratiti(m), sirskinny, miftpulse, kayteajay111(m), Shanana1(m), auntysimbiat(f), ugochiada, lotannad1, topdiva(f), fbabs(m), Bisimuyiwa, samfaj, Akin1212(m), hamjola, pdppower, AntiWailer, dnwabz, Haywire77, ADAMS0129(m), okoyeokoye(f), jbaba272, Seunaj05(m), whateverkay(m), kaptaneSaka(m), Rilwayne001, emmasege, Winners72(m), leomahchuk(m), megrimor(m), oziawo, TEAMvido(m), jumzzy448, Charity05(f), scotweezy(m), zitalin(f), blaqtom(m), ddmidala(m), Beetunez44(m), Ogbaba123, Alexbreezy(m) and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27