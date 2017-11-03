Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help (10116 Views)

Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos / The Lady That Was Injured By Gas Explosion Last Year, See How She Looks Now / Woman Pregnant For 3 Years Gives Birth In Ibadan- Metronaija.com (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello nairalanders,



I need your help and I have to be brief . I created this Monica to hide my identity. I married my wife 3 years ago. Just last year, I noticed my wife now bedwets . I have tried all available options but it keeps getting worse. I love my wife and family and please help me get through this mess. God bless you all.



Please you guys should help me. 2 Likes

Mobolajizx:

Hello nairalanders,



I need your help and I have to be brief . I created this Monica to hide my identity. I married my wife 3 years ago. Just last year, I noticed my wife now bedwets . I have tried all available options but it keeps getting worse. I love my wife and family and please help me get through this mess. God bless you all.



Please lalasticlala

Mynd44

Seun



Please you guys should help me.



Oga what options have you tried, how long did u try them for so that we can eliminate that from our suggestions Oga what options have you tried, how long did u try them for so that we can eliminate that from our suggestions 15 Likes 2 Shares

.

...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!

The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!

It is well with you! Prayers...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!It is well with you! 34 Likes 2 Shares

See a doctor. Child bearing might have compromised her bladder. It is well. 63 Likes 2 Shares

Take your wife to see a urologist.

Some things you can try include not drinking water too late,usually b4 8pm.

She should try to urinate just before bedtime too.She may need to set an alarm and wake up in the night to ease herself.

She can do a urine culture test to rule out an infection and test her blood sugar. 64 Likes 4 Shares

Oga na wa oooo



You don use your banana create a 10-lane expressway inside her pussinani. 12 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Sorry about that ..





I guess you should see a doctor 3 Likes

Mobolajizx:

Hello nairalanders,



I need your help and I have to be brief . I created this Monica to hide my identity. I married my wife 3 years ago. Just last year, I noticed my wife now bedwets . I have tried all available options but it keeps getting worse. I love my wife and family and please help me get through this mess. God bless you all.



Please you guys should help me. Sorry to say but u don't just have common sense. Telling her not to take water in the evenings and waking her up at night to use the toilet would have saved us from this act of stupidity. Sorry to say but u don't just have common sense. Telling her not to take water in the evenings and waking her up at night to use the toilet would have saved us from this act of stupidity. 1 Like

EmmaFantastic:

Prayers .

...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!

The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!

It is well with you!

It is good to pray but there is a reason why God gave man medical knowledge.



Not everything is spiritual. Let us not be ignorant biko



This is probably a case of VVF caused by childbearing or just a urinary tract infection.



OP, just take your wife to a hospital and see a gynecologist/urologist. It is good to pray but there is a reason why God gave man medical knowledge.Not everything is spiritual. Let us not be ignorant bikoThis is probably a case of VVF caused by childbearing or just a urinary tract infection.OP, just take your wife to a hospital and see a gynecologist/urologist. 14 Likes

See a urologist 4 Likes

It's spiritual 1 Like

Wake her up to pee at night. 2 Likes

Buhari is a curse to Nigerians...



Suffering has fallen on the people because a devil is in poor...



Op don't worry, your wife shall be free come 2019. Nigerians shall be free... 2 Likes

Your village people are at work.. I know this must be mama Sunday's handiwork. That woman eh... 1 Like

EmmaFantastic:

Prayers .

...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!

The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!

It is well with you! smh for this one smh for this one 13 Likes

EmmaFantastic:

Prayers .

...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!

The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!

It is well with you! na Everything be spiritual ni? nawa o





Op, seek medical practitioners for medical advises. na Everything be spiritual ni?nawa oOp, seek medical practitioners for medical advises. 10 Likes

Baba you don take your hose do damage for the woman Coochie sotey coochie no gree close again .. Nawa Ooooo!





Anyways tell her make she dey do kegel exercise to cover up 2 Likes

check if her kpekus watering... if yes, then know u have scattered the inner elastic

Did she just give birth, or she has a UTI infection 2 Likes

Roast wall gecko for her to eat.

She should do kegels plus not drink much water at night.

it has really finish 2 Likes 1 Share

EmmaFantastic:

Prayers .

...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!

The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!

It is well with you! can u just comment without bringing religious beliefs smh. can u just comment without bringing religious beliefs smh. 4 Likes 1 Share

See a doctor.

Pray

Divorce her asap!

Try And see a doctor bro, that's the best advice you can get here, 2 Likes

Buy adult diapers for her. If she finds it difficult in using them. Stitch up her pussssy.

Is she diabetic ?



Go for tests first



U can help her by waking her up multiple times to peee

This is spiritual, therefore must be handled by a spiritualist 1 Share

D