|My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Mobolajizx: 5:12pm
Hello nairalanders,
I need your help and I have to be brief . I created this Monica to hide my identity. I married my wife 3 years ago. Just last year, I noticed my wife now bedwets . I have tried all available options but it keeps getting worse. I love my wife and family and please help me get through this mess. God bless you all.
Please you guys should help me.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by keepingmum: 5:28pm
Mobolajizx:
Oga what options have you tried, how long did u try them for so that we can eliminate that from our suggestions
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by EmmaFantastic(m): 6:10pm
Prayers .
...praying on your own and telling others to join you in prayers (group prayers). God is still very much a God that answers prayers-He never fails! If you need privacy in the group prayers-maybe in order to avoid embarrassment, you can go online to use google to search for worldwide prayer groups. There are several of them. But just pray!
The grace of God almighty WILL DELIVER YOUR WIFE AND SEE YOU PEOPLE THROUGH, IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!
It is well with you!
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by sisisioge: 6:24pm
See a doctor. Child bearing might have compromised her bladder. It is well.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by thorpido(m): 6:27pm
Take your wife to see a urologist.
Some things you can try include not drinking water too late,usually b4 8pm.
She should try to urinate just before bedtime too.She may need to set an alarm and wake up in the night to ease herself.
She can do a urine culture test to rule out an infection and test her blood sugar.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by sotall(m): 7:01pm
Oga na wa oooo
You don use your banana create a 10-lane expressway inside her pussinani.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Mhizkel(f): 7:02pm
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Airforce1(m): 7:02pm
Sorry about that ..
I guess you should see a doctor
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Apina(m): 7:02pm
Mobolajizx:Sorry to say but u don't just have common sense. Telling her not to take water in the evenings and waking her up at night to use the toilet would have saved us from this act of stupidity.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by eleojo23: 7:02pm
EmmaFantastic:
It is good to pray but there is a reason why God gave man medical knowledge.
Not everything is spiritual. Let us not be ignorant biko
This is probably a case of VVF caused by childbearing or just a urinary tract infection.
OP, just take your wife to a hospital and see a gynecologist/urologist.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by GogetterMD(m): 7:02pm
See a urologist
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:02pm
It's spiritual
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Oyindidi(f): 7:02pm
Wake her up to pee at night.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Hofbrauhaus: 7:02pm
Buhari is a curse to Nigerians...
Suffering has fallen on the people because a devil is in poor...
Op don't worry, your wife shall be free come 2019. Nigerians shall be free...
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Blingblings: 7:03pm
Your village people are at work.. I know this must be mama Sunday's handiwork. That woman eh...
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by yeyerolling: 7:03pm
EmmaFantastic:smh for this one
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by SuperSuave(m): 7:03pm
EmmaFantastic:na Everything be spiritual ni? nawa o
Op, seek medical practitioners for medical advises.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Pidginwhisper: 7:03pm
Baba you don take your hose do damage for the woman Coochie sotey coochie no gree close again .. Nawa Ooooo!
Anyways tell her make she dey do kegel exercise to cover up
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by popelix: 7:03pm
check if her kpekus watering... if yes, then know u have scattered the inner elastic
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by FarahAideed: 7:03pm
Did she just give birth, or she has a UTI infection
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by ruffhandu: 7:03pm
Roast wall gecko for her to eat.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Adaumunocha(f): 7:04pm
She should do kegels plus not drink much water at night.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by carpmam: 7:04pm
it has really finish
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by dessz(m): 7:04pm
EmmaFantastic:can u just comment without bringing religious beliefs smh.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by patyowr: 7:04pm
See a doctor.
Pray
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:04pm
Divorce her asap!
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by omobs(m): 7:05pm
Try And see a doctor bro, that's the best advice you can get here,
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by muller101(m): 7:05pm
Buy adult diapers for her. If she finds it difficult in using them. Stitch up her pussssy.
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by AntiWailer: 7:05pm
Is she diabetic ?
Go for tests first
U can help her by waking her up multiple times to peee
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by teebankz10(m): 7:05pm
This is spiritual, therefore must be handled by a spiritualist
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by Siddeek: 7:05pm
D
|Re: My Wife Of 3 Years Started Bedwetting Last Year. Please Help by kennygee(f): 7:05pm
YoungDaNaval:
When he married her when she was not bed wetting, do you know if it's child bearing that made her bladder become weak?
If it was the man in this situation, will ask the woman to divorce the man?
Little children who don't know anything about marriage just saying "divorce divorce divorce".
Smh.
