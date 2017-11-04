Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) (2780 Views)

See the new tariff here before the halt http://www.nairaland.com/4154254/lekki-concession-increases-toll-gate The Lagos State government has halted The implementation of the Lekki toll gate fee. LCC was asked to stop the implementation to allow for more consultation of all stakeholders

Imagine, who is deceiving who? 2 Likes

Aba its much nw... Help d masses

So they announce without informing Lagos State govt.



I guess they have informed the idiot 2019 is near.



They just use it to test us. 2 Likes

Lagos state is working

coolest Chris for house of representative

Ambode for president

The way Nigerians reacted,No be person tell them say make them review the tariff.

We for okokomaiko wetin consign us 8 Likes

Well people we protested and they heard!

We will keep speaking till they listen more

Who then pasted that?

Imagine, Hiking an already hiked fee... This people are heartless..Walahi

This will sure happen after 2019. Peeps... Prepare for the impact in 2years. 1 Like

WHO AND WHO ARE THEY FOOLING? THEY NEW RIGHT FROM THE START JUST TO OBSERVE PEOPLES REACTION. I TELL YOU PEOPLE UPON ALL THE MONEY LAGOS STATE IS GENERATING. THEY ARE DOING NOTHING. WE ARE JUST BLINDED BY LIGHTING AND MINI PROJECTS. THIS STATE IS RICHER THAN TOGO,BENIN AND MALI ALTOGETHER. 6 Likes 1 Share

It is not possible to announce that kind of information without carrying Lagos state Government along... let them be deceiving themselves. 2 Likes

On hold for how long? which means there will definitely increase the toll fare after the consultation is concluded. We are here on the mainland watching them so called "big boys" complain about the increase in the toll tariff. #mainlandrocks

Lagos state is working

Ambode for president

Hehe, the slavery burden has been alleviated a bit

The Lagos State government has halted The implementation of the Lekki toll gate fee. LCC was asked to stop the implementation to allow for more consultation of all stakeholders



See the new tariff here before the halt http://www.nairaland.com/4154254/lekki-concession-increases-toll-gate





We for okokomaiko wetin consign us E go soon concern you.

Shebi orile own go soon complete E go soon concern you.Shebi orile own go soon complete 2 Likes

Lagos state is working

coolest Chris for house of representative

Ambode for president I prefer fashola for president I prefer fashola for president

Lagos state is working coolest Chris for house of representative Ambode for president bro is this your work bro is this your work

Shebi dey said lasg has bot d rights off LCC. Confusioniats

but wait how can ambode challenge tinubu? but wait how can ambode challenge tinubu?

I prefer fashola for president fashola for United Nations secretary general fashola for United Nations secretary general

BROWN TEETH JAGABAN AND HIS CONGLOMERATES SHOULD BE CAREFUL

bro is this your work yea yea