|Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Hardeysolution(m): 10:44pm On Nov 03
The Lagos State government has halted The implementation of the Lekki toll gate fee. LCC was asked to stop the implementation to allow for more consultation of all stakeholders
See the new tariff here before the halt http://www.nairaland.com/4154254/lekki-concession-increases-toll-gate
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Hardeysolution(m): 10:44pm On Nov 03
Fp
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Obinovictor(m): 11:06pm On Nov 03
Imagine, who is deceiving who?
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by wablex(m): 11:18pm On Nov 03
Aba its much nw... Help d masses
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by AntiWailer: 11:21pm On Nov 03
F00ls.
So they announce without informing Lagos State govt.
I guess they have informed the idiot 2019 is near.
They just use it to test us.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Rmxr: 10:14am
adupe
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 10:15am
Lagos state is working
coolest Chris for house of representative
Ambode for president
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Diffdeef(m): 10:15am
The way Nigerians reacted,No be person tell them say make them review the tariff.
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by coolie1: 10:15am
poo!!!!! please let me comment first just once
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:15am
We for okokomaiko wetin consign us
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by DWJOBScom(m): 10:15am
well done
Well people we protested and they heard!
We will keep speaking till they listen more
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Queenext: 10:16am
Who then pasted that?
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by edo3(m): 10:16am
.
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by IMASTEX: 10:16am
Okay
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by budosky(m): 10:17am
Imagine, Hiking an already hiked fee... This people are heartless..Walahi
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Cloud007: 10:17am
This will sure happen after 2019. Peeps... Prepare for the impact in 2years.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by EPIJOE: 10:17am
WHO AND WHO ARE THEY FOOLING? THEY NEW RIGHT FROM THE START JUST TO OBSERVE PEOPLES REACTION. I TELL YOU PEOPLE UPON ALL THE MONEY LAGOS STATE IS GENERATING. THEY ARE DOING NOTHING. WE ARE JUST BLINDED BY LIGHTING AND MINI PROJECTS. THIS STATE IS RICHER THAN TOGO,BENIN AND MALI ALTOGETHER.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Magnifico2000: 10:17am
It is not possible to announce that kind of information without carrying Lagos state Government along... let them be deceiving themselves.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Equiano: 10:19am
On hold for how long? which means there will definitely increase the toll fare after the consultation is concluded. We are here on the mainland watching them so called "big boys" complain about the increase in the toll tariff. #mainlandrocks
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by psalm1man(m): 10:19am
coolestchris:
stop hurting our eyes with your ugly graphics braaaa
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by kengeorge20: 10:20am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by KreativGenius: 10:20am
Hehe, the slavery burden has been alleviated a bit
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:21am
Hardeysolution:
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by AK481(m): 10:21am
mccoy47:E go soon concern you.
Shebi orile own go soon complete
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Sammy07(m): 10:22am
coolestchris:I prefer fashola for president
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Jimmy231: 10:23am
coolestchris:bro is this your work
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by yeyerolling: 10:23am
Shebi dey said lasg has bot d rights off LCC. Confusioniats
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by Nutase(f): 10:24am
but wait how can ambode challenge tinubu?
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 10:25am
Sammy07:fashola for United Nations secretary general
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 10:26am
BROWN TEETH JAGABAN AND HIS CONGLOMERATES SHOULD BE CAREFUL
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 10:26am
Jimmy231:yea
|Re: Lagos Government Halts Lekki Toll Gate Tariff Hike (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 10:26am
psalm1man:
