|Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Letenwam: 1:22pm
A Nigerian lady and Instagram user @bibicreammy, took to the platform to share a video of a Police Officer assaulting and reportedly arrested a man who stepped on his leg in Ilupeju area of Lagos State.
According to the lady, the tricycle driver didn’t step on the officer’s leg intentionally, but was still arrested. Here’s what she wrote;
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by benzene00: 1:23pm
I don't trust these Nigerian bloggers
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:49pm
You can't but be amazed by the Nigerian Police.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:54pm
Very bad
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Gurusblend(m): 2:51pm
Arrested for stepping on his leg Maybe the man spoil the policeman's charm by stepping on his legs, who knows..
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by iamJ: 5:06pm
maybe na delta man
I hear say for there if u step on person, the person go die b4 u
sense no just dey this country at all
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by kay29000(m): 5:06pm
Lol
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Annie2059: 5:07pm
mm
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by fabrestove: 5:07pm
because dem no shoot am?
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 5:07pm
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by fandsng(m): 5:08pm
hmm
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:08pm
I think the Police needs to cool temper :DI think the Police needs to cool temper
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Nazzyauri(m): 5:09pm
Even in San Andres (GTA) you get arrested for mistakenly matching a police officer. It's not a new thing
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by delugajackson(m): 5:09pm
Police brutality. That's how they go about, abusing their uniform and the entire police force.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by ramdris(m): 5:09pm
Dude is lucky cos if na Soldier, he for hear am o... Btw, Policemen shoes ar always dirty before na...
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by ebomo79: 5:11pm
The police was once your friend......... That guy must be a Loloba officer.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by stonemind(m): 5:11pm
choi
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Ronnicute(m): 5:12pm
This is just too bad. Does it make any sense? The police these days r becoming thorns in d flesh
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 5:12pm
Frustrated animals in human skin
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by talk2percy(m): 5:13pm
Stupid set of people. If this guys Wey no get joy shoots on the air now, he will hide his uniform inside the gutter and run inside the bush
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 5:13pm
Sincerely, we need to subject all members of the NPF to psychological analysis. Some of them are obviously crazy. Awon omo ale jati jati.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:15pm
U don't mean it
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by hatchy: 5:16pm
I will disown any member of my family that joins the police.
The police is definitely a coursed career especially in Nigeria such that even a born again will become a sinner and twist cases so as to collect bribe.
Its in their DNA.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Cuteamigo1(m): 5:19pm
no wonder, one of my lecturers in school once said to policeman who carried over his course " i will never help a police man"
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Frankdera(m): 5:22pm
:PJust for stepping on his toes? I smell lies.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by free2ryhme: 5:25pm
Nigeria, lawless society
where law enforcers are above the law and uncivil
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:36pm
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracleArrested for stepping on his toes? Our police don graduate turn to gods now?
Wetin person no go hear...
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by themodel005: 5:37pm
This is so insane!!
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 5:39pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:39pm
benzene00:
Does the lady look like a blogger?
I pray you have an encounter with the police so you understand who the really are.
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 5:49pm
See case, funny abeg
|Re: Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) by Queenlovely(f): 5:51pm
A
