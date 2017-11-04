Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Arrests Man For Stepping On His Leg In Lagos (Photo) (5149 Views)

A Nigerian lady and Instagram user @bibicreammy, took to the platform to share a video of a Police Officer assaulting and reportedly arrested a man who stepped on his leg in Ilupeju area of Lagos State.



According to the lady, the tricycle driver didn’t step on the officer’s leg intentionally, but was still arrested. Here’s what she wrote; 3 Likes 1 Share





I don't trust these Nigerian bloggers





You can't but be amazed by the Nigerian Police.

Maybe the man spoil the policeman's charm by stepping on his legs, who knows..

maybe na delta man



I hear say for there if u step on person, the person go die b4 u



sense no just dey this country at all



#No Filter Attitude 1 Like

because dem no shoot am?

I think the Police needs to cool temper :D

Even in San Andres (GTA) you get arrested for mistakenly matching a police officer. It's not a new thing 1 Like

Police brutality. That's how they go about, abusing their uniform and the entire police force.

Dude is lucky cos if na Soldier, he for hear am o... Btw, Policemen shoes ar always dirty before na...

The police was once your friend......... That guy must be a Loloba officer.

This is just too bad. Does it make any sense? The police these days r becoming thorns in d flesh 1 Like

Frustrated animals in human skin

Stupid set of people. If this guys Wey no get joy shoots on the air now, he will hide his uniform inside the gutter and run inside the bush

Sincerely, we need to subject all members of the NPF to psychological analysis. Some of them are obviously crazy. Awon omo ale jati jati. 2 Likes

I will disown any member of my family that joins the police.

The police is definitely a coursed career especially in Nigeria such that even a born again will become a sinner and twist cases so as to collect bribe.



Its in their DNA.

no wonder, one of my lecturers in school once said to policeman who carried over his course " i will never help a police man"

:PJust for stepping on his toes? I smell lies.

Nigeria, lawless society



where law enforcers are above the law and uncivil

listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle Arrested for stepping on his toes? Our police don graduate turn to gods now?

Arrested for stepping on his toes? Our police don graduate turn to gods now?
Wetin person no go hear...

This is so insane!!



benzene00:





I don't trust these Nigerian bloggers

Does the lady look like a blogger?



Does the lady look like a blogger?
I pray you have an encounter with the police so you understand who the really are.

