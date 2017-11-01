Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" (5668 Views)

Beautiful singer Niniola has just talked about how embarrassed she was when she broke her teeth a few years ago.

Speaking with Saturday Beats at her Album listening, the MARADONA crooner revealed that she broke her teeth when she was in Jss2.



“I chipped my tooth when I was in JSS2. I remember it was in the house and my elder brother was playing with my cousin and he was pouring water on her. He said he also wanted to pour water on me so while I was running away from him, screaming with my mouth wide open, I fell down and saw my chipped tooth on the floor. It was on a Sunday and I had to go to school the next day. I wanted to kill myself because I did not know how I would face my school mates the next day.



“Coincidentally, there was a school mate of mine in the house who had come to see my cousin, so she explained everything that happened. I had planned that the next day I would not talk so much in school but to my surprise when I got to school, everybody was talking about my chipped tooth; that girl had gone to spread the news. I was embarrassed and it took me a while to get used to it. My mother even told me to get it fixed but I refused and I told her I wasn’t ready,” she said



if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap





what nonsense 20 Likes

ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME. ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME. 3 Likes







So diz rubbish made fp I almost killed my life when I broke my bum bum tooSo diz rubbish made fp 4 Likes

GloriaNinja:

ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME.



At least we all know she got chipped tooth... But you issa lie. Oya do like dis well well make I see. At least we all know she got chipped tooth... But you issa lie. Oya do like diswell well make I see. 5 Likes

U had better be exaggeratin o Nini coz I have start liking u small small Wanted to kill urself coz of a broken toothU had better be exaggeratin o Nini coz I have start liking u small small 3 Likes

Thank God you didn't kill yourself



Cos that would have been a stupid decision . 2 Likes

hm

PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE wat is this trash dakun what is now my own there.. have been noticing this lady she sha wanna trend by force.. was it not this same lady dat said onyeka snubbed her.. kushe sha be lyin there...



i almost drown when i couldn't swim 1 Like

MustiizRaja:

PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE wat is this trash dakun what is now my own there.. have been noticing this lady she sha wanna trend by force.. was it not this same lady dat said onyeka snubbed her.. kushe sha be lyin there...



i almost drown when i couldn't swim That was ARAMIDE, oga!!

pack well..... Sense fall on you That was ARAMIDE, oga!!pack well..... Sense fall on you 3 Likes

GloriaNinja:

ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME. Dont do this to my Nini...dakun �� Dont do this to my Nini...dakun ��

mavinjay1:

That was ARAMIDE, oga!! pack well..... Sense fall on you atleast mine is senxe wats yours?

slowpoke of a toothless he goat atleast mine is senxe wats yours?slowpoke of a toothless he goat

and this has become news, nonsense and this has become news, nonsense 1 Like

This is the dumbest thing I've read in a while.You want to kill yourself over a chipped tooth? What will someone who have ameloblastoma do? See a dentist, stupid. 1 Like





Lala nah you dey office?



Who's the mod today eeeeehLala nah you dey office?

? You should have done it Lol....what stopped you? You should have done it

TRASHS MAKING FRONT PAGE NOWADAYS BACK TO BACK

chriskosherbal:

Thank God you didn't kill yourself



Cos that would have been a stupid decision .



If she had we wouldn't be reading this shiite on front page , at least that's one good thing to come out from it If she had we wouldn't be reading this shiite on front page , at least that's one good thing to come out from it