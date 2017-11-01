₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by VastFinder: 1:29pm
Beautiful singer Niniola has just talked about how embarrassed she was when she broke her teeth a few years ago.
Speaking with Saturday Beats at her Album listening, the MARADONA crooner revealed that she broke her teeth when she was in Jss2.
“I chipped my tooth when I was in JSS2. I remember it was in the house and my elder brother was playing with my cousin and he was pouring water on her. He said he also wanted to pour water on me so while I was running away from him, screaming with my mouth wide open, I fell down and saw my chipped tooth on the floor. It was on a Sunday and I had to go to school the next day. I wanted to kill myself because I did not know how I would face my school mates the next day.
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/almost-took-life-broke-teeth-niniola-reveals/
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by benzene00: 1:34pm
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap
what nonsense
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by GloriaNinja(f): 1:38pm
ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME.
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by sinaj(f): 2:03pm
I almost killed my life when I broke my bum bum too
So diz rubbish made fp
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by RSVP(m): 2:06pm
GloriaNinja:
At least we all know she got chipped tooth... But you issa lie. Oya do like dis well well make I see.
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Seeker17(m): 2:36pm
Wanted to kill urself coz of a broken tooth U had better be exaggeratin o Nini coz I have start liking u small small
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by chriskosherbal(m): 2:39pm
Thank God you didn't kill yourself
Cos that would have been a stupid decision .
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Tamarapetty(f): 3:09pm
hm
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by MustiizRaja(m): 3:09pm
PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE wat is this trash dakun what is now my own there.. have been noticing this lady she sha wanna trend by force.. was it not this same lady dat said onyeka snubbed her.. kushe sha be lyin there...
i almost drown when i couldn't swim
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by mavinjay1: 3:23pm
MustiizRaja:That was ARAMIDE, oga!!
pack well..... Sense fall on you
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by mavinjay1: 3:24pm
GloriaNinja:Dont do this to my Nini...dakun ��
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by MustiizRaja(m): 3:28pm
mavinjay1:atleast mine is senxe wats yours?
slowpoke of a toothless he goat
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by free2ryhme: 4:10pm
VastFinder:
and this has become news, nonsense
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Jozprecious: 4:43pm
This is the dumbest thing I've read in a while.You want to kill yourself over a chipped tooth? What will someone who have ameloblastoma do? See a dentist, stupid.
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by BruncleZuma: 5:15pm
Who's the mod today eeeeeh
Lala nah you dey office?
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by dkam: 5:15pm
Lol....what stopped you? You should have done it
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by KreativGenius: 5:15pm
benzene00:
Deactivate
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by mangala14(m): 5:17pm
Lala, please give us the nairaland of 2009. The poo making Frontpage nowadays is just not OK. Make this site educative, exciting and inspiring as of old.
From a concern member
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by kenny714433(m): 5:17pm
That's how I almost killed myself when I had my nails i saved broken.
Mtcheeeew
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by DrDope(m): 5:18pm
benzene00:ASA-fuckng-P bro
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Divay22(f): 5:20pm
benzene00:Oya o...
You done ready
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by IJMBEXCEL: 5:20pm
benzene00:oga its on front page now o
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Jibwillz: 5:21pm
benzene00:gbammest.... waiting for it
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by ogorwyne(f): 5:21pm
benzene00:Its on FP. Do the needful.
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by HeWrites(m): 5:21pm
benzene00:
It makes FP oya deactivate
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by neoapocalypse: 5:22pm
benzene00:
You never deactivate am
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by lovingyouhun: 5:22pm
benzene00:Are you still here?
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Thukzee01(m): 5:24pm
benzene00:where art thou ?
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by passyhansome(m): 5:25pm
TRASHS MAKING FRONT PAGE NOWADAYS BACK TO BACK
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by neoapocalypse: 5:26pm
chriskosherbal:
If she had we wouldn't be reading this shiite on front page , at least that's one good thing to come out from it
|Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Emescot(m): 5:26pm
benzene00:
When are you deactivating?
Gal / Y / Mama Afrika Is Gone
