₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,615 members, 3,892,995 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 05:54 PM

Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" (5668 Views)

DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" / Mercy Aigbe: Lanre Gentry Broke My Skull, Now On The Run, Conniving With Police / Mr Ibu John Okafor On Suicide Battle: How I Almost Jumped Into A Well In Ajao (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by VastFinder: 1:29pm

Beautiful singer Niniola has just talked about how embarrassed she was when she broke her teeth a few years ago.
Speaking with Saturday Beats at her Album listening, the MARADONA crooner revealed that she broke her teeth when she was in Jss2.

“I chipped my tooth when I was in JSS2. I remember it was in the house and my elder brother was playing with my cousin and he was pouring water on her. He said he also wanted to pour water on me so while I was running away from him, screaming with my mouth wide open, I fell down and saw my chipped tooth on the floor. It was on a Sunday and I had to go to school the next day. I wanted to kill myself because I did not know how I would face my school mates the next day.

“Coincidentally, there was a school mate of mine in the house who had come to see my cousin, so she explained everything that happened. I had planned that the next day I would not talk so much in school but to my surprise when I got to school, everybody was talking about my chipped tooth; that girl had gone to spread the news. I was embarrassed and it took me a while to get used to it. My mother even told me to get it fixed but I refused and I told her I wasn’t ready,” she said


SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/almost-took-life-broke-teeth-niniola-reveals/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by benzene00: 1:34pm
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense

20 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by GloriaNinja(f): 1:38pm
undecided ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME.

3 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by sinaj(f): 2:03pm
I almost killed my life when I broke my bum bum too sad


So diz rubbish made fp undecided

4 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by RSVP(m): 2:06pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME.


At least we all know she got chipped tooth... But you issa lie. Oya do like dis grin grin well well make I see.

5 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Seeker17(m): 2:36pm
Wanted to kill urself coz of a broken tooth U had better be exaggeratin o Nini coz I have start liking u small small undecided undecided

3 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by chriskosherbal(m): 2:39pm
Thank God you didn't kill yourself

Cos that would have been a stupid decision .

2 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Tamarapetty(f): 3:09pm
hm
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by MustiizRaja(m): 3:09pm
PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE wat is this trash dakun what is now my own there.. have been noticing this lady she sha wanna trend by force.. was it not this same lady dat said onyeka snubbed her.. kushe sha be lyin there...

i almost drown when i couldn't swim

1 Like

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by mavinjay1: 3:23pm
MustiizRaja:
PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE wat is this trash dakun what is now my own there.. have been noticing this lady she sha wanna trend by force.. was it not this same lady dat said onyeka snubbed her.. kushe sha be lyin there...

i almost drown when i couldn't swim
That was ARAMIDE, oga!!
pack well..... Sense fall on you

3 Likes

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by mavinjay1: 3:24pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided ATTENTION SEEKER, WHEN I FELL DOWN FROM THE STAIRCASE AND CHIPPED A TOOTH DID I POST ON MEDIA THAT I WANTED TO COMMIT SUICIDE? NIGERIAN YEYEBRITIES WEAK ME.
Dont do this to my Nini...dakun ��
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by MustiizRaja(m): 3:28pm
mavinjay1:
That was ARAMIDE, oga!! pack well..... Sense fall on you
atleast mine is senxe wats yours?
slowpoke of a toothless he goat
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by free2ryhme: 4:10pm
VastFinder:

Beautiful singer Niniola has just talked about how embarrassed she was when she broke her teeth a few years ago.

Speaking with Saturday Beats at her Album listening, the MARADONA crooner revealed that she broke her teeth when she was in Jss2.




SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/almost-took-life-broke-teeth-niniola-reveals/

cc; lalasticlala


and this has become news, nonsense

1 Like

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Jozprecious: 4:43pm
This is the dumbest thing I've read in a while.You want to kill yourself over a chipped tooth? What will someone who have ameloblastoma do? See a dentist, stupid.

1 Like

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by BruncleZuma: 5:15pm
Who's the mod today eeeeeh

Lala nah you dey office?

grin grin grin grin
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by dkam: 5:15pm
Lol....what stopped you? You should have done it
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by KreativGenius: 5:15pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense


Deactivate grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by mangala14(m): 5:17pm
Lala, please give us the nairaland of 2009. The poo making Frontpage nowadays is just not OK. Make this site educative, exciting and inspiring as of old.

From a concern member
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by kenny714433(m): 5:17pm
That's how I almost killed myself when I had my nails i saved broken.
Mtcheeeew
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by DrDope(m): 5:18pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
ASA-fuckng-P bro
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Divay22(f): 5:20pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
Oya o...
You done ready grin grin
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by IJMBEXCEL: 5:20pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
oga its on front page now o grin
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Jibwillz: 5:21pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
gbammest.... waiting for it
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by ogorwyne(f): 5:21pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
Its on FP. Do the needful.
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by HeWrites(m): 5:21pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense

It makes FP oya deactivate
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by neoapocalypse: 5:22pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense


You never deactivate am
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by lovingyouhun: 5:22pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
Are you still here? tongue
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Thukzee01(m): 5:24pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense
where art thou ?
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by passyhansome(m): 5:25pm
TRASHS MAKING FRONT PAGE NOWADAYS BACK TO BACK
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by neoapocalypse: 5:26pm
chriskosherbal:
Thank God you didn't kill yourself

Cos that would have been a stupid decision .


If she had we wouldn't be reading this shiite on front page , at least that's one good thing to come out from it
Re: Niniola: "I Broke My Tooth & Almost Took My Life" by Emescot(m): 5:26pm
benzene00:
if this trash makes front page I will deactivate my nairaland Asap


what nonsense


When are you deactivating?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Gal / Y / Mama Afrika Is Gone

Viewing this topic: Chrisx1x(m), spivvy, Adeogun01abiodun, Ranchhoddas(m), Iboboiz93(m), Day11(m), ptaller(m), danielblessing(m), Afrok(m), senny4ril2424(m), Safiaa(f), davygifted(m), Ginaz(f), Leemak, agatath16, thesmallgod(m), bhayorking007, amadeen(m), LordTrezy, biacan(f), GoldenGracie, amyhommie, Osejie(m), rosybabyy, khalhokage(m), nonesense, Adonis28(m), Airforce1(m), nmaihat, dondazie(m), CuriousX, MisterNuel(m), chijike(m), kalu01(m), alexie4real(m), Cybertext(m), CuteCeo, FemiLastBorn(m), himurax007(m), toliz, Lamore(m), mightyjj(m), rebirthiix, Chukazu, ogunsbanjul(m), bigsholly(f), writerights, castrol180(m), Original015, Armaniodege, Tchiman(m), Jameswealth(m), eph12(m), Detailfix, lordm, NezoLee19, Tydollasign(m), akinade28(f), MhizzAJ(f), masada, oyewumicaleb, Shaadey(f), Rapbaba, Ellegacy(m), anthonydunamis, Plusgist, queenfav(f), Princetammy, johnkey, samsono30, Oluwasaeon(m), stone316, ObaKlaz(m), yale001(f), Miarose, Misul93, RoyaleR(m), beright, mikez474(m), samstradam, Cealrosh(m), opatzy(m), DrLee(m), Ajengogo(m), Childishbanjino, dtechbaze(m) and 100 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.