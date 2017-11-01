₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:40pm
A new condom to protect both the male folks from sexually transmitted infections (STDS) during sexual intercourse by way of mouth action (MouthAction).
the condom is designed for the tongue and will prevent the tongue from touching the female organ during mouth action.
Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/photos-new-condom-protection-mouth-action-tungdom
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 3:41pm
So the lips wouldn't touch?
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:42pm
Hahahahahah...
TungDom...nawa ooo... iamJ , u shud use this one
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by iamJ: 3:43pm
IamKashyBaby:I wouldnt lie, I have tot abt it b4
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by ruggedised: 3:43pm
this sugar mummy and her 18 million naira boy above me though
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Sirgay: 3:43pm
so for men, bitches aren't clean
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:44pm
LOL, NAWAO
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Elmojiid(m): 3:44pm
iranu abasha
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:45pm
technology is turning this world into something else
nothing can look like real things, you can't replace tongue with your mumu innovative
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by donstan18(m): 3:52pm
Nonsense!!!, What d'fvck is this canopy looking sh*t!!!
This won't allow you be in control of your "Pussy Licking"... It'll hinder some clit tongue jiggling!, You'v got to be in control of the available "Pussy eating"!
Since I can't eat food with this, I won't also eat pussy with it!.... "Pussy" is meant to be eaten, licked,.. Do some raw ultimate search with your tongue down your woman's pussy and make her feel like the best and romantic woman on earth!... Jiggle her clitoris and pussy lips to make her laps vibrate... So that she'll feel your skin and raw tongue than this sh*t!
That sh*t should be banned!, So that she'll feel your raw ultimate searching tool!
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 3:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Sheun001(m): 4:00pm
chai nawa oh BTW check my Sig
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by olayinks007(m): 4:04pm
[quote author=Rokia2 post=62070095]So the lips wouldn't touch? [/quote
Hmmmm.. Professional. Tuale mama ooo
Buh seriously wat abt d lips truly.
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by AlexCk: 4:07pm
donstan18:
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by crisisexpert321(m): 4:07pm
Is it compulsory for mouth action to take place? All this experiment brings sickness all over.
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:13pm
donstan18:
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 4:19pm
Lalasticlala come and see innovation.
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by ColdSun: 5:24pm
This may help me while m eating my aunt's hot peppersoup oh.
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 5:25pm
MEN don suffer..
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by sinaj(f): 5:35pm
But it wnt be sweet again na
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Earthquake1: 5:37pm
donstan18:
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by PureWaterNylon(m): 5:40pm
sinaj:why be say na all this kind place i de see you...
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 6:14pm
Rokia2:i wonder
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 6:17pm
donstan18:commando three gbosa for you... But don't forget to go for check up
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:18pm
PureWaterNylon:wetin u fine cum here
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 6:25pm
direct impact is the best..say no to tungdom
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by PureWaterNylon(m): 6:25pm
sinaj:Na you I Find Come. I See Your Name As Last To Comment...
*catches Her, Carries Her On The Shoulder and runs Out Of Thread*
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by PureWaterNylon(m): 6:27pm
QueenSekxy:see As Girls Don De Confess Their Love For MouthAction Indirectly
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:29pm
PureWaterNylon:wait! Wait! Wait!
My condom has fallen.
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by PureWaterNylon(m): 6:33pm
sinaj:hahahahahahahaha... L.mao... Dont worry There Is Enough In Za oda room...
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by donstan18(m): 6:38pm
Yeligray:
What am i checking?,...Sexual infection, I guess!
Can't you just eat a woman's pussy and let her be without inserting your d**k!.... Some pussy eating are more magnifying and electrifying than some d**k insertion!
Stop belittling your tongue, It's are great tool....You can make a woman's thigh or laps vibrate and shiver if you properly use your tongue that she'll even moan and rub your hair with her hands!
|Re: Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) by BiggerPRICK1(m): 6:42pm
Cant have that!
Not good!
