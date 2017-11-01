Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Tungdom: Condom For Protection During Mouth Action (Photos) (18626 Views)

Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him / Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) / How an hiv positive lady almost lured me into sex without condom (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









the condom is designed for the tongue and will prevent the tongue from touching the female organ during mouth action.







Source: A new condom to protect both the male folks from sexually transmitted infections (STDS) during sexual intercourse by way of mouth action (MouthAction).the condom is designed for the tongue and will prevent the tongue from touching the female organ during mouth action.Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/photos-new-condom-protection-mouth-action-tungdom 2 Likes 1 Share

So the lips wouldn't touch? 39 Likes 4 Shares











TungDom...nawa ooo... iamJ , u shud use this one Hahahahahah...TungDom...nawa ooo... iamJ , u shud use this one 2 Likes 1 Share

IamKashyBaby:











TungDom...nawa ooo... iamJ , u shud use this one Hahahahahah...TungDom...nawa ooo... iamJ , u shud use this one I wouldnt lie, I have tot abt it b4 I wouldnt lie, I have tot abt it b4 3 Likes

this sugar mummy and her 18 million naira boy above me though 39 Likes 1 Share

so for men, bitches aren't clean 2 Likes 1 Share

LOL, NAWAO

iranu abasha 1 Like







nothing can look like real things, you can't replace tongue with your mumu innovative technology is turning this world into something elsenothing can look like real things, you can't replace tongue with your mumu innovative 1 Like

Nonsense!!!, What d'fvck is this canopy looking sh*t!!!





This won't allow you be in control of your "Pussy Licking"... It'll hinder some clit tongue jiggling!, You'v got to be in control of the available "Pussy eating"!



Since I can't eat food with this, I won't also eat pussy with it!.... "Pussy" is meant to be eaten, licked,.. Do some raw ultimate search with your tongue down your woman's pussy and make her feel like the best and romantic woman on earth!... Jiggle her clitoris and pussy lips to make her laps vibrate... So that she'll feel your skin and raw tongue than this sh*t!





That sh*t should be banned!, So that she'll feel your raw ultimate searching tool! 35 Likes 5 Shares

Hmmm

chai nawa oh BTW check my Sig

[/quote



Hmmmm.. Professional. Tuale mama ooo

Buh seriously wat abt d lips truly. [quote author=Rokia2 post=62070095]So the lips wouldn't touch?[/quoteHmmmm.. Professional. Tuale mama oooBuh seriously wat abt d lips truly. 1 Like 1 Share

donstan18:

Nonsense!!!, What d'fvck is this canopy looking sh*t!!!





This won't allow you be in control of your "Pussy Licking"... It'll hinder some clit tongue jiggling!, You'v got to be in control of the available "Pussy eating"!



Since I can't eat food with this, I won't also eat pussy with it!.... "Pussy" is meant to be eaten, licked,.. Do some raw ultimate search with your tongue down your woman's pussy and make her feel like the best and romance woman on earth!... Jiggle her clitoris and pussy lips to make her laps vibrate... So that she'll feel your skin and raw tongue than this sh*t!





That sh*t should be banned!, So that she'll feel your raw ultimate searching tool! 46 Likes 5 Shares

Is it compulsory for mouth action to take place? All this experiment brings sickness all over.

donstan18:

Nonsense!!!, What d'fvck is this canopy looking sh*t!!!





This won't allow you be in control of your "Pussy Licking"... It'll hinder some clit tongue jiggling!, You'v got to be in control of the available "Pussy eating"!



Since I can't eat food with this, I won't also eat pussy with it!.... "Pussy" is meant to be eaten, licked,.. Do some raw ultimate search with your tongue down your woman's pussy and make her feel like the best and romance woman on earth!... Jiggle her clitoris and pussy lips to make her laps vibrate... So that she'll feel your skin and raw tongue than this sh*t!





That sh*t should be banned!, So that she'll feel your raw ultimate searching tool!



40 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala come and see innovation. 1 Like

This may help me while m eating my aunt's hot peppersoup oh. 2 Likes

MEN don suffer..

But it wnt be sweet again na 2 Likes

donstan18:

Nonsense!!!, What d'fvck is this canopy looking sh*t!!!





This won't allow you be in control of your "Pussy Licking"... It'll hinder some clit tongue jiggling!, You'v got to be in control of the available "Pussy eating"!



Since I can't eat food with this, I won't also eat pussy with it!.... "Pussy" is meant to be eaten, licked,.. Do some raw ultimate search with your tongue down your woman's pussy and make her feel like the best and romance woman on earth!... Jiggle her clitoris and pussy lips to make her laps vibrate... So that she'll feel your skin and raw tongue than this sh*t!





That sh*t should be banned!, So that she'll feel your raw ultimate searching tool! 16 Likes

sinaj:

But it wnt be sweet again na

why be say na all this kind place i de see you... why be say na all this kind place i de see you... 22 Likes

Rokia2:

So the lips wouldn't touch? i wonder i wonder

donstan18:

Nonsense!!!, What d'fvck is this canopy looking sh*t!!!





This won't allow you be in control of your "Pussy Licking"... It'll hinder some clit tongue jiggling!, You'v got to be in control of the available "Pussy eating"!



Since I can't eat food with this, I won't also eat pussy with it!.... "Pussy" is meant to be eaten, licked,.. Do some raw ultimate search with your tongue down your woman's pussy and make her feel like the best and romance woman on earth!... Jiggle her clitoris and pussy lips to make her laps vibrate... So that she'll feel your skin and raw tongue than this sh*t!





That sh*t should be banned!, So that she'll feel your raw ultimate searching tool! commando three gbosa for you... But don't forget to go for check up commando three gbosa for you... But don't forget to go for check up 26 Likes

PureWaterNylon:

why be say na all this kind place i de see you... wetin u fine cum here wetin u fine cum here 2 Likes 1 Share

direct impact is the best..say no to tungdom 4 Likes 1 Share

sinaj:

wetin u fine cum here Na you I Find Come. I See Your Name As Last To Comment...





*catches Her, Carries Her On The Shoulder and runs Out Of Thread* Na you I Find Come. I See Your Name As Last To Comment...

QueenSekxy:

direct impact is the best..say no to tungdom see As Girls Don De Confess Their Love For MouthAction Indirectly see As Girls Don De Confess Their Love For MouthAction Indirectly 3 Likes

PureWaterNylon:

Na you I Find Come. I See Your Name As Last To Comment...





*catches Her, Carries Her On The Shoulder and runs Out Of Thread* wait! Wait! Wait!





My condom has fallen. wait! Wait! Wait!My condom has fallen.

sinaj:

wait! Wait! Wait!





My condom has fallen. hahahahahahahaha... L.mao... Dont worry There Is Enough In Za oda room... hahahahahahahaha... L.mao... Dont worry There Is Enough In Za oda room... 3 Likes

Yeligray:

commando three gbosa for you... But don't forget to go for check up



What am i checking?,...Sexual infection, I guess!





Can't you just eat a woman's pussy and let her be without inserting your d**k!.... Some pussy eating are more magnifying and electrifying than some d**k insertion!



Stop belittling your tongue, It's are great tool....You can make a woman's thigh or laps vibrate and shiver if you properly use your tongue that she'll even moan and rub your hair with her hands! What am i checking?,...Sexual infection, I guess!Can't you just eat a woman's pussy and let her be without inserting your d**k!.... Some pussy eating are more magnifying and electrifying than some d**k insertion!Stop belittling your tongue, It's are great tool....You can make a woman's thigh or laps vibrate and shiver if you properly use your tongue that she'll even moan and rub your hair with her hands! 2 Likes