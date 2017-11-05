Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is The Biblical Procedures For Burial? (2004 Views)

I am deeply concern as regards the dictate of Christianity as a religion, the guides and procedures for burying our dead relatives. I found it necessary to bring it up here as the Muslims has a unique way of handling it. Does bible stipulates any guidance? 1 Like

toltee4real:

I am deeply concern as regards the dictate of Christianity as a religion, the guides and procedures for burying our dead relatives. I found it necessary to bring it up here as the Muslims has a unique way of handling it. Does bible stipulates any guidance? no It doesnt. Because it didn't touch every aspect of humans life no It doesnt. Because it didn't touch every aspect of humans life 5 Likes 1 Share

toltee4real:

I am deeply concern as regards the dictate of Christianity as a religion, the guides and procedures for burying our dead relatives. I found it necessary to bring it up here as the Muslims has a unique way of handling it. Does bible stipulates any guidance? Western culture will tell you how to do it. Remember,christianity is the religion of the WEST.



In Islam, Allah teaches us everything that has to do with ourselves and our living. But some Christians will say: What kind of Religion is Islam that doesn't Allow us to think on our own.

Then we ask them; DID YOU CREATE YOURSELF? YOUR CREATOR said this is what I want, why don't you want and obey His Commandments?



If Allah(God) leaves us to do everything on our own, there will be more MISCHIEVOUS ACTS on the earth. Think of it; When GOD created Adam and his Wife (peace be upon both of them), God warned them not to eat the forbidden fruit. That's a simple warning to them, and they both erred.



Assuming God didn't warn them, then they shouldn't be punished for eating the fruits.



GOD IS OUR CREATOR, HE KNOWS WHAT IS BEST FOR US.



God said: Sura 5 - Ayat 90



O People who Believe! Wine (all intoxicants), and gambling, and idols, and the darts are impure – the works of Satan, therefore keep avoiding them so that you may succeed.



Thats one of the warnings of Allah.



ISLAM IS THE ONLY RELIGION THAT TOUCHES EVERY ASPECT OF HUMAN LIFE.



MAY GOD GUIDE US TO THE STRAIGHT PATH. Western culture will tell you how to do it. Remember,christianity is the religion of the WEST.In Islam, Allah teaches us everything that has to do with ourselves and our living. But some Christians will say: What kind of Religion is Islam that doesn't Allow us to think on our own.Then we ask them; DID YOU CREATE YOURSELF? YOUR CREATOR said this is what I want, why don't you want and obey His Commandments?If Allah(God) leaves us to do everything on our own, there will be more MISCHIEVOUS ACTS on the earth. Think of it; When GOD created Adam and his Wife (peace be upon both of them), God warned them not to eat the forbidden fruit. That's a simple warning to them, and they both erred.Assuming God didn't warn them, then they shouldn't be punished for eating the fruits.GOD IS OUR CREATOR, HE KNOWS WHAT IS BEST FOR US.Thats one of the warnings of Allah.ISLAM IS THE ONLY RELIGION THAT TOUCHES EVERY ASPECT OF HUMAN LIFE.MAY GOD GUIDE US TO THE STRAIGHT PATH. 31 Likes 7 Shares

anyone buried without the acknowledgement will go to hell

WHY YOU don't need jesus

“I was not sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matthew 15:24).

Jesus selected Jewish disciples, spoke in Jewish synagogues and the Jewish temple, and traveled mostly in Jewish areas. His mission, in fulfillment of the Jewish prophets, was to the Jewish people.

“a Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, ‘Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly’” (Matthew 15:22).

This Gentile woman recognized Jesus as the Messiah (“Son of David”), but “Jesus did not answer a word” (verse 23). As the woman kept up her appeals, Jesus finally responded, but His words seemed to hold little hope: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel” (verse 24)

Jesus’ concern for Israel was shown in the instructions to the twelve disciples as He sent them out on their first preaching mission. “Do not go in the way of the Gentiles,” He said, “and do not enter any city of the Samaritans; but rather go to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt 10:5-6).

and is lam comfirmed it

And [mention] when Jesus, the son of Mary, said, "O children of Israel, indeed I am the messenger of Allah to you confirming what came before me of the Torah and bringing good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad." But when he came to them with clear evidences, they said, "This is obvious magic." quran 61:6



this is why we africans and the other races do not jesus or christainity

we need islam sent to the whole of the world

the qur'an confirms it

(oh muhammad) We have not sent thee, save as a mercy unto all beings. quran (21:107) 12 Likes 3 Shares

When one dies burn the corpse nd burry the ash 1 Like

Who told you that Allah or jehova is the creator of human?

Are u there when they are creating?, it's not today that propaganda has been flying around, this kind of alaha/jehova(or any other gods) story is just like normal tortoise story, humans want their gods, their beliefs to take credits for what they know nothing about, adam/eve gave birth to humanity,all this thing are all lies, if this God wants us to worship him, there is nothing stop him from creating only one religion, now we have more than 5k religion with different beliefs, the same white couples (adam/eve) produced both blacks and Asian people (Chinese, Japanese etc) who form their own group according to their appearances and looks ... See, you can buried your corpse the way u know or the way u understand, if u like, cremate it, if u like bury it immediately, if u like bury it after 50years, if u like, u can mummified it ,if u like throw it for animals to feed on it, if u like throw it into the water, if u like eat it, there is no offence In all this the fact u don't allow the corpse to create diseases to others ..humans and their gods they believe in creates all this law, alot of people has died in a different way.... Who told you that Allah or jehova is the creator of human?Are u there when they are creating?, it's not today that propaganda has been flying around, this kind of alaha/jehova(or any other gods) story is just like normal tortoise story, humans want their gods, their beliefs to take credits for what they know nothing about, adam/eve gave birth to humanity,all this thing are all lies, if this God wants us to worship him, there is nothing stop him from creating only one religion, now we have more than 5k religion with different beliefs, the same white couples (adam/eve) produced both blacks and Asian people (Chinese, Japanese etc) who form their own group according to their appearances and looks ... See, you can buried your corpse the way u know or the way u understand, if u like, cremate it, if u like bury it immediately, if u like bury it after 50years, if u like, u can mummified it ,if u like throw it for animals to feed on it, if u like throw it into the water, if u like eat it, there is no offence In all this the fact u don't allow the corpse to create diseases to others ..humans and their gods they believe in creates all this law, alot of people has died in a different way.... 1 Like

Christians please stop all this nonsense. Why try always to bring Christianity to ridicule one way or another? Why not ask about the biblical way you eat amala, tuwo or akpu? You can as well ask if the above mentioned foods are biblical. I felt like calling someone name but I had to restrain myself. 2 Likes 1 Share

Na wha oh,OP na better understanding we need for this your question oh...

ISLAM IS THE ONLY RELIGION THAT TOUCHES EVERY ASPECT OF HUMAN LIFE. brotherly, u were making sense then u spoilt it with sentiment. that's being judgemental and taking sides by comparing the Christianity with Islam. Does ur religion tell u to judge? 4 Likes 1 Share

toltee4real:

I am deeply concern as regards the dictate of Christianity as a religion, the guides and procedures for burying our dead relatives. I found it necessary to bring it up here as the Muslims has a unique way of handling it. Does bible stipulates any guidance?

Let the dead bury their dead Let the dead bury their dead 2 Likes

XXLDICK:



Go to your cult-like section and preach Islam, not here the op asked a question right?? pls do ans his question the op asked a question right?? pls do ans his question 4 Likes

Lol. A religion with no known guiding principle.









In one word. CHAOS. 5 Likes

ISLAM IS THE RELIGION OF WHO/WHAT?









The bible does not really emphasise on burial, it emphasises more on what matters which is making heaven, life after death, islam can lay emphasis on burial because it is a worldly religion, but the basis of Christianity is making eternal life. If they like let them dump your body in hot oil. Remember that most of Jesus disciple died horrible deaths with most of their bodies mutilated.

The bible does not give respect to the flesh, but the spirit, Islam can respect the flesh all they want but we must give more attention to our souls which is what matters to God. They can throw me in the canal when am dead for all I care but may God not throw my soul in hell.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

someone just ask a reasonable question.

someone should pls enlighten us on it. 1 Like

Mpanyi:

Christians please stop all this nonsense. Why try always to bring Christianity to ridicule one way or another? Why not ask about the biblical way you eat amala, tuwo or akpu? You can as well ask if the above mentioned foods are biblical. I felt like calling someone name but I had to restrain myself. I won't talk about your Islamic religion.. But I just wanna remind u of how daft u are foe the above comment... I won't talk about your Islamic religion.. But I just wanna remind u of how daft u are foe the above comment... 1 Like

wabbyland:

ISLAM IS THE ONLY RELIGION THAT TOUCHES EVERY ASPECT OF HUMAN LIFE. brotherly, u were making sense then u spoilt it with sentiment. that's being judgemental and taking sides by comparing the Christianity with Islam. Does ur religion tell u to judge? have u practised IFA aka Google before? have u practised IFA aka Google before?

If what Muslims(majority) are doing is what Allah asked them to do then I would rather never be a Muslim. If what Muslims(majority) are doing is what Allah asked them to do then I would rather never be a Muslim. 6 Likes

toltee4real:

I am deeply concern as regards the dictate of Christianity as a religion, the guides and procedures for burying our dead relatives. I found it necessary to bring it up here as the Muslims has a unique way of handling it. Does bible stipulates any guidance?

Did d Bible state dt u shld use d internet, use ur God given brain and stop asking senseless questions Did d Bible state dt u shld use d internet, use ur God given brain and stop asking senseless questions 1 Like

Now Muslims can comment . But if it was the other way around u will be asked to accept that useless oath. 3 Likes

Christianity isn't a religion

summerflame:

I won't talk about your Islamic religion.. But I just wanna remind u of how daft u are foe the above comment...

Whatever! For Islamic religion whatever, wonder what my comment or I got to do with Islam. Whatever! For Islamic religion whatever, wonder what my comment or I got to do with Islam. 1 Like

toltee4real:

I am deeply concern as regards the dictate of Christianity as a religion, the guides and procedures for burying our dead relatives. I found it necessary to bring it up here as the Muslims has a unique way of handling it. Does bible stipulates any guidance? Sorry Op,

Christianity cannot help you in this aspect because it is a man made religion. More reason for you to think with your brain.

You can't give what u did not have. Sorry Op,Christianity cannot help you in this aspect because it is a man made religion. More reason for you to think with your brain.You can't give what u did not have. 2 Likes

Patiently waiting for an answer with proves to backup 1 Like

XXLDICK:



Go to your cult-like section and preach Islam, not here e pain am e pain am 1 Like 1 Share

Good