Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It (12564 Views)

We Bought Over 100 Exotic Cars From Robbers , Kidnappers (photos) / Woman Recovers Her Stolen Vehicle After Robbery Attack - PICS / Army Recovers Arms In A Coffin At A Checkpoint (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The vehicle was recovered but was found to have been extensively stripped..



Source; Some robbers are not smiling. A car owner and security operatives were shocked after a stolen vehicle was recovered in an "unclad condition". According to reports, the stolen vehicle was traced to the area where it was parked by the robbers after they snatched it as the tracking device was activated.The vehicle was recovered but was found to have been extensively stripped..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/robbers-strip-vehicle-totally-snatching-owner-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala







I need AutoJoshNG and Gazzuzz to come and give professional Auto advice to the owner of the nakéd car.



Meanwhile;

Tuale to the ingenuity of the robbers. I need AutoJoshNG and Gazzuzz to come and give professional Auto advice to the owner of the nakéd car.Meanwhile;Tuale to the ingenuity of the robbers. 7 Likes 1 Share

THOSE ROBBERS ARE PURE EVIL AND ARE CAPABLE OF SKINNING A HUMAN BEING ALIVE. 1 Like

This is what we call baban bola

sarrki:

This is what we call baban bola

Sarrki, are you viewing this too?



Don't you think the condition of this car is similar to the condition your bubu/sai baba has turned Nigeria to? 38 Likes 1 Share

emeijeh:





Sarrki, are you viewing this too?



Don't you think the condition of this car is similar to the condition your bubu/sai baba has turned Nigeria to?

He's not a magician



What has been destroyed for decades



You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ? He's not a magicianWhat has been destroyed for decadesYou want him to fix it in less than 3 years ? 7 Likes

Awon bloggers.

lols

Dem wan sell am to iron condemn? lol

sarrki:





He's not a magician



What has been destroyed for decades



You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ? You forgot that your baba was the architect of Nigeria's problem(s) today, when he overthrew democratically elected government what was he thinking then?? You forgot that your baba was the architect of Nigeria's problem(s) today, when he overthrew democratically elected government what was he thinking then?? 24 Likes 2 Shares

BeeBeeOoh:

You forgot that your baba was the architect of Nigeria's problem(s) today

How high chief ? How high chief ? 1 Like

sarrki:





He's not a magician



What has been destroyed for decades



You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ? Guy, fear God!

The level of "destruction" was not as worst as this, and you know it Guy, fear God!The level of "destruction" was not as worst as this, and you know it 11 Likes

sarrki:





How high chief ? High ranked!









But, how did you manage to believe that a man that didn't upgrade himself academically or otherwise will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado??





Witchcraftary Is Real Mehn High ranked!But, how did you manage to believe that a man that didn't upgrade himself academically or otherwise will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado??Witchcraftary Is Real Mehn 4 Likes

emeijeh:



Guy, fear God!

The level of "destruction" was not as worst as this, and you know it

It is bro



Government was borrowing to pay salary



Ngozi iweala confirmed it.



Government weren't saving



Government squandered all our foreign reserved to almost grand zero It is broGovernment was borrowing to pay salaryNgozi iweala confirmed it.Government weren't savingGovernment squandered all our foreign reserved to almost grand zero 2 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

High ranked!









But, how did you manage to believe that a man that didn't upgrade himself academically or otherwise will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado??





Witchcraftary Is Real Mehn

So you also believed such ?



A General in Nigeria army ?



Let's agree that he didn't acquired as alleged



He has managed the ship of government better than that PhD holder So you also believed such ?A General in Nigeria army ?Let's agree that he didn't acquired as allegedHe has managed the ship of government better than that PhD holder 1 Like

sarrki:





So you also believed such ?



A General in Nigeria army ?



Let's agree that he didn't acquired as alleged



He has managed the ship of government better than that PhD holder Yes, by shipping the ship of government into reverse gear and gearbox don't kpafuka Yes, by shipping the ship of government into reverse gear and gearbox don't kpafuka 6 Likes





Meanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school NGCOBOP that engine looks like a starletsMeanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school 3 Likes

This "unclad" censoring of a thing on Nairaland is just silly. I mean what is wrong with the word ñàked? 3 Likes 1 Share

GAZZUZZ:





Meanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school NGCOBOP that engine looks like a starletsMeanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?

And that's South Africa. Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?And that's South Africa.

NgcoboP:



Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?

And that's South Africa.

look again.

GAZZUZZ:





look again. Seen sir. A lot of people use these cars in SA... What's with us in Nigeria that we despise these cars? Meanwhile they install trackers on Golf MK1 in SA. Seen sir. A lot of people use these cars in SA... What's with us in Nigeria that we despise these cars? Meanwhile they install trackers on Golf MK1 in SA.

sarrki:





It is bro



Government was borrowing to pay salary



Ngozi iweala confirmed it.



Government weren't saving



Government squandered all our foreign reserved to almost grand zero



Stop exaqerating. It makes you look unpratriotic. Govt squandered around 50% of the reserve. It was crude saving that was taken to near zero. Stop exaqerating. It makes you look unpratriotic. Govt squandered around 50% of the reserve. It was crude saving that was taken to near zero. 2 Likes

Igbo boys in Ladipo....na them fit do this

Imarnuel04:

This "unclad" censoring of a thing on Nairaland is just silly. I mean what is wrong with the word ñàked? lol. I think say you get mind lol. I think say you get mind

GloriaNinja:

THOSE ROBBERS ARE PURE EVIL AND ARE CAPABLE OF SKINNING A HUMAN BEING ALIVE.

is it not their property? is it not their property?

Nigerian bloggers go just dey forge story when no make sense.



SO UNTIL THE ALLEDGED ARMED ROBBERS RAPE THE VEHICLE TO THIS EXTENT THE OWNER OF THE VEHICLE AND THE TRACKING COMPANY FORGOT THERE WAS A TRACKER IN THE VEHICLE, ABI?



NO PICTURE OF POLICE THAT RECOVERED THE VEHICLE

NO PICTURE OF THE CRIMINALS CAUGHT IN THE ACT OF STRIPPING THE VEHICLE...



NO WONDER BUHARI WANTS TO CENSOR INTERNET IN NIGERIA... 1 Like

The blogger was smart not to tell us it happened here in 9ja.

The car is right hand stearing. And it does not look like it was stripped by robbers.



Fake news

NgcoboP:



Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?

And that's South Africa. Observation on point! The car is a right hand drive, and volkswagen gulf perhaps. It takes those guys just few minutes to strip a complete car. Observation on point! The car is a right hand drive, and volkswagen gulf perhaps. It takes those guys just few minutes to strip a complete car.

The story and the pic of the car doesnt add up...the said stripped car is a right hand drive which is not a typical nigerian used car...and the skeleton of the car looks too basic to attract car snatchers... Albeit i see broke bloggers at work with this story