₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,725 members, 3,893,394 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 11:39 PM

Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It (12564 Views)

We Bought Over 100 Exotic Cars From Robbers , Kidnappers (photos) / Woman Recovers Her Stolen Vehicle After Robbery Attack - PICS / Army Recovers Arms In A Coffin At A Checkpoint (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by ChangeIsCostant: 7:28pm
Some robbers are not smiling. A car owner and security operatives were shocked after a stolen vehicle was recovered in an "unclad condition". According to reports, the stolen vehicle was traced to the area where it was parked by the robbers after they snatched it as the tracking device was activated.

The vehicle was recovered but was found to have been extensively stripped..

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/robbers-strip-vehicle-totally-snatching-owner-photos.html

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by ChangeIsCostant: 7:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by NwaAmaikpe: 7:31pm
shocked


I need AutoJoshNG and Gazzuzz to come and give professional Auto advice to the owner of the nakéd car.

Meanwhile;
Tuale to the ingenuity of the robbers.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by GloriaNinja(f): 7:34pm
THOSE ROBBERS ARE PURE EVIL AND ARE CAPABLE OF SKINNING A HUMAN BEING ALIVE.

1 Like

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:35pm
This is what we call baban bola
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by emeijeh(m): 7:36pm
sarrki:
This is what we call baban bola

Sarrki, are you viewing this too?

Don't you think the condition of this car is similar to the condition your bubu/sai baba has turned Nigeria to?

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:40pm
emeijeh:


Sarrki, are you viewing this too?

Don't you think the condition of this car is similar to the condition your bubu/sai baba has turned Nigeria to?

He's not a magician

What has been destroyed for decades

You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ?

7 Likes

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by dingbang(m): 7:41pm
Awon bloggers.
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:43pm
lols
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by philcz(m): 7:44pm
Dem wan sell am to iron condemn? lol
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:45pm
sarrki:


He's not a magician

What has been destroyed for decades

You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ?
You forgot that your baba was the architect of Nigeria's problem(s) today, when he overthrew democratically elected government what was he thinking then??

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:46pm
BeeBeeOoh:
You forgot that your baba was the architect of Nigeria's problem(s) today angry

How high chief ?

1 Like

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by emeijeh(m): 7:47pm
sarrki:


He's not a magician

What has been destroyed for decades

You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ?
Guy, fear God!
The level of "destruction" was not as worst as this, and you know it

11 Likes

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:49pm
sarrki:


How high chief ?
High ranked!




But, how did you manage to believe that a man that didn't upgrade himself academically or otherwise will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado??


Witchcraftary Is Real Mehn angry

4 Likes

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:49pm
emeijeh:

Guy, fear God!
The level of "destruction" was not as worst as this, and you know it

It is bro

Government was borrowing to pay salary

Ngozi iweala confirmed it.

Government weren't saving

Government squandered all our foreign reserved to almost grand zero

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:52pm
BeeBeeOoh:
High ranked!




But, how did you manage to believe that a man that didn't upgrade himself academically or otherwise will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado??


Witchcraftary Is Real Mehn angry

So you also believed such ?

A General in Nigeria army ?

Let's agree that he didn't acquired as alleged

He has managed the ship of government better than that PhD holder

1 Like

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:54pm
sarrki:


So you also believed such ?

A General in Nigeria army ?

Let's agree that he didn't acquired as alleged

He has managed the ship of government better than that PhD holder
Yes, by shipping the ship of government into reverse gear and gearbox don't kpafuka angry

6 Likes

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:55pm
NGCOBOP that engine looks like a starlets grin

Meanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school tongue

3 Likes

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Imarnuel04(m): 8:11pm
This "unclad" censoring of a thing on Nairaland is just silly. I mean what is wrong with the word ñàked?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by NgcoboP: 8:29pm
GAZZUZZ:
NGCOBOP that engine looks like a starlets grin

Meanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school tongue
Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?
And that's South Africa.
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by GAZZUZZ(m): 8:44pm
NgcoboP:

Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?
And that's South Africa.

look again.
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by NgcoboP: 9:00pm
GAZZUZZ:


look again.
Seen sir. A lot of people use these cars in SA... What's with us in Nigeria that we despise these cars? Meanwhile they install trackers on Golf MK1 in SA.
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Desyner: 9:08pm
sarrki:


It is bro

Government was borrowing to pay salary

Ngozi iweala confirmed it.

Government weren't saving

Government squandered all our foreign reserved to almost grand zero

Stop exaqerating. It makes you look unpratriotic. Govt squandered around 50% of the reserve. It was crude saving that was taken to near zero.

2 Likes

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by nairavsdollars: 10:17pm
Igbo boys in Ladipo....na them fit do this
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by philcz(m): 10:20pm
Imarnuel04:
This "unclad" censoring of a thing on Nairaland is just silly. I mean what is wrong with the word ñàked?
lol. I think say you get mind
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Drazeen(m): 10:22pm
grin grin
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Drazeen(m): 10:23pm
GloriaNinja:
THOSE ROBBERS ARE PURE EVIL AND ARE CAPABLE OF SKINNING A HUMAN BEING ALIVE.

is it not their property? grin grin grin grin
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Drazeen(m): 10:24pm
Nigerian bloggers go just dey forge story when no make sense.

SO UNTIL THE ALLEDGED ARMED ROBBERS RAPE THE VEHICLE TO THIS EXTENT THE OWNER OF THE VEHICLE AND THE TRACKING COMPANY FORGOT THERE WAS A TRACKER IN THE VEHICLE, ABI?

NO PICTURE OF POLICE THAT RECOVERED THE VEHICLE
NO PICTURE OF THE CRIMINALS CAUGHT IN THE ACT OF STRIPPING THE VEHICLE...

NO WONDER BUHARI WANTS TO CENSOR INTERNET IN NIGERIA...

1 Like

Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Ogonimilitant(m): 10:25pm
The blogger was smart not to tell us it happened here in 9ja.
The car is right hand stearing. And it does not look like it was stripped by robbers.

Fake news
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by fatytoy333(m): 10:27pm
NgcoboP:

Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?
And that's South Africa.
Observation on point! The car is a right hand drive, and volkswagen gulf perhaps. It takes those guys just few minutes to strip a complete car.
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by mannycrown: 10:28pm
The story and the pic of the car doesnt add up...the said stripped car is a right hand drive which is not a typical nigerian used car...and the skeleton of the car looks too basic to attract car snatchers... Albeit i see broke bloggers at work with this story
Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Abbeyme: 10:29pm
Abeg o.

Who knows the kind of vehicle this was?? Nothing to take know the make and brand of the vehicle remain for im body.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian / Herbalist Arrested For Duping Contestant To Royal Stool / Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Edo State

Viewing this topic: High01, walexyll(m), offegas(m), inspired4real, EKOBIZ, BigChillin(m), admax(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), odd12, yeldey, charliestone, omopretty1, afolabit99(m), easyfem, slimbj, xmart(m), Dcholeric, garex, Ezyp(m), blazebright, Iyaomolere4(m), iheanyi4u(m), McDreKing(m), Succinct1(m), Optimist1998(m), ibbold(m), kioboy(m), Emmenyk(m), tourphland(m), fortuneobi(m), pyx, alt3r3g0, Bitcoin1000(f), Silverdragon, swaz(m), flecho, Lordave, musty1147(m), mosedgreat(m), viczeey(m), babatee1985(m), dfos2k(m), Iamabimbola, Apemann(m), misterjosh(m), feda01, AbibiNwa(m), buzzmania(m), cybriz82(m), Sixaxis, ABJDOT(m), Pyroclast(m), nnol(m), iamphilips(m) and 65 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.