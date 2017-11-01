₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by ChangeIsCostant: 7:28pm
Some robbers are not smiling. A car owner and security operatives were shocked after a stolen vehicle was recovered in an "unclad condition". According to reports, the stolen vehicle was traced to the area where it was parked by the robbers after they snatched it as the tracking device was activated.
The vehicle was recovered but was found to have been extensively stripped..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/robbers-strip-vehicle-totally-snatching-owner-photos.html
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by ChangeIsCostant: 7:29pm
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by NwaAmaikpe: 7:31pm
I need AutoJoshNG and Gazzuzz to come and give professional Auto advice to the owner of the nakéd car.
Meanwhile;
Tuale to the ingenuity of the robbers.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by GloriaNinja(f): 7:34pm
THOSE ROBBERS ARE PURE EVIL AND ARE CAPABLE OF SKINNING A HUMAN BEING ALIVE.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:35pm
This is what we call baban bola
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by emeijeh(m): 7:36pm
sarrki:
Sarrki, are you viewing this too?
Don't you think the condition of this car is similar to the condition your bubu/sai baba has turned Nigeria to?
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:40pm
emeijeh:
He's not a magician
What has been destroyed for decades
You want him to fix it in less than 3 years ?
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by dingbang(m): 7:41pm
Awon bloggers.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:43pm
lols
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by philcz(m): 7:44pm
Dem wan sell am to iron condemn? lol
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:45pm
sarrki:You forgot that your baba was the architect of Nigeria's problem(s) today, when he overthrew democratically elected government what was he thinking then??
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:46pm
BeeBeeOoh:
How high chief ?
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by emeijeh(m): 7:47pm
sarrki:Guy, fear God!
The level of "destruction" was not as worst as this, and you know it
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:49pm
sarrki:High ranked!
But, how did you manage to believe that a man that didn't upgrade himself academically or otherwise will turn Nigeria into an Eldorado??
Witchcraftary Is Real Mehn
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:49pm
emeijeh:
It is bro
Government was borrowing to pay salary
Ngozi iweala confirmed it.
Government weren't saving
Government squandered all our foreign reserved to almost grand zero
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by sarrki(m): 7:52pm
BeeBeeOoh:
So you also believed such ?
A General in Nigeria army ?
Let's agree that he didn't acquired as alleged
He has managed the ship of government better than that PhD holder
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:54pm
sarrki:Yes, by shipping the ship of government into reverse gear and gearbox don't kpafuka
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:55pm
NGCOBOP that engine looks like a starlets
Meanwhile, no one puts a tracking device in this kinda car. Its too old school
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Imarnuel04(m): 8:11pm
This "unclad" censoring of a thing on Nairaland is just silly. I mean what is wrong with the word ñàked?
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by NgcoboP: 8:29pm
GAZZUZZ:Sir that's a Volkswagen.... How many cans?
And that's South Africa.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by GAZZUZZ(m): 8:44pm
NgcoboP:
look again.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by NgcoboP: 9:00pm
GAZZUZZ:Seen sir. A lot of people use these cars in SA... What's with us in Nigeria that we despise these cars? Meanwhile they install trackers on Golf MK1 in SA.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Desyner: 9:08pm
sarrki:Stop exaqerating. It makes you look unpratriotic. Govt squandered around 50% of the reserve. It was crude saving that was taken to near zero.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by nairavsdollars: 10:17pm
Igbo boys in Ladipo....na them fit do this
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by philcz(m): 10:20pm
Imarnuel04:lol. I think say you get mind
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Drazeen(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Drazeen(m): 10:23pm
GloriaNinja:
is it not their property?
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Drazeen(m): 10:24pm
Nigerian bloggers go just dey forge story when no make sense.
SO UNTIL THE ALLEDGED ARMED ROBBERS RAPE THE VEHICLE TO THIS EXTENT THE OWNER OF THE VEHICLE AND THE TRACKING COMPANY FORGOT THERE WAS A TRACKER IN THE VEHICLE, ABI?
NO PICTURE OF POLICE THAT RECOVERED THE VEHICLE
NO PICTURE OF THE CRIMINALS CAUGHT IN THE ACT OF STRIPPING THE VEHICLE...
NO WONDER BUHARI WANTS TO CENSOR INTERNET IN NIGERIA...
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Ogonimilitant(m): 10:25pm
The blogger was smart not to tell us it happened here in 9ja.
The car is right hand stearing. And it does not look like it was stripped by robbers.
Fake news
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by fatytoy333(m): 10:27pm
NgcoboP:Observation on point! The car is a right hand drive, and volkswagen gulf perhaps. It takes those guys just few minutes to strip a complete car.
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by mannycrown: 10:28pm
The story and the pic of the car doesnt add up...the said stripped car is a right hand drive which is not a typical nigerian used car...and the skeleton of the car looks too basic to attract car snatchers... Albeit i see broke bloggers at work with this story
|Re: Man Recovers His Stolen Vehicle From Robbers. See The Condition He Found It by Abbeyme: 10:29pm
Abeg o.
Who knows the kind of vehicle this was?? Nothing to take know the make and brand of the vehicle remain for im body.
