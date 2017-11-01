₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by CastedDude: 8:05pm
A young lady identified as Onuoha Ebubechi Faith, is feeling ecstatic after one of her utmost desires was granted unto her recently. The young lady finally got admitted into the university after five years of trying and failing. She was granted admission into the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo state (FUTO), to study Geology. Congratulations to her.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-gets-admission-university-5-years-trying-overwhelmed-joy.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by CastedDude: 8:05pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm
God has finally whipped her tears
She honestly shouldn't still have been admitted into that great school.
JAMB and FUPRE made a big mistake.
Higher Education is not for everyone.
This lady here belongs at Eke Ukwu or Oji markets better still she could be doing short time at Ama J.K, Amakohia or Irette
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by agarawu23(m): 8:14pm
Face your studies and don't slay
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by easyfem: 8:14pm
I'm so happy for u oooo
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Adaumunocha(f): 8:14pm
Seems this op is as blind as a bat o.... Petroleum university effurun don turn FUTO??
9 Likes
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Acecards: 8:14pm
Congratulations to her
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Akin1212(m): 8:15pm
Was God rejoicing in your tears for those 5 years?
Jamb score - 221
Putme - 20/50
Admission - Probably by connection. A definite candidate for third-class.
My comments - Congrats, anyway is still a way.
But wait, is this Lalasticlala a robot that pushes any post to the front page?
4 Likes
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Seeker17(m): 8:15pm
OK nice bt Fupre is not Futo o @Op
1 Like
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Spylord48: 8:15pm
What is so big in gaining admission in university? Is this suppose to be news? Maybe we should fry pounded yam to celebrate it then.
3 Likes
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Chybeibe(f): 8:15pm
If she gets there now, she will still not be serious, to read book go dey hard am. Instead na to dey follow man from one hotel to another in Owerri.
2 Likes
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by madridsta007(m): 8:16pm
CastedDude:
Congratulations to her but she needs advisers and fast. Putting your full details in public in this day and age? Where are the brains of young millennials?
1 Like
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by ufuosman(m): 8:16pm
Congrats to her
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by blackbeau1(f): 8:16pm
And this is news ?
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by donstan18(m): 8:16pm
Congrats to her?......FUTO no be beans!
Funny enough, Newly admitted students are yet to encounter this saying "It's more easier to gain admission in a university than to graduate"
I wish her best of luck and awesome studies!
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Dexter93: 8:16pm
She's pretty.
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by ipobarecriminals: 8:16pm
she for don graduate. tey tey..Another. 4 yrs of strike/waste of time.It is well/congrats
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by GreatMindLikes: 8:17pm
CONGRATULATIONS
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by tensazangetsu20(m): 8:17pm
What of waste of time? And after university what next. I just graduated and if I could rewind time I would have just started trading right after high school.
3 Likes
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Dearlord(m): 8:17pm
...With due respect
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by RaeMystix(f): 8:17pm
Getting into a University is one thing, staying Is another . Hope she stays focused and prayerful.
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by petkoffdrake2(m): 8:17pm
5yrs? If she has been working this 5yrs she for don get her own house... After schooling what next?
School in Nigeria is Whack!!!
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by IRockALot(m): 8:17pm
Spylord48:As in eh. I don’t understand what the whole fuss is for. She didn’t just read her books I guess. After all, university is no longer the best route to a comfortable life in Nigeria these days
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by rawpadgin(m): 8:18pm
What nonsense is this
The way most Nigerians thinks baffles me
What the big deal in gaining admission into higher institution?
After now, she go begin look all her peers wen never enter school like low class people
1 Like
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by elyte89: 8:18pm
Anyway congrat,its just one of d "make believe" path of making it in life(having a degree),WC is far from d truth
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by femi4: 8:18pm
No wonder it took her 5yrs. "Whipped" indeed
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by yinkson(m): 8:19pm
Cool
Coming to celebrate with you...get ready!
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by Nne5(f): 8:19pm
FUTO ke?
1 Like
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:19pm
Good for her.
Mine was after 7 years.
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by EmpresFIDEL(f): 8:19pm
na geology you they find since? I thought I will see something like agriculture. just face your studies sha
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by idee91: 8:19pm
Hmmmm
|Re: After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS by sam4(m): 8:20pm
.
