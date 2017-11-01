Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / After 5 Years Of Failure,Lady Rejoices As She Gets Admitted Into University.PICS (4483 Views)

Source; A young lady identified as Onuoha Ebubechi Faith, is feeling ecstatic after one of her utmost desires was granted unto her recently. The young lady finally got admitted into the university after five years of trying and failing. She was granted admission into the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo state (FUTO), to study Geology. Congratulations to her.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-gets-admission-university-5-years-trying-overwhelmed-joy.html 4 Likes 1 Share

God has finally whipped her tears





She honestly shouldn't still have been admitted into that great school.

JAMB and FUPRE made a big mistake.





Higher Education is not for everyone.

This lady here belongs at Eke Ukwu or Oji markets better still she could be doing short time at Ama J.K, Amakohia or Irette She honestly shouldn't still have been admitted into that great school.JAMB and FUPRE made a big mistake.Higher Education is not for everyone.This lady here belongs at Eke Ukwu or Oji markets better still she could be doing short time at Ama J.K, Amakohia or Irette 10 Likes 1 Share

Face your studies and don't slay 4 Likes 1 Share

I'm so happy for u oooo

Seems this op is as blind as a bat o.... Petroleum university effurun don turn FUTO?? 9 Likes

Congratulations to her

Was God rejoicing in your tears for those 5 years?



Jamb score - 221

Putme - 20/50

Admission - Probably by connection. A definite candidate for third-class.

My comments - Congrats, anyway is still a way.





But wait, is this Lalasticlala a robot that pushes any post to the front page? 4 Likes

OK nice bt Fupre is not Futo o @Op 1 Like

What is so big in gaining admission in university? Is this suppose to be news? Maybe we should fry pounded yam to celebrate it then. 3 Likes

If she gets there now, she will still not be serious, to read book go dey hard am. Instead na to dey follow man from one hotel to another in Owerri. 2 Likes

Congratulations to her but she needs advisers and fast. Putting your full details in public in this day and age? Where are the brains of young millennials? Congratulations to her but she needs advisers and fast. Putting your full details in public in this day and age? Where are the brains of young millennials? 1 Like

Congrats to her

And this is news ?

Congrats to her?......FUTO no be beans!



Funny enough, Newly admitted students are yet to encounter this saying "It's more easier to gain admission in a university than to graduate"



I wish her best of luck and awesome studies!

She's pretty.

she for don graduate. tey tey..Another. 4 yrs of strike/waste of time.It is well/congrats

CONGRATULATIONS

What of waste of time? And after university what next. I just graduated and if I could rewind time I would have just started trading right after high school. 3 Likes

...With due respect

Getting into a University is one thing, staying Is another . Hope she stays focused and prayerful.

5yrs? If she has been working this 5yrs she for don get her own house... After schooling what next?



School in Nigeria is Whack!!!

Maybe we should fry pounded yam to celebrate it then. As in eh. I don’t understand what the whole fuss is for. She didn’t just read her books I guess. After all, university is no longer the best route to a comfortable life in Nigeria these days As in eh. I don’t understand what the whole fuss is for. She didn’t just read her books I guess. After all, university is no longer the best route to a comfortable life in Nigeria these days

What nonsense is this



The way most Nigerians thinks baffles me



What the big deal in gaining admission into higher institution?



After now, she go begin look all her peers wen never enter school like low class people 1 Like

Anyway congrat,its just one of d "make believe" path of making it in life(having a degree),WC is far from d truth

No wonder it took her 5yrs. "Whipped" indeed



Coming to celebrate with you...get ready! CoolComing to celebrate with you...get ready!

FUTO ke? 1 Like

Good for her.

Mine was after 7 years.

na geology you they find since? I thought I will see something like agriculture. just face your studies sha

Hmmmm