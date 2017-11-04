

Price: N5,000



In the movie, Scandals (created by Shonda Rhimes), Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) told Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) that the only thing people want to read in her book is why she stayed with her cheating husband.



In the beautifully crafted Memoir, Juliana Olayode exposed the world to two of the top three questions they want to know about her.



The first question 'How old are you?' is one question she answered at the end of the book. This means that for anyone to get to that answer, such person must consider reading whole book to the end.



The next question 'Why did you lie about your virginity? Here, she narrated the painful ordeal of how she lost her virginity, and the stupid notion in her teenager's mind. In this book, she detailed some mistakes people made in referring to her as a virgin, and how she had to put up the pretence. She expressly discussed her regret and hoped people would forgive her.

However, she refused to answer the third question. ' Why Did You Leave Jenifa's Diary?' She had successfully evaded the question by almost telling us the same thing she had posted before, although she gave us fuller details this time.People want to know what happened between her and Funke Akindele.



The funniest part of this book is that the evasion of this question is surely going to raise numerous questions and rumors from friends and family. I, personally, thought, she wrote the answer in the book to gain more sales only to be disappointed by the absence of the answer.



Nevertheless, the book exposed us to many facets of her life. Her life was ridded with various ups and down that should have ruined anyone, but like the Christian she was, she held on to the name Jesus, and that served as the saving grace for her.

She also briefly mentioned her life as a celebrity and how the fame, she had, couldn't be compared to the wealth people expected her to have.



The book is so rich with details that didn't only show her as victim, but as someone that had done stupid things, of someone that had spent most of her life in fear, of someone that had faced death, of someone that had been rescued from the claws of death. The book made us have foreshadows of how she solely believed in the name Jesus. A lot of places in the book intrigued me, but not like the Fake Prophet that was led to rub her body with Oil.



Side hint: I started reading this book when I was sure I was done with 90% of my part in writing and editing novel 'Grabbing The Hot Gate'. I sent the draft to my editor, Precious Adejumobi, and hinted the boss in charge of Graphics, ImasetNg. But one thing had been bothering me, to whom will this crazy, Scary, Paranormal, Supernatural, Christian Novel be dedicated to. I finally know who I will dedicate it to: Juliana Olayode. She fought her way out of a dark side to a side she could proudly call the home of God.



http://writertain.com/2017/11/04/563/ Stores: Okadabooks, Amazon, Kindle, Paperback In NigeriaPrice: N5,000In the movie, Scandals (created by Shonda Rhimes), Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) told Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) that the only thing people want to read in her book is why she stayed with her cheating husband.In the beautifully crafted Memoir, Juliana Olayode exposed the world to two of the top three questions they want to know about her.The first question 'How old are you?' is one question she answered at the end of the book. This means that for anyone to get to that answer, such person must consider reading whole book to the end.The next question 'Why did you lie about your virginity? Here, she narrated the painful ordeal of how she lost her virginity, and the stupid notion in her teenager's mind. In this book, she detailed some mistakes people made in referring to her as a virgin, and how she had to put up the pretence. She expressly discussed her regret and hoped people would forgive her.However, she refused to answer the third question. ' Why Did You Leave Jenifa's Diary?' She had successfully evaded the question by almost telling us the same thing she had posted before, although she gave us fuller details this time.People want to know what happened between her and Funke Akindele.The funniest part of this book is that the evasion of this question is surely going to raise numerous questions and rumors from friends and family. I, personally, thought, she wrote the answer in the book to gain more sales only to be disappointed by the absence of the answer.Nevertheless, the book exposed us to many facets of her life. Her life was ridded with various ups and down that should have ruined anyone, but like the Christian she was, she held on to the name Jesus, and that served as the saving grace for her.She also briefly mentioned her life as a celebrity and how the fame, she had, couldn't be compared to the wealth people expected her to have.The book is so rich with details that didn't only show her as victim, but as someone that had done stupid things, of someone that had spent most of her life in fear, of someone that had faced death, of someone that had been rescued from the claws of death. The book made us have foreshadows of how she solely believed in the name Jesus. A lot of places in the book intrigued me, but not like the Fake Prophet that was led to rub her body with Oil.Side hint: I started reading this book when I was sure I was done with 90% of my part in writing and editing novel 'Grabbing The Hot Gate'. I sent the draft to my editor, Precious Adejumobi, and hinted the boss in charge of Graphics, ImasetNg. But one thing had been bothering me, to whom will this crazy, Scary, Paranormal, Supernatural, Christian Novel be dedicated to. I finally know who I will dedicate it to: Juliana Olayode. She fought her way out of a dark side to a side she could proudly call the home of God. 2 Likes