₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,725 members, 3,893,395 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 11:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" (3238 Views)
Mercy Aigbe Takes A ‘lick’ At Boobilicious Cossy Ojiakor (photos) / Tonia Ferrari Okoro: I Pulled Down My Jeans & Showed Actors My Unclad Bum Is Real / Cossy Ojiakor & Eldee Caution Ruggedman For Blasting Boobs-Spilling Bride (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by axcer: 8:45pm
@GISTMORE
Nollywood’s queen of boobs, Cossy Ojiakor, may have made good her plans to get a new bum to compliment her humongous boobs, which have earned her fame far above what her talents could have pulled off.
The Nutty Queen revealed to Potpourri in a private chat that having a new big bum to replace her relatively small one is a done deal and that, it actually set her back some millions of naira.
When asked if she had actually done the butt job she said she would do, the actress who’s always economical with words replied in the affirmative.
“That’s old news. I have big butt now,” she replied briefly with a chuckle of mischief in her voice.
Then, Potpourri inquired if she could share the picture of the new big butt. She obliged with more chuckles.
“So, you expect me to give out my new massive butt pictures just like that? After spending N1.5 million? Please chill. I ‘m not giving it out yet. You will see it from my new musical video,” adding with more chuckles and teasing words.
Cossy caught everyone by surprise when she announced she was going under the knives to make her bum as massive as her legendary humongous boobs. There’s probably no other African movie star more popular for their bumper boobs than Cossy Ojiakor.
I prefer to call her ‘Commotion Cossy’ because wherever she goes, commotion follows her, as all male eyes and even female ones bulge from their sockets at the sight of Cossy’s colossal twin-towers. Some have called her Nollywood’s queen of boobs and rightly so, as the Nutty Queen has never failed to put her boobs on the line but it appears the diva wants to give her fans the best of two worlds.
Interestingly, some minutes after our discussion, Cossy added as her profile picture on WhatsApp a cryptic picture of her back, showing her back, hip and a bit of her gluteaus area, but not the maximum.
SOURCE http://www.gistmore.com/new-massive-bum-worth-n1-5-million-cossy-ojiakor
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by PastorMB(m): 8:46pm
Lol... Nawa ooo.. "My maid servant has longed for thine bosom, and I need the in my arms" Songs of solo 32:4
How can a man of God remain righteous in this world sef?
Chai...
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by ladyF(f): 8:49pm
So she is trending because of bum bum?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Homeboiy(m): 9:05pm
Dirty girl
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by ROZZAYY(f): 9:25pm
So the load she is carrying on her chest is not enough she has added bum, OK o wen HBP will hook her dere she should not come back to ask us for money o. Ehen
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Larrey(f): 9:30pm
Let us see your new massive bum, don't let us to be stretching our necks
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Khd95(m): 9:42pm
auntee corsy u do small mistake oo...u for kuku do brain surgery too na..make u for get small sense pas like dis
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by olaleks007(m): 10:47pm
With this new plastic Abi na rubber (anything u call am) bumbum, Her mess now fit smell for a year
Abi which kain bumbum this old chick dey for late hour
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Unik3030: 10:53pm
that's an advert for potential customers so they can b aware of the new goods in store
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by gberra: 11:06pm
ROZZAYY:Bae, Come to daddy.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by lelvin(m): 11:25pm
And you didn't bother to put some brain up there, even if it's a cockroach's brain. Am sure they would have done that one free for you.
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Ericaikince(m): 11:25pm
I wan drink water abeg cossy my throat dry
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Flashh: 11:26pm
But, where is the butt? Does it mean, she don't know the difference between "boob and butt"?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by drizslim(m): 11:27pm
ike nsi
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by scorpio1(m): 11:27pm
Money that people need for IVF and she used it to add bum that will be wiped with 100Naira tissue...Chai..Signs of endtime!!!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Andyblaze: 11:27pm
Kai... My savings
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by LesbianBoy(m): 11:27pm
Hoe
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by adisabarber(m): 11:28pm
Good job. What shall it profit a lady with big boobs and flat ass?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by kuffy05: 11:28pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Drazeen(m): 11:28pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Chairmanfestus: 11:28pm
Are you yet to join [b]ALAT[/b]by wema bank where you can earn 5k weekly and 50k monthly
Iam currently funding those who have not joined check my profile for details.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Spaxon(f): 11:29pm
SMH...,
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by atheist5(m): 11:30pm
lol at comments,why are you guys wailing and abusing her,is it your butt ,is it money
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by morereb10: 11:30pm
am glad u are happy
hack
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by maxiuc(m): 11:31pm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by philcz(m): 11:31pm
How much for a new brain?
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by feelgoodstuffs(m): 11:33pm
Mumu Girl
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by deeway200(m): 11:34pm
soon u will turn to 'Idi' Amin
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by emmyw(m): 11:34pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "My New Butt Is N1.5 Million Worth" by Luukasz: 11:39pm
All these fake ass, fake butt bitches, who are they deceiving. Besides those endownment cannot keep a man, go ask amber rose.
(0) (Reply)
Big Brother Africa Top Five Reloaded / The Nominees For The 2011 Mtv Ema As Been Released And Wizkid Is Nominated! / "I'm Still A Bad Girl" - Angelina Jolie.
Viewing this topic: walexix(m), BentiBenti, mindful06(m), uptimum123(m), donmarvex1(m), ayapatton, Beeman1(m), Aryordeji, anthonybj, door2(m), profilemail, MENTORCH(m), rockmanpaschal(m), Iamwills20, se0un(m), Donmonday1994(m), Nyntynplus, Diticonsult(m), Darlx(m), Dyno42, walldoy(m), jamboloun, businessempire, rawtouch, delightz(m), yourangel, zubynadis(m), ChangetheChange, homewoxng, bigboyk(m), kcynho(m), ab2care, Tazdroid(m), champion77, bethelbrill(m), Mcanie, favouriteYSF(m), Jonbeezy(m), leekiano(m), Abiola1531(m), HORXYGEN, qwerty123qwerty, Tydollasign(m), damilarea2(m), QUESHIQUE(f), africanpea, woflex(m), babatunx(m), Magnifik18, boldking(m), BotafogoJunior, amazinglysplend, EsmeraldaR1(f), raod(f), Aghans(m), eniany, ogianyo(m), muhdchilli(m), Divineluv14(f), kudoxs(m), basit322(m), capsie18, roteamee, chyke4(m), psychologist(m), jamofan(m), tbliss22(m), statesman110, adem30, smithoo(m), saintegs(m), mohims(m), Referendum50(f), sasquare(m), Milldon(m), pascal2young(m), cheucheu, Dexter247, KingIbot, sundamonex, mazinaija, Dontrapatolli(m), kennyosein(m), rexnuelll, fbtowner(m), wunmi2odun(m), ayoadekunle79(m), Ayor93(m), anitank(f), mcayomind(m), WealthPhillips(m), Adewizzy007(m), akpaulite(m), Luukasz, nneh1(f), yakamata(m), Omarion120(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19